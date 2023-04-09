Indonesian National Armed Forces Commander Commends Air Force Modernization

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Admiral Yudo Margono, praised the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) for its modernization efforts during the 77th anniversary celebration of the TNI Air Force at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base on Sunday, March 9th, 2023.

"Along with the journey of the nation, the TNI Air Force has grown into a more modern military organization that is loved by its people," said Admiral Yudo Margono.

The TNI Air Force celebrated its 77th anniversary with a theme of 'professional, modern, and tough' to showcase its status as a highly respected air force in the Asia-Pacific region. The celebration featured a parade and display of TNI and AU weaponry.

"This theme shows the TNI AU's commitment to continue to improve its capabilities in the face of complex threats," he emphasized.

At the event, he urged all branches of the Indonesian Armed Forces to remain adaptive to global challenges. He emphasized that the world is grappling with serious challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic, including threats of food, energy, and financial crises, along with the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, which is further exacerbating the global geopolitical situation.

"As an inseparable part of the Indonesian National Army, the TNI AU must adapt to and prepare for various possible scenarios," he said.

Through adaptation to various global challenges, he is optimistic that Indonesia will continue to be a sovereign country and have a respected strength in front of other nations.

"I am confident that the TNI AU will be able to become a respected air force in the region, a force that can protect and defend the entire nation and all of its descendants at all times," he concluded.

