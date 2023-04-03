Signal Possibility of Indonesia's Political Parties to Form Large Coalition for 2024 General Election

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Zulkifli Hasan, has indicated that discussions among party leaders are underway to form a large coalition. Hasan made this announcement while attending a social gathering event with President Joko Widodo. The event was attended by the leaders of the United Indonesia Coalition parties (Golkar, PPP, PAN) and the Great Indonesia Coalition parties (Gerindra and PKB).

"See how cohesive and harmonious we were earlier, my friends. We will definitely have further discussions regarding the formation of a large coalition," said Zulkifli Hasan. He also explained that forming such a coalition would require intensive discussions, including the selection of a presidential candidate to be nominated for the 2024 General Election.

During the get-together event, President Joko Widodo expressed his desire for competing parties in the 2024 election to come together and form a large coalition for the benefit of the people.

"I believe it is fitting for parties to form a coalition, and it is up to the party leaders or a combination of leaders to come together for the good of the country, the nation, and the people. Any related matter can be discussed, and it would be better," said President Joko Widodo.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Gerindra, Prabowo Subianto, also expressed a desire to form a large coalition, noting the shared beliefs and compatibility between Gerindra and the other parties present at the get-together event.

"It seems there is a similarity. So, we feel that there is a common frequency, there is compatibility, and if we look at the party leaders, we are all now on Pak Jokowi's team," Prabowo said.

In the 2019 General Election, the United Indonesia Coalition, led by Golkar, received 23.67 percent of the votes, with Golkar receiving 12.31 percent, PPP receiving 4.52 percent, and PAN receiving 6.84 percent. The Great Indonesia Coalition, led by Gerindra, received 22.26 percent of the votes, with Gerindra receiving 12.57 percent and PKB receiving 9.69 percent.

