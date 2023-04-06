China and Indonesia to Strengthen Defense and Law Enforcement Cooperation

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, held a bilateral meeting with the Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, during the Third High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

During the meeting, Wang Yi and Luhut discussed the potential to expand China-Indonesia cooperation to include various sectors such as politics, economics, culture, and maritime affairs. "China and Indonesia should also enhance their cooperation in defense and law enforcement, increase personnel exchanges, and strengthen strategic trust and friendship between their societies," stated Wang Yi in his official statement, which was quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

Additionally, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged Indonesia to enhance their partnership in areas such as finance, green economy, food security, trade, and investment. He highlighted that the timing is appropriate as it aligns with the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, allowing China to work together with Indonesia in promoting the prosperity of the region under the initiative's next phase.

Wang Yi also mentioned that China is ready to strengthen student exchanges with Indonesia to facilitate inter-civilizational dialogue. He extended an invitation to the governments, political parties, parliaments, regions, and non-governmental organizations from both countries to collaborate in creating, perfecting, and enriching the content of inter-civilizational dialogue.

Meanwhile, Luhut emphasized that Indonesia considers China an essential strategic partner and is prepared to work together with China in building the Belt and Road Initiative. Indonesia is also ready to explore the Global Development Initiative to enhance regional cohesion.

The cooperation between Indonesia and China has rapidly grown in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, and tourism over the last 10 years. Here are some examples of cooperation between Indonesia and China in the past 10 years.

China is one of the largest investors in Indonesia, with an investment value of USD 4.9 billion in 2020. Chinese investment in Indonesia mainly focuses on the industrial sector, such as automobile and electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, China is also one of Indonesia's strategic partners in the development of the halal industry.