Indonesian Military Uses Persuasion in Rescue Operation for New Zealand Pilot Held Hostage

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 4 April 2023, 14:49 WIB
Panglima TNI Laksamana Yudo Margono.
Panglima TNI Laksamana Yudo Margono. /Pikiran Rakyat/Amir Faisol

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Commander-in-Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, has announced the latest developments in the rescue operation for Captain Philip Mark Mehterns, a pilot for Susi Air, who was taken hostage by an armed criminal group (KKB) led by Egianus Kogoya. The Admiral emphasized that the Indonesian Armed Forces have prioritized the use of persuasive strategies to avoid any armed conflict with the Papuan KKB.

"We still prioritize persuasive methods, involving religious and community leaders," Yudo said after attending a working meeting with the DPR (Indonesia House of Representatives) Commission I at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) are working together with the Acting Regent of Nduga, Namia Gwijangge, to continue using these persuasive strategies by initiating dialogue with Egianus Kogoya and his group. The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that this approach was chosen to minimize any negative impact on civilians.

"We do not want to attack frontally, as the civilians would be the victims." "It would be cruel if the TNI or Polri (Indonesian National Police) invaded with military means," he said.

Baca Juga: Trigana Air Akan Buka Lagi Layanan Penerbangan di Dekai Usai Terhenti Akibat Serangan KKB Papua

When asked about rumors of the deteriorating condition of the New Zealand pilot, Yudo acknowledged that he was unaware of any recent developments regarding Captain Philip Mark Mehterns, who has been held hostage since February 7, 2023. "Where did the information come from (about the condition of Captain Philip Mark Mehterns)? I don't know his condition. There is no news," Yudo said.

After landing his plane at Paro airport in Nduga Regency, Papua, Captain Philip Mark Mehterns was taken hostage by the KKB. Before the hijacking, a shooting incident occurred, causing the Trigana Air PK YSC B 373-500 plane to catch fire at the end of the runway. Along with Captain Philip Mark Mehterns, Egianus Kogoya's KKB group took five other passengers hostage.

Baca Juga: Panglima TNI Jelaskan Kabar Terbaru Pilot Susi Air yang Disandera KKB 7 Februari Silam

Inspector General Pol. Mathius Fakhiri, the Chief of Police in Papua, estimated that the KKB group holding the pilot was located in the vicinity of Nduga and Lanny Jaya Regencies. He stated that the two regions were connected and still had a relationship with Egianus Kogoya, their leader.

"Egianus is unlikely to move far from the villages that have supplied his food and his group's for some time," said Inspector General Pol. Fakhiri, as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Kata Ganjar Pranowo Soal Isu Tolak Israel di Piala Dunia U20 adalah Perintah Megawati

Kata Ganjar Pranowo Soal Isu Tolak Israel di Piala Dunia U20 adalah Perintah Megawati

4 April 2023, 14:40 WIB
Hokky Caraka Damai dengan Ganjar Pranowo: Sudah Clear

Hokky Caraka Damai dengan Ganjar Pranowo: Sudah Clear

4 April 2023, 14:38 WIB
Viral di Media Sosial, Situs-situs Pemerintah Berubah Bentuk jadi Iklan Judi Online

Viral di Media Sosial, Situs-situs Pemerintah Berubah Bentuk jadi Iklan Judi Online

4 April 2023, 14:30 WIB
Pemkab Wonogiri Bagikan 294 Motor Dinas ke Lurah dan Kepala Desa, Habiskan Dana Rp9,4 Miliar

Pemkab Wonogiri Bagikan 294 Motor Dinas ke Lurah dan Kepala Desa, Habiskan Dana Rp9,4 Miliar

4 April 2023, 14:23 WIB
Sandiaga Uno Ungkap Berbagai Sanksi bagi Turis Asing yang Melanggar Aturan di Indonesia

Sandiaga Uno Ungkap Berbagai Sanksi bagi Turis Asing yang Melanggar Aturan di Indonesia

4 April 2023, 14:12 WIB
Korban Dukun Pengganda Uang di Banjarnegara Sudah Punya Firasat, Tinggalkan Pesan ke Anak Agar Ditemukan

Korban Dukun Pengganda Uang di Banjarnegara Sudah Punya Firasat, Tinggalkan Pesan ke Anak Agar Ditemukan

4 April 2023, 14:01 WIB
Menteri PUPR Soal Infrastruktur Piala Dunia U20: Kami Komitmen dengan Tugas yang Diberikan

Menteri PUPR Soal Infrastruktur Piala Dunia U20: Kami Komitmen dengan Tugas yang Diberikan

4 April 2023, 13:59 WIB
Pengedar Narkoba Di Sulsel Bebas Usai Bayar Rp10 Juta, Oknum Anggota Ditresnarkoba Diperiksa Propam

Pengedar Narkoba Di Sulsel Bebas Usai Bayar Rp10 Juta, Oknum Anggota Ditresnarkoba Diperiksa Propam

4 April 2023, 13:50 WIB
Balas Surat KPK, Kapolri Tetap Minta Brigjen Endar Priantoro Jadi Direktur Penyelidikan

Balas Surat KPK, Kapolri Tetap Minta Brigjen Endar Priantoro Jadi Direktur Penyelidikan

4 April 2023, 13:46 WIB
Brigjen Endar Priantoro Laporkan Firli Bahuri, Polri Tegaskan Tidak Punya Polemik dengan KPK

Brigjen Endar Priantoro Laporkan Firli Bahuri, Polri Tegaskan Tidak Punya Polemik dengan KPK

4 April 2023, 13:43 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Borneo FC vs Bali United di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
2

Setelah Bertahun-tahun, Persoalan Kekosongan Jabatan di Pemkab Bekasi Tuntas
3

Prediksi Skor Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
4

Prediksi Skor Empoli vs Lecce di Liga Italia: Preview Tim, Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor Everton vs Tottenham di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up

6

Prediksi Skor Sassuolo vs Torino di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up

7

Prediksi Skor Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano di Liga Spanyol: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor West Ham United vs Southampton di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Newcastle United vs Manchester United di Liga Inggris: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Villarreal vs Real Sociedad di Liga Spanyol: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Aceh

Catat! 4 Alamat Tempat Wisata di Sibolga Terbaru, Keindahannya Sangat Menakjubkan

Catat! 4 Alamat Tempat Wisata di Sibolga Terbaru, Keindahannya Sangat Menakjubkan

4 April 2023, 14:49 WIB

Berita KBB

Sinopsis Bidadari Surgamu episode 22, 4 April 2023, Denis Kangen Sakinah, Bu Lauza Tahu Namira Jahat

Sinopsis Bidadari Surgamu episode 22, 4 April 2023, Denis Kangen Sakinah, Bu Lauza Tahu Namira Jahat

4 April 2023, 14:48 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Kunjungan Wisman ke Bali Turun 2,50 Persen Selama Februari 2023

Kunjungan Wisman ke Bali Turun 2,50 Persen Selama Februari 2023

4 April 2023, 14:48 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

One Piece: Begini Jadinya Jika Brook Terborgol Batu Laut...

One Piece: Begini Jadinya Jika Brook Terborgol Batu Laut...

4 April 2023, 14:48 WIB

Patriot Bekasi

Daftar 10 Lokasi Cabang Sambal Bakar Iben, Pecinta Kuliner Segera Coba, Kata Warga TikTok Sih Enak

Daftar 10 Lokasi Cabang Sambal Bakar Iben, Pecinta Kuliner Segera Coba, Kata Warga TikTok Sih Enak

4 April 2023, 14:47 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Miskomunikasi! Polri Perpanjang Masa Tugas, Tapi KPK Sudah Tunjuk Plt Gantikan Brigjen Pol Endar, Jadi Gimana?

Miskomunikasi! Polri Perpanjang Masa Tugas, Tapi KPK Sudah Tunjuk Plt Gantikan Brigjen Pol Endar, Jadi Gimana?

4 April 2023, 14:47 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

Sopir Bupati Kuningan Tersangka, Ini Reaksi Acep Purnama

Sopir Bupati Kuningan Tersangka, Ini Reaksi Acep Purnama

4 April 2023, 14:46 WIB

Oke Jambi

Buka Bazar Ramadhan, Al Haris Ungkap Posisi Inflasi Provinsi Jambi Saat Ini, Nomor Berapa?

Buka Bazar Ramadhan, Al Haris Ungkap Posisi Inflasi Provinsi Jambi Saat Ini, Nomor Berapa?

4 April 2023, 14:46 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Cek Nama Peserta Yang Mendapatkan Standing Ovation Semalam

Cek Nama Peserta Yang Mendapatkan Standing Ovation Semalam

4 April 2023, 14:46 WIB

Depok

Tanggal 5 April Memperingati Apa? Ada Hari Jalan Kaki Nasional, Berikut Sejarahnya

Tanggal 5 April Memperingati Apa? Ada Hari Jalan Kaki Nasional, Berikut Sejarahnya

4 April 2023, 14:46 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Sehun EXO Jadi Anak SMA di Drama Baru, Intip Sinopsis ‘All That We Loved’

Sehun EXO Jadi Anak SMA di Drama Baru, Intip Sinopsis ‘All That We Loved’

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Kabar Priangan

5 Tempat Wisata Instagramable di Tasikmalaya yang Lagi Hits 2023, Cocok Untuk Ngabuburit Sambil Hunting Foto!

5 Tempat Wisata Instagramable di Tasikmalaya yang Lagi Hits 2023, Cocok Untuk Ngabuburit Sambil Hunting Foto!

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Buka Puasa Tokyo Jepang, 13 Ramadhan 1444 Hijriah 4 April 2023

Jadwal Buka Puasa Tokyo Jepang, 13 Ramadhan 1444 Hijriah 4 April 2023

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Flores Terkini

Sekolah Kedinasan 2023 Dibuka untuk 4 Ribuan Formasi, Catat Rincian Kuota dan Link Pendaftarannya di Sini

Sekolah Kedinasan 2023 Dibuka untuk 4 Ribuan Formasi, Catat Rincian Kuota dan Link Pendaftarannya di Sini

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

SNBT 2023: Prodi Paling Tidak Diminati di Fakultas Perikanan (FPIK) IPB Bogor  

SNBT 2023: Prodi Paling Tidak Diminati di Fakultas Perikanan (FPIK) IPB Bogor  

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Daftar CPNS Kemenhub 2023 via Sekolah Kedinasan Lengkap Syarat dan Alur Seleksi

Cara Daftar CPNS Kemenhub 2023 via Sekolah Kedinasan Lengkap Syarat dan Alur Seleksi

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Dorolonda Bulan April 2023, Semua Rute jelang Mudik Lebaran

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Dorolonda Bulan April 2023, Semua Rute jelang Mudik Lebaran

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Semarangku

Samsung A14 5G Banyak Dicari di Penghujung Maret 2023, Mari Cek Harga dan Spesifikasi Samsung A14 5G!

Samsung A14 5G Banyak Dicari di Penghujung Maret 2023, Mari Cek Harga dan Spesifikasi Samsung A14 5G!

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Inilah Jadwal Buka Puasa DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Selasa 4 April 2023

Inilah Jadwal Buka Puasa DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Selasa 4 April 2023

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Prediksi Skor Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Di Liga Inggris: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

Prediksi Skor Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Di Liga Inggris: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Jurnal Makassar

Sholat Idul Fitri 1444 H, Penjelasan, Niat, Tata Cara Sesuai dengan Ajaran Islam

Sholat Idul Fitri 1444 H, Penjelasan, Niat, Tata Cara Sesuai dengan Ajaran Islam

4 April 2023, 14:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

Tidak Diperkuat Daisuke Sato, Berikut 22 Pemain Persib Bandung Yang Dibawa Luis Milla untuk Hadapi Persis Solo

Tidak Diperkuat Daisuke Sato, Berikut 22 Pemain Persib Bandung Yang Dibawa Luis Milla untuk Hadapi Persis Solo

4 April 2023, 14:44 WIB

Galamedia News

Jadwal Buka Puasa Hari ini dan Sholat Lima Waktu Selama Bulan Ramadhan untuk Kabupaten Karawang

Jadwal Buka Puasa Hari ini dan Sholat Lima Waktu Selama Bulan Ramadhan untuk Kabupaten Karawang

4 April 2023, 14:44 WIB

Lamongan Today

Daftar 37 Kabupaten dan Kota yang Terdampak Cuaca Ekstrim, Mulai Dari Ngawi Hingga Banyuwangi

Daftar 37 Kabupaten dan Kota yang Terdampak Cuaca Ekstrim, Mulai Dari Ngawi Hingga Banyuwangi

4 April 2023, 14:43 WIB

Zona Banten

Bocah 9 Tahun Asal Cina Bernama Yihen Wang Mampu Susun Rubik dalam Waktu Sedetik!

Bocah 9 Tahun Asal Cina Bernama Yihen Wang Mampu Susun Rubik dalam Waktu Sedetik!

4 April 2023, 14:42 WIB
x