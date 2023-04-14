Bali Governor: Compliance with the Indonesian Constitution is Key to Success of the World Beach Games 2023

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The rejection of the Israeli contingent by Bali Governor I Wayan Koster for the 2023 World Beach Games has caught the attention of Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo. On Friday, April 14, 2023, the 33-year-old minister met with I Wayan Koster at the Jayasabha Building in Denpasar. During the heated meeting, Dito Ariotedjo confirmed the Bali Governor's commitment to the upcoming World Beach Games, scheduled for August 2023.

"Thank God, there has been a meeting and an agreement that the Bali Provincial Government and the Governor are hundred percent supportive of the second World Beach Games," said Dito Ariotedjo. Dito explained that the Governor of Bali and the Minister of Youth and Sports share the same perception and spirit to ensure the success of the World Beach Games 2023. Additionally, the sporting event is believed to have a positive impact on Bali's economy.

During the meeting at the Jayasabha Building in Denpasar on Friday, April 14, 2023, the Governor of Bali expressed his support for the global water and beach sports event while accompanying Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo.

However, when asked about the rejection of the Israeli team, which is similar to the rejection of the Israeli national team in the U20 World Cup, Wayan Koster insisted on complying with the constitution. "We are discussing how the World Beach Games can run smoothly in accordance with the constitution and good governance while still running smoothly because there has been an agreement with Bali as the host," Wayan Koster highlighted.

In addition, I Wayan Koster discussed the technical aspects of the competition during the meeting to ensure compliance with Indonesia's constitution and the success of the international water and beach sports event. "We have already conducted a survey of the venue and everything else. After Eid, preparations will be solidified. Operationally, we are ready," I insistently told Wayan Koster.

Along with the Menpora and Governor of Bali, the Chairman of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia), Raja Sapta Oktohari, confirmed that Indonesia has completed almost all of its preparations. "Technical matters regarding the event's implementation will be discussed in a special session. We have submitted a report on the preparations for hosting the world's third-largest multi-sport event, which is getting closer every day," Raja Sapta Oktohari stated.

Previously, I Wayan Koster stated that he rejected the presence of Israeli athletes at the ANOC World Beach Games (AWBG) 2023. He emphasized that his decision was based on Foreign Minister Regulation Number 3 of 2019. Indonesia, as a separate entity, is regulated in that article, which states that the Foreign Minister may not sing the national anthem of Israel.

On March 14, 2023, I also sent an official letter to the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) rejecting the arrival of the Israeli national team in the 2023 U-20 World Cup. His stance sparked controversy, and FIFA ultimately withdrew Indonesia's status as the host because the government was deemed to have intervened and was at risk of being sanctioned.