PDI Perjuangan is Open to Joining Koalisi Besar

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The formation of a Koalisi Besar, which combines the Koalisi Indonesia Bersatu (Golkar, PPP, and PAN) and Koalisi Indonesia Raya (Gerindra, PKB), has received a strong response from the winning party of the 2019 general election, PDI Perjuangan. The Chairman of the Central Executive Board (DPP) of PDI Perjuangan, Said Abdullah, has announced that his party is open to joining the coalition. He also stated that PDI Perjuangan is actively seeking to establish political cooperation with other parties.

"PDI Perjuangan will, from the beginning, work together with other parties, whether it's Golkar, PPP, PAN, Gerindra, PKB, or all parties. That's why Mbak Puan (Puan Maharani) also pays a visit," said Said Abdullah.

He emphasized that forming a Koalisi Besar is crucial to confront the numerous challenges that will arise in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. He stated that such a coalition would help alleviate the burden of running for president.

"Yes, the burden becomes lighter when we carry it together because future challenges won't be any easier." "Every period, every leader has different challenges," he explained.

When asked about the presidential candidacy, he emphasized that PDI Perjuangan is still committed to endorsing its own member as a prospective presidential candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election.

"PDI Perjuangan until today still supports its own cadre, confirmed. We won't look left or right, even though we will still work together with other political parties," he said.

However, he also pointed out that forming a Koalisi Besar doesn't necessarily guarantee victory in the 2024 General Election. He stated that there are various factors that could affect the political contest.

"It's not a guarantee of victory. What determines victory is the figure, followed by party solidarity," he explained.

