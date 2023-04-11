Anas Urbaningrum Released from Prison Ahead of 2024 Elections

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Influential politician and former Chairman of the Central Executive Board (DPP) of the Partai Demokrat, Anas Urbaningrum, was released from the Class IA Lapas Sukamiskin Bandung, West Java, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Following his release, Anas discussed his political plans. The former Chairman of the 1997 Central Board of the Islamic Student Association (HMI) stated that as an activist, he will compete fairly in the political arena and will not engage in dirty tactics, which in Javanese are referred to as "nabok nyilih tangan," or slapping through someone else's hand.

"For me, competition in a democracy is honest, fair, open, and objective. Honest competition cannot use the 'nabok nyilih tangan' technique," Anas said.

Additionally, he is committed to pursuing justice through the political measures he plans to take following his release from prison.

Baca Juga: Anas Urbaningrum Minta Maaf ke Orang yang Mengira Dia Akan Jadi Bangkai di Lapas

"If anyone feels hostile in this struggle, that is the consequence of the journey of justice." "My attitude is one of friendship," he explained.

Anas was released after serving a nine-year and three-month prison sentence for his involvement in a bribery case related to the Hambalang mega project in 2013.

"Thank God, today on April 11, 2023, with the guidance of 'headmaster' Mr. Kalapas (Head of Prison), Mr. Kunrat Kasmiri, and Mr. Kadivpas, who was also once a headmaster here, I can stand here to participate in the leave program before my release," Anas said after leaving Sukamiskin Prison.

Several notable figures, including members of the Indonesian House of Representatives Saan Mustopa, Rifqi Karsayuda, I Gede Pasek Suardika, and some representatives from the Islamic Student Association (HMI), witnessed the release of Anas Urbaningrum, a former member of the Indonesian House of Representatives during the Presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

Baca Juga: Pengamat Nilai Anas Urbaningrum Tak Akan Ikut Koalisi Pendukung Anies Baswedan karena Ada Demokrat