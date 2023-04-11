Special Task Force Formed to Investigate Suspicious Transactions of Rp349 Trillion at the MoF

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 11 April 2023, 16:45 WIB
Menteri Koordinator Politik Hukum dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD.
Menteri Koordinator Politik Hukum dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD. /Antara/Laily Rahmawaty

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Komite Pencegahan dan Pemberantasan Tindak Pidana Pencucian Uang has announced the formation of a special task force to investigate suspicious transactions totaling Rp349 trillion at the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The task force is made up of several organizations, including the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), the Directorate General of Taxation (DJP), the Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC), the Indonesian National Police (Polri), the Attorney General's Office (Kejaksaan Agung), the Financial Services Authority (OJK), the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), and the Ministry of Politics, Law, and Security (Menkopolhukam).

Mahfud MD stated that both the task force and KPKTPPU will work with professionalism, transparency, and accountability, as reported on the Ministry of Finance website, pikaran-rakyat.com. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance has finished the majority of the reports concerning administrative actions against civil servants who were found to be involved, following Law No. 5 of 2014 for civil servants and Government Regulation No. 94 of 2021 for disciplinary measures against civil servants.

"The Ministry of Finance will continue to follow up on allegations of illegal origin and money laundering in accordance with Law No. 8 of 2010 regarding the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering Crimes, which has not been fully implemented." They will collaborate with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and law enforcement agencies to determine further steps. Mahfud MD explained.

The Ministry of Finance will pursue the allegations of money laundering in line with Law No. 8 of 2010 on the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering Crimes, which has not been fully enforced. They will work with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and law enforcement agencies to determine the next course of action, as stated by Menko Polhukam.

The Ministry of Finance has received more than 300 reports regarding transactions worth up to Rp349 trillion suspected of being linked to money laundering. On March 27th and 29th, Sri Mulyani and Mahfud MD presented their findings to the Indonesian Parliament's Commission III. The commission raised concerns about differences in the data presented by the ministers. However, both ministers clarified that the data was the same and any differences were due to differences in classification and presentation. The data used was from the PPATK aggregate report from 2009 to 2003.

As a follow-up to handling allegations of money laundering at the Ministry of Finance, Mahfud MD and Sri Mulyani will attend the next hearing with Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament on April 11, 2023. They will work with the PPATK and law enforcement agencies to determine further steps in accordance with Law No. 8 of 2010 regarding the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering Crimes, which has not been fully implemented.***

