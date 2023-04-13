Australia Grants Defense and Security Equipment to the Indonesian National Army Worth AUD 29 Million

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 13 April 2023, 16:05 WIB
Wakil Ketua DPR Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (kanan) menyampaikan sambutan tentang penutupan masa Sidang Paripurna DPR ke-21 Masa Persidangan IV Tahun Sidang 2022-2023 di Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Kamis (13/4/2023). Dalam Rapat Paripurna tersebut Pimpinan dan Anggota DPR menyetujui Rancangan Undang - Undang (RUU) tentang Landasan Kontinen serta menutup masa persidangan IV Tahun Sidang 2022-2023.
PIKIRAN RAKYAT Australia has awarded a grant of 15 units of defense and security equipment worth AUD 29 million or IDR 290 billion to the Indonesian National Army (TNI). The grant includes armored personal vehicles (APV) and bushmaster protected mobility vehicles (BPMV), which will be used by the TNI National Peacekeeping Mission Center (PMPP TNI).

The grant of defense and security equipment was approved at a plenary meeting of the Indonesian House of Representatives Commission I on Thursday, April 13, 2023. During the meeting, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Sufmi Dasco, asked, "Can the report of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives on the results of the approval of receiving grants of defense and security equipment from abroad be approved?"

The question received a unanimous affirmative response from the members and faction representatives in attendance at the Indonesian House of Representatives plenary meeting. Sufmi Dasco stated that the grant is essential for TNI to carry out their security and defense duties. "This grant is equipped with specifications and capabilities that are necessary for the implementation of global peacekeeping operations, as aligned with the duties and responsibilities of PMPP TNI, which meet the requirements of the Statement of Unit Requirement (SUR) determined by the United Nations," he elaborated.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, Chairman of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Abdul Kharis, detailed the 15 units of defense and security equipment provided by Australia to the Indonesian National Army (TNI). The grant includes 13 troop-type vehicles, one command-type vehicle, and one ambulance-type vehicle. During the plenary meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, Kharis announced, "We approve the acceptance of 15 tactical Bushmaster Protective Mobility Vehicle grants from the Australian Government for PMPP TNI to support and enhance the capabilities of personnel of the World Peacekeeping Operations Task Force (OPPD)."

The Indonesian National Army Peacekeeping Mission Center (PMPP TNI) is a unit that operates under the leadership of the Indonesian National Army Headquarters. Its objective is to train potential members of the Indonesian Peacekeeping Forces, or Garuda Contingent, who will be deployed overseas. As a participant in the UN Peacekeeping Forces, Indonesia has encountered various challenges for its peacekeeping personnel, including language barriers, procedural difficulties, and a lack of global knowledge.

Its main task is to plan and prepare TNI personnel for UN peacekeeping duties, both domestically and abroad. The unit is also responsible for training and educating TNI personnel on UN peacekeeping duties. The PMPP TNI headquarters are located on Jl. Anyer, Tangkil Sentul Village, Bogor, West Java. It was inaugurated by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on December 19, 2012. Even UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited the PMPP TNI to provide support.***

