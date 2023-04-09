Search for Susi Air Pilot Philip Mark Merthens, Head of Peace Operation Announces Expanded Search Area

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 9 April 2023, 15:53 WIB
Ilustrasi pesawat Susi Air yang dibakar KKB Papua, pilotnya yakni Philip Mark Mehrtens disandera sampai saat ini.
Ilustrasi pesawat Susi Air yang dibakar KKB Papua, pilotnya yakni Philip Mark Mehrtens disandera sampai saat ini. /Antara/Spedy Paereng

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Head of the Peace Operation for Cartenz, Police Commissioner Faizal Ramadhani, announced that the search area for Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Merthens has been expanded. "The search has been expanded to four districts suspected of being hiding places for the KKB group, who are holding Susi Air pilots hostage," Faizal Ramadhani said, as reported by PMJ News on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

"Our operational area is in several districts, including four districts where the search has been expanded from Nduga District, such as Lany Jaya, Yahukimo, and now Puncak Ilaga District," he explained.

On February 7, 2023, the armed criminal group led by Egianus Kogoya took Philip hostage shortly after he landed his plane. Philip is a New Zealand national and was serving as a pilot for Susi Air. The KKB also set fire to the Pilatus Susi Air plane.

TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono has disclosed that they, along with the Papuan government, are still using persuasive approaches to secure the release of the pilot. He has explained the rationale behind this approach.

"We do not want to engage in a frontal approach that will cause more casualties." Therefore, we continue to use persuasive approaches together with regents and community leaders in an effort to free the Susi Air pilot held hostage by the KKB," he said in Palembang, South Sumatra, recently.

The TNI Commander, Admiral Yudo Margono, is confident that Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens can be rescued safely. He mentioned that if a military-style rescue operation is carried out, the KKB may not hesitate to shoot Philip.

The TNI Commander stressed that while the TNI could use military operations to rescue Philip, they would prioritize using persuasive approaches. The persuasive approach referred to involves communicating with local religious leaders, community members, and government officials.***

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: PMJ News

