32-Year-Old Dito Ariotedjo to Become Indonesia's New Minister of Youth and Sports

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – According to reports, President Joko Widodo is set to inaugurate the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), the Head of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), and swear in the Vice Chairman of the Supreme Court on Monday, April 3, 2023. The announcement was made by Bey Machmudin, the Deputy of Protocol, Press, and Media, Secretary of the President, who said, "Later this afternoon," as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

There are rumors that Dito Ariotedjo, a 32-year-old young politician from the Golkar Party, will be appointed as the new Menpora, replacing Zainudin Amali who was previously elected as the Vice Chairman of PSSI alongside Erick Thohir. Let's take a closer look at Dito Ariotedjo's profile.

Dito Ariotedjo is a young politician and social activist from the Golkar Party. He was born on September 25, 1990, in Jakarta and is currently 32 years old. His father was the President Director of PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), one of Indonesia's largest gold manufacturers, from 2017 to 2019.

He completed his elementary education at SD Tarakanita 2 Jakarta, then continued to SMP Al-Izhar Jakarta, SMA Negeri 6 Jakarta, and the Faculty of Law at the University of Indonesia, from which he graduated in 2012.

He is involved in various businesses, including energy, defense, coworking space, and startups through Grupara Ventures. He is also the President Commissioner of PT. Kartika Kara Eka Nusa and Syailendra Pangan Indonesia.

He co-founded RANS Sport in late 2021 with Raffi Ahmad and CEO Rudy Salim. He is currently the Chairman of RANS Nusantara FC. In April 2022, he was appointed as the youngest member of the expert team for the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs.

He was active in several organizations during his college years, including the Executive Board of Law Faculty Student Association, University of Indonesia, and the Islamic Student Association, University of Indonesia. He was also the Secretary-General of GPMP and Chairman of the ISSI Jakarta Province.