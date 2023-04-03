Human Rights Activists Haris Azhar and Fatia on Trial for Defamation of Indonesian High-ranking Officials

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The founder of Lokataru, Haris Azhar, and the Coordinator of the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Fatia Maulidiyanti are facing their first trial for defamation of a high-ranking Indonesian official, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, at the East Jakarta District Court on Monday, April 3, 2023.

During the first hearing, Haris Azhar raised a question about the separation of his case file from that of Fatia Maulidiyanti's. Although both cases have identical information, they have been assigned different file numbers, with Haris' case file number being 202/Pid.Sus/2023/PN Jkt. Tim, and Fatia's case file number being 203/Pid.Sus/2023/PN Jkt. Tim.

"I request that the judges merge our case files because this is the same case," said Haris Azhar. The Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Cokorda Gede Arthana, noted the request to merge Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti's case files so that they could have a joint trial.

Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti have been accused of defaming Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves). During the trial's first hearing, the Public Prosecutor read out the charges against both defendants, which include violating Article 27 Paragraph 3 and Article 45 Paragraph (3) of Law Number 11 of 2008 regarding Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE).

The Public Prosecutor also cited Article 14 Paragraph (2) of Law Number 1 of 1946 regarding Criminal Law Regulations, Article 15 of Law Number 1 of 1946, and Article 310 of the Criminal Procedure Code. These four articles were combined to form Article 55 Paragraph 1 Sub-paragraph 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Following the reading of the charges, the Chair of the Panel of Judges granted Haris Azhar the chance to respond and voice any objections. Haris Azhar promptly declared that he did not acknowledge the charges put forth by the Public Prosecutor.

"I don't understand, so I don't accept the charges by the Public Prosecutor," said Haris Azhar.

