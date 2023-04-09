Indonesian National Armed Forces Commander Commends Air Force Modernization

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 9 April 2023, 16:25 WIB
Dokumentasi. TNI AU mengerahkan empat armada pesawat untuk angkut personel penjaga perbatasan.
Dokumentasi. TNI AU mengerahkan empat armada pesawat untuk angkut personel penjaga perbatasan. /Dok. Dispenau

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Admiral Yudo Margono, praised the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) for its modernization efforts during the 77th anniversary celebration of the TNI Air Force at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base on Sunday, March 9th, 2023.

"Along with the journey of the nation, the TNI Air Force has grown into a more modern military organization that is loved by its people," said Admiral Yudo Margono.

The TNI Air Force celebrated its 77th anniversary with a theme of 'professional, modern, and tough' to showcase its status as a highly respected air force in the Asia-Pacific region. The celebration featured a parade and display of TNI and AU weaponry.

"This theme shows the TNI AU's commitment to continue to improve its capabilities in the face of complex threats," he emphasized.

At the event, he urged all branches of the Indonesian Armed Forces to remain adaptive to global challenges. He emphasized that the world is grappling with serious challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic, including threats of food, energy, and financial crises, along with the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, which is further exacerbating the global geopolitical situation.

Baca Juga: Panglima TNI Singgung Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Minta TNI AU Siap dengan Segala Skenario

"As an inseparable part of the Indonesian National Army, the TNI AU must adapt to and prepare for various possible scenarios," he said.

Through adaptation to various global challenges, he is optimistic that Indonesia will continue to be a sovereign country and have a respected strength in front of other nations.

"I am confident that the TNI AU will be able to become a respected air force in the region, a force that can protect and defend the entire nation and all of its descendants at all times," he concluded.

Baca Juga: Perusahaan Bisa Tolak Ormas yang Minta THR, Laporkan ke Polisi jika Memaksa

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Resmikan GKI Pengadilan Bogor Usai Konflik Puluhan Tahun, Mendagri: Masalah Bisa Diselesaikan baik-baik

Resmikan GKI Pengadilan Bogor Usai Konflik Puluhan Tahun, Mendagri: Masalah Bisa Diselesaikan baik-baik

9 April 2023, 17:31 WIB
Daftar 69 Rute Kereta Api dengan Diskon hingga 20 Persen, Bisa Dipesan Mulai 9 April 2023

Daftar 69 Rute Kereta Api dengan Diskon hingga 20 Persen, Bisa Dipesan Mulai 9 April 2023

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB
Panglima TNI Ogah Kerahkan Prajurit 'Hanya' untuk Selamatkan Pilot Susi Air

Panglima TNI Ogah Kerahkan Prajurit 'Hanya' untuk Selamatkan Pilot Susi Air

9 April 2023, 17:20 WIB
Perangi Polio, Imunisasi untuk Anak di Tasikmalaya Terus Digencarkan

Perangi Polio, Imunisasi untuk Anak di Tasikmalaya Terus Digencarkan

9 April 2023, 16:45 WIB
Bea Cukai Bali Akhirnya Berikan Alat Bantu Kencing ke WNA Setelah Viral

Bea Cukai Bali Akhirnya Berikan Alat Bantu Kencing ke WNA Setelah Viral

9 April 2023, 16:40 WIB
Indonesian National Armed Forces Commander Commends Air Force Modernization

Indonesian National Armed Forces Commander Commends Air Force Modernization

9 April 2023, 16:25 WIB
Mobilio Hilang Kendali Tabrak Scoopy hingga Carry di Depok, 6 Orang Jadi Korban

Mobilio Hilang Kendali Tabrak Scoopy hingga Carry di Depok, 6 Orang Jadi Korban

9 April 2023, 16:10 WIB
Stafsus Kemenkeu Bantah Pegawai KPP Uber Pajak Soimah dengan Cara Tak Benar: Telat Lapor SPT pun Tak Ditegur

Stafsus Kemenkeu Bantah Pegawai KPP Uber Pajak Soimah dengan Cara Tak Benar: Telat Lapor SPT pun Tak Ditegur

9 April 2023, 16:09 WIB
Dugaan Mafia Perdagangan Orang, DPR: Bersihkan Oknum Pejabat, Jangan Basa-basi

Dugaan Mafia Perdagangan Orang, DPR: Bersihkan Oknum Pejabat, Jangan Basa-basi

9 April 2023, 16:03 WIB
Search for Susi Air Pilot Philip Mark Merthens, Head of Peace Operation Announces Expanded Search Area

Search for Susi Air Pilot Philip Mark Merthens, Head of Peace Operation Announces Expanded Search Area

9 April 2023, 15:53 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kode Redeem Free Fire FF Hari Ini 8 April 2023, Ada Weapon hingga Skin Gratis
2

Usai 4 Hari Dilamar Antonio Dedola, Nikita Mirzani Akui Tengah Hamil: daripada Digugurkan
3

Prediksi Skor Brentford vs Newcastle di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Jadwal Ganjil Genap di Jalan Tol saat Arus Mudik-Balik Lebaran 2023
5

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs Arema FC di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
6

Prediksi Skor Fulham vs West Ham di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Persis Solo vs Persebaya Surabaya di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Lens vs Strasbourg di Liga Prancis: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Real Sociedad vs Getafe di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Arus Rezekinya Makin Kencang! 3 Weton Nasibnya Paling Bagus Hingga Usia Tua

Arus Rezekinya Makin Kencang! 3 Weton Nasibnya Paling Bagus Hingga Usia Tua

9 April 2023, 17:33 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Lima Jalan yang Harus Dihindari Saat Ngabuburit di Kota Tasikmalaya

Lima Jalan yang Harus Dihindari Saat Ngabuburit di Kota Tasikmalaya

9 April 2023, 17:33 WIB

Cilacap Update

10 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Lumajang yang Punya Prestasi dan Berkualitas Tinggi

10 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Lumajang yang Punya Prestasi dan Berkualitas Tinggi

9 April 2023, 17:33 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bertabur Keberuntungan dan Rezeki Besar! 4 Zodiak Paling Beruntung Sehingga Rezeki Akan Mengalir di Bulan Suci

Bertabur Keberuntungan dan Rezeki Besar! 4 Zodiak Paling Beruntung Sehingga Rezeki Akan Mengalir di Bulan Suci

9 April 2023, 17:32 WIB

Media Pakuan

Bazar Sembako Murah Ramadhan Diserbu Warga Sukabumi, Ludes Kurang dari 1 Jam

Bazar Sembako Murah Ramadhan Diserbu Warga Sukabumi, Ludes Kurang dari 1 Jam

9 April 2023, 17:32 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Ini Dia, 3 Destinasi Wisata Labuan Bajo yang Wajib Kamu Kunjungi, Penuh Pesona dan Menakjubkan, Yuk Intip!

Ini Dia, 3 Destinasi Wisata Labuan Bajo yang Wajib Kamu Kunjungi, Penuh Pesona dan Menakjubkan, Yuk Intip!

9 April 2023, 17:31 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

PRAKTIS! Resep Nasi Liwet Rice Cooker untuk Dijadikan Menu Ramadhan 2023 yang Gurih Nikmat Bikin Gagal Diet!

PRAKTIS! Resep Nasi Liwet Rice Cooker untuk Dijadikan Menu Ramadhan 2023 yang Gurih Nikmat Bikin Gagal Diet!

9 April 2023, 17:31 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Istimewa! Yogyakarta Punya 14 Tempat Nongkrong Terbaik dan Keren Tahun 2023, ke Yogyakarta Wajib Merasakan

Istimewa! Yogyakarta Punya 14 Tempat Nongkrong Terbaik dan Keren Tahun 2023, ke Yogyakarta Wajib Merasakan

9 April 2023, 17:31 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

KEMENDIKBUD Rilis 4 Aturan Baru Kenaikan Jabatan JF Guru dan Pengawas Sekolah 2023. Nomor 3 Penting, Begini..

KEMENDIKBUD Rilis 4 Aturan Baru Kenaikan Jabatan JF Guru dan Pengawas Sekolah 2023. Nomor 3 Penting, Begini..

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Kue Lebaran 2023 Resep Biscoff Butter Cookies, Mudah Dibuat dan Bikin Toples Meriah

Kue Lebaran 2023 Resep Biscoff Butter Cookies, Mudah Dibuat dan Bikin Toples Meriah

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Ringtimes Jatim

Beberapa Efek Samping Konsumsi Kopi yang Berlebihan bagi Tubuh

Beberapa Efek Samping Konsumsi Kopi yang Berlebihan bagi Tubuh

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Rekomendasi Kuliner Enak di Cilegon, Ada Ayam Bakakak dan Nasi Gonjleng

Rekomendasi Kuliner Enak di Cilegon, Ada Ayam Bakakak dan Nasi Gonjleng

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

Sebentar Lagi, Pembukaan Pendaftaran CPNS 2023 akan Segera Dibuka, Ini Jadwalnya

Sebentar Lagi, Pembukaan Pendaftaran CPNS 2023 akan Segera Dibuka, Ini Jadwalnya

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Mapay Bandung

3 Film Action yang Cocok Untuk Ngabuburit, Nomor 2 Dibintangi Dwayne Johnson

3 Film Action yang Cocok Untuk Ngabuburit, Nomor 2 Dibintangi Dwayne Johnson

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Kunci Jawaban IPAS Kelas 5 SD Halaman 120 Kurikulum Merdeka Belajar Topik C: Bagaimana Bumi Kita Berubah?  

Kunci Jawaban IPAS Kelas 5 SD Halaman 120 Kurikulum Merdeka Belajar Topik C: Bagaimana Bumi Kita Berubah?  

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Cara Mendapatkan Parasut Gratis di GTA 5 PC, Gampang Langsung Bisa Muncul!

Cara Mendapatkan Parasut Gratis di GTA 5 PC, Gampang Langsung Bisa Muncul!

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Umsini Bulan April 2023, Semua Rute

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Umsini Bulan April 2023, Semua Rute

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE Persita Tangerang vs Persib Bandung di BRI Liga 1 2023 Hari ini, Hasil Skor Akhir Cek Disini

LIVE SCORE Persita Tangerang vs Persib Bandung di BRI Liga 1 2023 Hari ini, Hasil Skor Akhir Cek Disini

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

3 Tips Menghadapi Pertanyaan

3 Tips Menghadapi Pertanyaan "Kapan Nikah?" Saat Lebaran Nanti

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

Mau Anak Sukses? 18 SD di Kabupaten Demak Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Terbaik

Mau Anak Sukses? 18 SD di Kabupaten Demak Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Terbaik

9 April 2023, 17:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Prediksi Skor AC Ajaccio vs Auxerre di Liga Perancis: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

Prediksi Skor AC Ajaccio vs Auxerre di Liga Perancis: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

9 April 2023, 17:29 WIB

Depok

Akibat Kehilangan Kendali, Kecelakaan Beruntun Antara Mobil dan Motor di Depok, Sebabkan Enam Orang Terluka

Akibat Kehilangan Kendali, Kecelakaan Beruntun Antara Mobil dan Motor di Depok, Sebabkan Enam Orang Terluka

9 April 2023, 17:29 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

5 Tempat Wisata Siantar yang Lagi Hits Banget Tahun 2023, Yuk Kunjungi Dijamin Liburanmu Happy

5 Tempat Wisata Siantar yang Lagi Hits Banget Tahun 2023, Yuk Kunjungi Dijamin Liburanmu Happy

9 April 2023, 17:29 WIB

Buleleng Post

Fakta Kepribadian Kelahiran Redite Kliwon Bala Minggu, 9 April 2023

Fakta Kepribadian Kelahiran Redite Kliwon Bala Minggu, 9 April 2023

9 April 2023, 17:29 WIB

Cilacap Update

Ponorogo Tidak Hanya Reog! Daftar 10 SMP Terbaik dan Terbaru di Ponorogo yang Wajib Diketahui

Ponorogo Tidak Hanya Reog! Daftar 10 SMP Terbaik dan Terbaru di Ponorogo yang Wajib Diketahui

9 April 2023, 17:28 WIB
x