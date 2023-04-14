Indonesian Mosques Hit by Fake QR Code Scandal for Charity Fraud

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Indonesian police recently uncovered a case of donation fraud involving fake QR codes in multiple mosques and markets located in Jakarta and South Tangerang. The fraudulent activity occurred in both public places, such as banks and markets, as well as in mosques. The police discovered that the perpetrators attached their fake QRIS codes to various locations, containing their own accounts.

Commissioner Pol Auliansyah Lubis, Director of Criminal Investigation at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, stated, "So how did the perpetrator attach it? The perpetrator attached their QRIS as if it belonged to the mosque itself.

He elaborated, the first method was by sticking their fake QRIS on top of existing QRIS stickers.

"If there is already a mosque QRIS, the perpetrator would stick their QRIS on top of the existing mosque QRIS," he said.

He also added that the perpetrators attached their fake QRIS stickers to walls next to existing or empty QRIS stickers, either attached next to an existing QRIS or to a different wall from the existing QRIS, or attached to a new location where there is no QRIS yet.

Moreover, the suspects had several fake QRIS stickers that had not been attached, and they used a mobile phone to carry out their illegal activities. "We have confiscated several QRIS stickers that were not yet attached, as well as the mobile phone used by the suspect to carry out their illegal activities," he explained.

The suspect faces charges under various articles, including Article 28 paragraph 1 in conjunction with Article 45a paragraph 1 and/or Article 35 in conjunction with Article 51 paragraph 1 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Amendments to Law Number 11 of 2008 concerning Electronic Information and Transactions, and/or Article 80 and/or Article 83 of Law Number 3 of 2011 concerning Fund Transfers, and/or Article 378 of the Criminal Code.

In response to the incident, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi has urged the public to exercise caution when making donations through QRIS. He also appealed to people not to refrain from donating due to this particular case. "Fraud is becoming increasingly prevalent in this digital era. It is important that we remain vigilant and not let this discourage us from donating our money," Zainut stated.