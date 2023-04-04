Basuki Hadimuljono Disputes Rob Haris's Claims of Inadequate Infrastructure for U20 World Cup

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The reason for FIFA's cancellation of the U20 World Cup in Indonesia still remains a mystery, as the organization did not explicitly state the reason behind revoking Indonesia's status as the host, and many believe that the cancellation is linked to Indonesia's infrastructure readiness.

According to journalist Rob Harris, FIFA canceled Indonesia as the host of the U20 World Cup due to their perception that Indonesia's infrastructure was not prepared to handle the biggest youth football competition.

"FIFA's feeling that Indonesia wouldn't be ready based on site visits is one of the factors behind removing the U20 World Cup from there - while talks were taking place about Israel's participation," Rob Harris tweeted from his personal account @RobHarris.

In response to this, the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, refuted the news of Indonesia's unprepared infrastructure to host the U20 World Cup, revealing that all stadiums, including main and training venues, have already been renovated.

Baca Juga: Bikin Jokowi Pusing Gegara Bola, Ganjar Pranowo: Mungkin Beliau Akan Beri Catatan ke Saya

"We have everything prepared. As of March 31, when FIFA conducted the final stage of stadium inspection, everything was deemed acceptable. Therefore, it is incorrect if anyone claims that the cancellation was due to stadium infrastructure. That is simply not true," stated Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing has renovated five match venues and 20 training fields, spending a total of IDR 155.17 billion. "We are fully committed to this task. The U20 World Cup, as stated by Mr. Erick, is the second-largest tournament organized by FIFA, and we are serious about meeting the President's expectations for the success of this event," Basuki added.

As the controversy surrounding Indonesia's cancellation as the host of the U20 World Cup by FIFA continues to make headlines, Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, has come forward to deny the allegations made by FIFA. He explained that his ministry has renovated five game venues and 20 training fields, including the main stadiums, to comply with FIFA standards, at a total cost of 155,17 billion rupiah.

Baca Juga: Ganjar Pranowo Soal Piala Dunia U20: Pak Jokowi Sudah Tahu Saya Akan Keluarkan Statement

Furthermore, Basuki revealed that the five main stadiums, including the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) in Jakarta, have been renovated to comply with FIFA standards, along with the Gelora Sriwijaya Jakabaring Palembang Stadium in South Sumatra and four training fields, which cost IDR 43.35 billion, the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java, as the main venue and four training fields, which cost 53,97 billion rupiah, the Manahan Solo Stadium in Central Java, and four training fields, which cost 16,82 billion rupiah, the 10 November Gelora Stadium, Gelora Bung Tomo A Field, Surabaya, and three training fields, which cost IDR 23.29 billion, and finally, the I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, and four main training fields, which cost 17,61 billion rupiah.