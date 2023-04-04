Indonesian Military Uses Persuasion in Rescue Operation for New Zealand Pilot Held Hostage

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Commander-in-Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, has announced the latest developments in the rescue operation for Captain Philip Mark Mehterns, a pilot for Susi Air, who was taken hostage by an armed criminal group (KKB) led by Egianus Kogoya. The Admiral emphasized that the Indonesian Armed Forces have prioritized the use of persuasive strategies to avoid any armed conflict with the Papuan KKB.

"We still prioritize persuasive methods, involving religious and community leaders," Yudo said after attending a working meeting with the DPR (Indonesia House of Representatives) Commission I at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) are working together with the Acting Regent of Nduga, Namia Gwijangge, to continue using these persuasive strategies by initiating dialogue with Egianus Kogoya and his group. The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that this approach was chosen to minimize any negative impact on civilians.

"We do not want to attack frontally, as the civilians would be the victims." "It would be cruel if the TNI or Polri (Indonesian National Police) invaded with military means," he said.

When asked about rumors of the deteriorating condition of the New Zealand pilot, Yudo acknowledged that he was unaware of any recent developments regarding Captain Philip Mark Mehterns, who has been held hostage since February 7, 2023. "Where did the information come from (about the condition of Captain Philip Mark Mehterns)? I don't know his condition. There is no news," Yudo said.

After landing his plane at Paro airport in Nduga Regency, Papua, Captain Philip Mark Mehterns was taken hostage by the KKB. Before the hijacking, a shooting incident occurred, causing the Trigana Air PK YSC B 373-500 plane to catch fire at the end of the runway. Along with Captain Philip Mark Mehterns, Egianus Kogoya's KKB group took five other passengers hostage.

Inspector General Pol. Mathius Fakhiri, the Chief of Police in Papua, estimated that the KKB group holding the pilot was located in the vicinity of Nduga and Lanny Jaya Regencies. He stated that the two regions were connected and still had a relationship with Egianus Kogoya, their leader.

"Egianus is unlikely to move far from the villages that have supplied his food and his group's for some time," said Inspector General Pol. Fakhiri, as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.