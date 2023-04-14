Bali Governor: Compliance with the Indonesian Constitution is Key to Success of the World Beach Games 2023

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 14 April 2023, 13:49 WIB
Gubernur Bali Wayan Koster (tengah).
Gubernur Bali Wayan Koster (tengah). /Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The rejection of the Israeli contingent by Bali Governor I Wayan Koster for the 2023 World Beach Games has caught the attention of Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo. On Friday, April 14, 2023, the 33-year-old minister met with I Wayan Koster at the Jayasabha Building in Denpasar. During the heated meeting, Dito Ariotedjo confirmed the Bali Governor's commitment to the upcoming World Beach Games, scheduled for August 2023.

"Thank God, there has been a meeting and an agreement that the Bali Provincial Government and the Governor are hundred percent supportive of the second World Beach Games," said Dito Ariotedjo. Dito explained that the Governor of Bali and the Minister of Youth and Sports share the same perception and spirit to ensure the success of the World Beach Games 2023. Additionally, the sporting event is believed to have a positive impact on Bali's economy.

During the meeting at the Jayasabha Building in Denpasar on Friday, April 14, 2023, the Governor of Bali expressed his support for the global water and beach sports event while accompanying Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo.

Baca Juga: Menpora Temui I Wayan Koster Jelang World Beach Games Bali, Sikap Terkait Israel Disinggung

However, when asked about the rejection of the Israeli team, which is similar to the rejection of the Israeli national team in the U20 World Cup, Wayan Koster insisted on complying with the constitution. "We are discussing how the World Beach Games can run smoothly in accordance with the constitution and good governance while still running smoothly because there has been an agreement with Bali as the host," Wayan Koster highlighted.

In addition, I Wayan Koster discussed the technical aspects of the competition during the meeting to ensure compliance with Indonesia's constitution and the success of the international water and beach sports event. "We have already conducted a survey of the venue and everything else. After Eid, preparations will be solidified. Operationally, we are ready," I insistently told Wayan Koster.

Along with the Menpora and Governor of Bali, the Chairman of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia), Raja Sapta Oktohari, confirmed that Indonesia has completed almost all of its preparations. "Technical matters regarding the event's implementation will be discussed in a special session. We have submitted a report on the preparations for hosting the world's third-largest multi-sport event, which is getting closer every day," Raja Sapta Oktohari stated.

Baca Juga: ESDM Bantah Dapat Bocoran Surat dari Pimpinan KPK: Wong Kertas 3 Lembar Aja, Isinya Juga Gak Jelas

Previously, I Wayan Koster stated that he rejected the presence of Israeli athletes at the ANOC World Beach Games (AWBG) 2023. He emphasized that his decision was based on Foreign Minister Regulation Number 3 of 2019. Indonesia, as a separate entity, is regulated in that article, which states that the Foreign Minister may not sing the national anthem of Israel.

On March 14, 2023, I also sent an official letter to the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) rejecting the arrival of the Israeli national team in the 2023 U-20 World Cup. His stance sparked controversy, and FIFA ultimately withdrew Indonesia's status as the host because the government was deemed to have intervened and was at risk of being sanctioned.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

KPK Buat Gaduh Gegara Johanis Tanak Komunikasi dengan Kementerian ESDM, Komisi III DPR RI Bakal Panggil KPK

KPK Buat Gaduh Gegara Johanis Tanak Komunikasi dengan Kementerian ESDM, Komisi III DPR RI Bakal Panggil KPK

14 April 2023, 14:37 WIB
UU Perampasan Aset Bisa Miskinkan Koruptor, Pakar: Oknum akan Berpikir Seribu Kali

UU Perampasan Aset Bisa Miskinkan Koruptor, Pakar: Oknum akan Berpikir Seribu Kali

14 April 2023, 14:31 WIB
Dokter Muda di Medan Minta Maaf Setelah Videonya Mengamuk di Parkiran RSUD Pirngadi Viral

Dokter Muda di Medan Minta Maaf Setelah Videonya Mengamuk di Parkiran RSUD Pirngadi Viral

14 April 2023, 14:22 WIB
Awbimax Menangis saat Curhat Keluarganya di Lampung Dapat Ancaman: Polisi Dateng, Bokap Dipanggil Bupati

Awbimax Menangis saat Curhat Keluarganya di Lampung Dapat Ancaman: Polisi Dateng, Bokap Dipanggil Bupati

14 April 2023, 14:07 WIB
Update Info Mudik 2023: 12.000 Pemudik Padati Stasiun Gambir

Update Info Mudik 2023: 12.000 Pemudik Padati Stasiun Gambir

14 April 2023, 14:07 WIB
10 Link CCTV Jalur Mudik Lebaran 2023, Pantau Kepadatan Lalu Lintas di Tol Japek hingga Cipali

10 Link CCTV Jalur Mudik Lebaran 2023, Pantau Kepadatan Lalu Lintas di Tol Japek hingga Cipali

14 April 2023, 14:05 WIB
Chat 'Main Belakang Layar' KPK dan ESDM Heboh, DPR: Lagi-Lagi Buat Gaduh

Chat 'Main Belakang Layar' KPK dan ESDM Heboh, DPR: Lagi-Lagi Buat Gaduh

14 April 2023, 13:57 WIB
Sebut Kebutuhan Mendesak, Politikus Gerindra Ungkap Impor KRL Bekas akan Disetujui Tahun Ini

Sebut Kebutuhan Mendesak, Politikus Gerindra Ungkap Impor KRL Bekas akan Disetujui Tahun Ini

14 April 2023, 13:52 WIB
Bali Governor: Compliance with the Indonesian Constitution is Key to Success of the World Beach Games 2023

Bali Governor: Compliance with the Indonesian Constitution is Key to Success of the World Beach Games 2023

14 April 2023, 13:49 WIB
ICW Laporkan Eddy Soeparno ke MKD DPR Lantaran Tak Lapor Kekayaan, Sebut Hanya Keterlambatan

ICW Laporkan Eddy Soeparno ke MKD DPR Lantaran Tak Lapor Kekayaan, Sebut Hanya Keterlambatan

14 April 2023, 13:44 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Klaim Kode Redeem FF 13 April 2023, Kesempatan Terbatas untuk Dapat Koleksi Reward Baru
2

Link Nonton Boys Planet Episode 11 Subtitle Indonesia, Siapa 18 Trainee yang Melaju ke Babak Final?
3

Prediksi Skor Persis Solo vs Persik Kediri di BRI Liga 1: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
4

Riuh Penolakan terhadap Satgas Bentukan Mahfud MD, DPR Minta Dirjen Bea Cukai Didepak dari Tim
5

Ridwan Kamil Apresiasi Kinerja Pj Bupati Bekasi, Berikut Sejumlah Capaian Dani Ramdan
6

Prediksi Skor Bali United vs PSIS Semarang di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting

8

10 Lokasi Penukaran Uang Baru Karawang Jelang Lebaran 2023, Mana yang Paling Dekat Wilayah mu?
9

Kode Redeem FF 12 April 2023, Update Terus Informasinya Jangan Sampai Kehabisan Hadiah Free Fire
10

20 Twibbon Ucapan Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri, Persiapan Sambut Lebaran 2023 di Medsos

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Solo Raya

WADUH, Ternyata 4 Hal Ini Bisa Membatalkan Kelulusan PPPK Guru 2022. Apa Saja? Cek di Sini...

WADUH, Ternyata 4 Hal Ini Bisa Membatalkan Kelulusan PPPK Guru 2022. Apa Saja? Cek di Sini...

14 April 2023, 14:42 WIB

Depok

Cek Bansos April 2023: PKH, BPNT, dan Bansos Pangan Siap Cair

Cek Bansos April 2023: PKH, BPNT, dan Bansos Pangan Siap Cair

14 April 2023, 14:42 WIB

Portal Sulut

JADI RUJUKAN! Daftar Sekolah Terbaik di Trenggalek, Apakah Sekolahmu Masuk?

JADI RUJUKAN! Daftar Sekolah Terbaik di Trenggalek, Apakah Sekolahmu Masuk?

14 April 2023, 14:42 WIB

Sumedang Bagus

Disperindag jabar Gelar Operasi Pasar Murah di 26 Kota/Kabupaten

Disperindag jabar Gelar Operasi Pasar Murah di 26 Kota/Kabupaten

14 April 2023, 14:42 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

GTA San Andreas PC (New Version) 2023, Update Unreal Engine 4 Bikin Tampilan Makin Bening, Mainkan Segera

GTA San Andreas PC (New Version) 2023, Update Unreal Engine 4 Bikin Tampilan Makin Bening, Mainkan Segera

14 April 2023, 14:41 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Lima Desa di Sumedang Terima Bantuan Maskara dari Gubernur Jabar

Lima Desa di Sumedang Terima Bantuan Maskara dari Gubernur Jabar

14 April 2023, 14:41 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Ngabuburit Seru di Pasar Ikan Modern Soreang, Jangan Ketinggalan 5 Kegiatan Digelar Selama Akhir Ramadhan

Ngabuburit Seru di Pasar Ikan Modern Soreang, Jangan Ketinggalan 5 Kegiatan Digelar Selama Akhir Ramadhan

14 April 2023, 14:41 WIB

Berita KBB

Hadapi Arus Mudik, Tiga Ruas Tol Baru di Jabar Siap Dilalui

Hadapi Arus Mudik, Tiga Ruas Tol Baru di Jabar Siap Dilalui

14 April 2023, 14:41 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Jelang Akhir Pendaftaran Kurikulum Merdeka, Tenaga Pendidik Periksa Kembali 2 Hal Ini, Jangan Sampai Salah

Jelang Akhir Pendaftaran Kurikulum Merdeka, Tenaga Pendidik Periksa Kembali 2 Hal Ini, Jangan Sampai Salah

14 April 2023, 14:40 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Jadwal Kapal Balikpapan Maumere Bulan April 2023 Lengkap Harga Tiket dan Jam Keberangkatan

Jadwal Kapal Balikpapan Maumere Bulan April 2023 Lengkap Harga Tiket dan Jam Keberangkatan

14 April 2023, 14:40 WIB

Berita DIY

Sesimpel Ini Caranya Nonton Video 1 Menit Langsung Dapat Saldo Dana Gratis Rp 100 Ribu Dijamin Cair

Sesimpel Ini Caranya Nonton Video 1 Menit Langsung Dapat Saldo Dana Gratis Rp 100 Ribu Dijamin Cair

14 April 2023, 14:40 WIB

PRFM News

Tol Cisumdawu Tembus Cipali Per 15 April, Ridwan Kamil: Pemandangan Indah Sekali

Tol Cisumdawu Tembus Cipali Per 15 April, Ridwan Kamil: Pemandangan Indah Sekali

14 April 2023, 14:40 WIB

Lamongan Today

Aplikasi Buatan Anak Bangsa, Ini Link Download Game Aku Si Peternak Lele

Aplikasi Buatan Anak Bangsa, Ini Link Download Game Aku Si Peternak Lele

14 April 2023, 14:39 WIB

Desk Jabar

Kode Redeem FF Ramadan 2023, Daftar 8 Reward Runestone Hyperbook, Ada GROZA Runestone Sigil dan Katana Cuy

Kode Redeem FF Ramadan 2023, Daftar 8 Reward Runestone Hyperbook, Ada GROZA Runestone Sigil dan Katana Cuy

14 April 2023, 14:39 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Download Minecraft 1.19.73 Gratis 2023 Asli Mojang Bukan Mod APK Pocket Edition versi Lama Softonic

LINK Download Minecraft 1.19.73 Gratis 2023 Asli Mojang Bukan Mod APK Pocket Edition versi Lama Softonic

14 April 2023, 14:39 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Link Nonton Anime Liang Bu Yi Season 2 Episode 23 Sub Indo Resmi, Cek Sinopsis dan Jadwal Tayangnya!

Link Nonton Anime Liang Bu Yi Season 2 Episode 23 Sub Indo Resmi, Cek Sinopsis dan Jadwal Tayangnya!

14 April 2023, 14:39 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Contoh Kultum Ramadhan Singkat yang Menarik dan Penuh Makna Tentang Keutamaan Malam Lailatul Qadar

Contoh Kultum Ramadhan Singkat yang Menarik dan Penuh Makna Tentang Keutamaan Malam Lailatul Qadar

14 April 2023, 14:39 WIB

Kabar Banten

Inilah 15 Hal Kecil Perlakuan Wanita yang Bikin Baper Pria

Inilah 15 Hal Kecil Perlakuan Wanita yang Bikin Baper Pria

14 April 2023, 14:39 WIB

Hai Bandung

Menang Mobil dari Shopee Flash Sale Akbar Rp1, Febbry Setiawan Semakin Viral

Menang Mobil dari Shopee Flash Sale Akbar Rp1, Febbry Setiawan Semakin Viral

14 April 2023, 14:38 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta Jumat 14 April 2023, Ayu Mengejek Hubungan Starla dan Arya yang Sedang Retak

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta Jumat 14 April 2023, Ayu Mengejek Hubungan Starla dan Arya yang Sedang Retak

14 April 2023, 14:38 WIB

Kabar Priangan

5 Jurusan Sepi Peminat di UNY dengan Peluang Masuk Besar, Sebagai Rekomendasi Pilihan Kedua UTBK SNBT 2023

5 Jurusan Sepi Peminat di UNY dengan Peluang Masuk Besar, Sebagai Rekomendasi Pilihan Kedua UTBK SNBT 2023

14 April 2023, 14:38 WIB

Lamongan Today

Link Download GB Whatsapp Terbaru dengan Tampilan Paling Fresh, Cek Di Sini

Link Download GB Whatsapp Terbaru dengan Tampilan Paling Fresh, Cek Di Sini

14 April 2023, 14:37 WIB

Desk Jabar

Tak Sekedar Kritik Pemerintah, Kang Dedi Beri Contoh Jadikan Lembur Pakuan Laboratorium Lingkungan

Tak Sekedar Kritik Pemerintah, Kang Dedi Beri Contoh Jadikan Lembur Pakuan Laboratorium Lingkungan

14 April 2023, 14:36 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

CATAT! Ada Perubahan Hari Cuti dan Telah Disetujui Oleh Presiden Joko Widodo, Ini Tanggalnya..

CATAT! Ada Perubahan Hari Cuti dan Telah Disetujui Oleh Presiden Joko Widodo, Ini Tanggalnya..

14 April 2023, 14:35 WIB

Yogyaline

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tidar15-16 April 2023, Rute Makasar, Ambon, Namlea, Bau Bau, Manokwari, Fakfak, Sorong

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tidar15-16 April 2023, Rute Makasar, Ambon, Namlea, Bau Bau, Manokwari, Fakfak, Sorong

14 April 2023, 14:35 WIB
x