China and Indonesia to Strengthen Defense and Law Enforcement Cooperation

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 6 April 2023, 15:35 WIB
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (left) and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (right).
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (left) and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (right). /Instagram @luhut.pandjaitan

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, held a bilateral meeting with the Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, during the Third High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

During the meeting, Wang Yi and Luhut discussed the potential to expand China-Indonesia cooperation to include various sectors such as politics, economics, culture, and maritime affairs. "China and Indonesia should also enhance their cooperation in defense and law enforcement, increase personnel exchanges, and strengthen strategic trust and friendship between their societies," stated Wang Yi in his official statement, which was quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

Additionally, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged Indonesia to enhance their partnership in areas such as finance, green economy, food security, trade, and investment. He highlighted that the timing is appropriate as it aligns with the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, allowing China to work together with Indonesia in promoting the prosperity of the region under the initiative's next phase.

Baca Juga: Indonesian Cleric Slams Israel's ‘Barbaric’ Al Aqsa Assault

Wang Yi also mentioned that China is ready to strengthen student exchanges with Indonesia to facilitate inter-civilizational dialogue. He extended an invitation to the governments, political parties, parliaments, regions, and non-governmental organizations from both countries to collaborate in creating, perfecting, and enriching the content of inter-civilizational dialogue.

Meanwhile, Luhut emphasized that Indonesia considers China an essential strategic partner and is prepared to work together with China in building the Belt and Road Initiative. Indonesia is also ready to explore the Global Development Initiative to enhance regional cohesion.

The cooperation between Indonesia and China has rapidly grown in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, and tourism over the last 10 years. Here are some examples of cooperation between Indonesia and China in the past 10 years.

Baca Juga: Basuki Hadimuljono Disputes Rob Haris's Claims of Inadequate Infrastructure for U20 World Cup

China is one of the largest investors in Indonesia, with an investment value of USD 4.9 billion in 2020. Chinese investment in Indonesia mainly focuses on the industrial sector, such as automobile and electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, China is also one of Indonesia's strategic partners in the development of the halal industry.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

4 Fakta Sopir Pajero Meracau dan Telanjang Dada di Depok, Berawal dari Tabrak Livina dan Fortuner

4 Fakta Sopir Pajero Meracau dan Telanjang Dada di Depok, Berawal dari Tabrak Livina dan Fortuner

6 April 2023, 16:50 WIB
Penyebar Foto Polisi Bawa Pulang Baju Bekas Impor Hasil Sitaan, Penyidik: Pelaku Benci Polisi

Penyebar Foto Polisi Bawa Pulang Baju Bekas Impor Hasil Sitaan, Penyidik: Pelaku Benci Polisi

6 April 2023, 16:37 WIB
Antisipasi Mudik Lebaran 2023, Polri Siapkan Ribuan Pos Pelayanan

Antisipasi Mudik Lebaran 2023, Polri Siapkan Ribuan Pos Pelayanan

6 April 2023, 16:26 WIB
Berpengalaman, Bahlil Lahadalia Akui Tahu Lobi Pengusaha ke Dirjen Sri Mulyani: Sumpah Potong Kucing

Berpengalaman, Bahlil Lahadalia Akui Tahu Lobi Pengusaha ke Dirjen Sri Mulyani: Sumpah Potong Kucing

6 April 2023, 16:25 WIB
Pemerintah Salurkan Bansos Pangan Lebaran 2023 untuk 21 Juta Penerima, Cair Mulai Hari Ini

Pemerintah Salurkan Bansos Pangan Lebaran 2023 untuk 21 Juta Penerima, Cair Mulai Hari Ini

6 April 2023, 16:20 WIB
Tinggi Peminat, Kuota 500 Armada Bus Mudik Gratis Polri Ludes Hanya dalam Waktu 2 Hari

Tinggi Peminat, Kuota 500 Armada Bus Mudik Gratis Polri Ludes Hanya dalam Waktu 2 Hari

6 April 2023, 16:10 WIB
Menanti UU Perampasan Aset, Total 6 Dasar Hukum Dipakai Merampas Aset Koruptor

Menanti UU Perampasan Aset, Total 6 Dasar Hukum Dipakai Merampas Aset Koruptor

6 April 2023, 16:05 WIB
Jubir Menko Marves Tegaskan Luhut Pandjaitan Tak Pernah Ketemu Sekda Riau: Jangan Buat Tuduhan Fiktif

Jubir Menko Marves Tegaskan Luhut Pandjaitan Tak Pernah Ketemu Sekda Riau: Jangan Buat Tuduhan Fiktif

6 April 2023, 16:03 WIB
Kapolda Metro Jaya Janji Tangani Kemacetan Jakarta: Kuningan-Mampang Kalau Bisa 5 Menit

Kapolda Metro Jaya Janji Tangani Kemacetan Jakarta: Kuningan-Mampang Kalau Bisa 5 Menit

6 April 2023, 15:56 WIB
Pakar Politik Sebut Sikap Tegas PDIP Tolak Israel Berdampak Positif terhadap Elektabilitas Partai

Pakar Politik Sebut Sikap Tegas PDIP Tolak Israel Berdampak Positif terhadap Elektabilitas Partai

6 April 2023, 15:55 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kode Redeem Free Fire Hari Ini 5 April 2023, Segera Klaim Sebelum Kehabisan
2

64 Lokasi Penukaran Uang Baru di Bandung Jelang Lebaran 2023, Catat Jadwal dan Syaratnya
3

Prediksi Skor Persebaya vs Persija di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, hingga Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Leicester vs Aston Villa di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up

5

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs Barito Putera di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna di Copa del Rey: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor West Ham vs Newcastle United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
8

Prediksi Skor West Ham vs Newcastle di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up

9

Kode Redeem FF 5 April 2023, Eksklusif Hanya untuk Survivor Setia
10

Prediksi Skor Cremonese vs Fiorentina di Coppa Italia: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Sukoharjo

Wow! Keciput Bulat Mungil Pelangi Renyah Ini Hasilnya Banyak Ketimbang Dibikin Panjang, Simak Cara Buatnya

Wow! Keciput Bulat Mungil Pelangi Renyah Ini Hasilnya Banyak Ketimbang Dibikin Panjang, Simak Cara Buatnya

6 April 2023, 17:01 WIB

Jurnal Sumbawa

Ini Hal-hal yang Membatalkannya, Nomor Tiga Banyak Orang yang tidak mengetahuinya

Ini Hal-hal yang Membatalkannya, Nomor Tiga Banyak Orang yang tidak mengetahuinya

6 April 2023, 17:01 WIB

Karanganyar News

5 Masjid Bersejarah di Solo Cocok buat Wisata Ramadan, Ada yang sempat Dilarang Belanda

5 Masjid Bersejarah di Solo Cocok buat Wisata Ramadan, Ada yang sempat Dilarang Belanda

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Progres Tol Cisumdawu Sampai Mana dan Apakah Sudah Beroperasi? Ini Peta Tol Cisumdawu Beroperasi Lebaran

Progres Tol Cisumdawu Sampai Mana dan Apakah Sudah Beroperasi? Ini Peta Tol Cisumdawu Beroperasi Lebaran

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Selebritalk

Inilah Update! Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Hari Ini 6 April 2023 Gratis dari Mihoyo, Buruan Klaim!

Inilah Update! Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Hari Ini 6 April 2023 Gratis dari Mihoyo, Buruan Klaim!

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Jombang Update

Head to Head Rehan Naufal-Lisa Ayu vs Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing Jelang Babak 16 Besar Orleans Masters 2023

Head to Head Rehan Naufal-Lisa Ayu vs Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing Jelang Babak 16 Besar Orleans Masters 2023

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

PRFM News

Dishub Kota Bandung Bagikan Sembako kepada Jukir dan Pegawai Non ASN

Dishub Kota Bandung Bagikan Sembako kepada Jukir dan Pegawai Non ASN

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Ide Jualan Lebaran, Catat Resep Kue Nastar Klasik yang Praktis dan Ekonomis

Ide Jualan Lebaran, Catat Resep Kue Nastar Klasik yang Praktis dan Ekonomis

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Manadoku

Gak Bakalan Batal, Inilah Aplikasi dan Game yang Cocok Dimainkan saat Bulan Ramadhan

Gak Bakalan Batal, Inilah Aplikasi dan Game yang Cocok Dimainkan saat Bulan Ramadhan

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

GalaJabar

CARA Menukar Uang Baru untuk Lebaran 2023, Daftar Gratis Secara Online di Sini

CARA Menukar Uang Baru untuk Lebaran 2023, Daftar Gratis Secara Online di Sini

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Ayo Serbu! Kode Redeem Game Genshin Impact Terbaru Kamis 6 April 2023

Ayo Serbu! Kode Redeem Game Genshin Impact Terbaru Kamis 6 April 2023

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Hubungan Cinta Aries Dalam Ramalan Zodiak 7 April Harus Menjadi Prioritasnya

Hubungan Cinta Aries Dalam Ramalan Zodiak 7 April Harus Menjadi Prioritasnya

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Keindahan Sarae Land, Terdapat Wisata Terbaru di Kuningan

Keindahan Sarae Land, Terdapat Wisata Terbaru di Kuningan

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Resep Oseng Tahu Telur yang Lezat dan Sehat, Menu Praktis dan Ekonomis untuk Buka Puasa

Resep Oseng Tahu Telur yang Lezat dan Sehat, Menu Praktis dan Ekonomis untuk Buka Puasa

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

IDE JUALAN RAMADHAN ALA KAFE: Bikin Red Velvet Cake untuk Takjil Buka Puasa, Lembut dan Manisnya Pas Banget

IDE JUALAN RAMADHAN ALA KAFE: Bikin Red Velvet Cake untuk Takjil Buka Puasa, Lembut dan Manisnya Pas Banget

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Semarangku

Baterai HP Cepat Habis? Simak Tips Ampuh untuk Menghemat Baterai Hp Berikut!

Baterai HP Cepat Habis? Simak Tips Ampuh untuk Menghemat Baterai Hp Berikut!

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Yamaha Lexi Parkir Dulu Guys! Skutik Maxi Terbaru Siap Goyang Pasarannya dengan Desain Gahar dan Fitur Canggih

Yamaha Lexi Parkir Dulu Guys! Skutik Maxi Terbaru Siap Goyang Pasarannya dengan Desain Gahar dan Fitur Canggih

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Labobar April 2023, Lengkap Harga Tiket jelang Mudik Lebaran

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Labobar April 2023, Lengkap Harga Tiket jelang Mudik Lebaran

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Kartu Prakerja 2023 Gelombang 50 Sebentar Lagi Dibuka, Cukup Login Link www.prakerja.go.id

Kartu Prakerja 2023 Gelombang 50 Sebentar Lagi Dibuka, Cukup Login Link www.prakerja.go.id

6 April 2023, 17:00 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

3 Tempat Wisata di Temanggung yang Hits dan Populer, Cocok Banget Buat Healing

3 Tempat Wisata di Temanggung yang Hits dan Populer, Cocok Banget Buat Healing

6 April 2023, 16:59 WIB

Media Blora

Pasti LULUS Ujian Sekolah Tahun 2023! Contoh 40 Soal USP Matematika Kelas 9 disertai Kunci Jawabannya

Pasti LULUS Ujian Sekolah Tahun 2023! Contoh 40 Soal USP Matematika Kelas 9 disertai Kunci Jawabannya

6 April 2023, 16:59 WIB

Depok

Jadwal Film yang Akan Tayang di TV Malam Ini hingga Sahur, 6 dan 7 April 2023. Ada yang Dibintangi Vin Diesel

Jadwal Film yang Akan Tayang di TV Malam Ini hingga Sahur, 6 dan 7 April 2023. Ada yang Dibintangi Vin Diesel

6 April 2023, 16:59 WIB

Zona Banten

Penukaran Uang Telah Dibuka, Penukar Wajib Perhatikan Hal-hal Ini

Penukaran Uang Telah Dibuka, Penukar Wajib Perhatikan Hal-hal Ini

6 April 2023, 16:58 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Waktu Berbuka Puasa Kabupaten Kuningan Hari Ini, 6 April 2023 Lengkap dengan Doa Buka Shaum

Waktu Berbuka Puasa Kabupaten Kuningan Hari Ini, 6 April 2023 Lengkap dengan Doa Buka Shaum

6 April 2023, 16:57 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kenapa Kita Tak Perlu Cemas Memikirkan Masa Depan? Yuk Simak Penjelasannya

Kenapa Kita Tak Perlu Cemas Memikirkan Masa Depan? Yuk Simak Penjelasannya

6 April 2023, 16:57 WIB
x