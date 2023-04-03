Human Rights Activists Haris Azhar and Fatia on Trial for Defamation of Indonesian High-ranking Officials

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 3 April 2023, 13:44 WIB
Panji Pragiwaksono mengajak masyarakat untuk melakukan aksi solidaritas pada Haris Azhar dan Fathia Maulidiyanti yang jalani sidang.
Panji Pragiwaksono mengajak masyarakat untuk melakukan aksi solidaritas pada Haris Azhar dan Fathia Maulidiyanti yang jalani sidang. /Antara/Ilham Kausar

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The founder of Lokataru, Haris Azhar, and the Coordinator of the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Fatia Maulidiyanti are facing their first trial for defamation of a high-ranking Indonesian official, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, at the East Jakarta District Court on Monday, April 3, 2023.

During the first hearing, Haris Azhar raised a question about the separation of his case file from that of Fatia Maulidiyanti's. Although both cases have identical information, they have been assigned different file numbers, with Haris' case file number being 202/Pid.Sus/2023/PN Jkt. Tim, and Fatia's case file number being 203/Pid.Sus/2023/PN Jkt. Tim.

"I request that the judges merge our case files because this is the same case," said Haris Azhar. The Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Cokorda Gede Arthana, noted the request to merge Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti's case files so that they could have a joint trial.

Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti have been accused of defaming Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves). During the trial's first hearing, the Public Prosecutor read out the charges against both defendants, which include violating Article 27 Paragraph 3 and Article 45 Paragraph (3) of Law Number 11 of 2008 regarding Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE).

Baca Juga: Jalani Sidang Perdana, Haris Azhar Pertanyakan Pemisahan Berkas Perkara dengan Fatia Maulidiyanti

The Public Prosecutor also cited Article 14 Paragraph (2) of Law Number 1 of 1946 regarding Criminal Law Regulations, Article 15 of Law Number 1 of 1946, and Article 310 of the Criminal Procedure Code. These four articles were combined to form Article 55 Paragraph 1 Sub-paragraph 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Following the reading of the charges, the Chair of the Panel of Judges granted Haris Azhar the chance to respond and voice any objections. Haris Azhar promptly declared that he did not acknowledge the charges put forth by the Public Prosecutor.

"I don't understand, so I don't accept the charges by the Public Prosecutor," said Haris Azhar.

Baca Juga: Haris Azhar dan Fatia Maulidiyanti Tak Ditahan Meski Sudah P21, Kejari Jaktim Beberkan Alasannya

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Mudik Lebaran 2023, Simak Daftar Lengkap Tarif Tol Trans Jawa Terbaru

Mudik Lebaran 2023, Simak Daftar Lengkap Tarif Tol Trans Jawa Terbaru

3 April 2023, 14:08 WIB
Iskandar Sitorus Ultimatum Sri Mulyani dan Jokowi Usai Sebut Artis R Diduga Terlibat Kasus Rafael Alun

Iskandar Sitorus Ultimatum Sri Mulyani dan Jokowi Usai Sebut Artis R Diduga Terlibat Kasus Rafael Alun

3 April 2023, 14:07 WIB
AHY Sebut Celah Moeldoko Ajukan PK Upaya Gagalkan Pencapresan Anies Baswedan

AHY Sebut Celah Moeldoko Ajukan PK Upaya Gagalkan Pencapresan Anies Baswedan

3 April 2023, 14:05 WIB
40 WNA Dideportasi dari Bali Selama Tiga Bulan Terakhir, Warga Negara Rusia Mendominasi

40 WNA Dideportasi dari Bali Selama Tiga Bulan Terakhir, Warga Negara Rusia Mendominasi

3 April 2023, 14:02 WIB
Polisi Tangkap 6 Remaja di Jakarta Barat yang Berencana Tawuran jelang Subuh

Polisi Tangkap 6 Remaja di Jakarta Barat yang Berencana Tawuran jelang Subuh

3 April 2023, 13:58 WIB
Lama Tak Berkomunikasi dengan Ganjar Pranowo, Gibran Mendadak Sowan ke Semarang

Lama Tak Berkomunikasi dengan Ganjar Pranowo, Gibran Mendadak Sowan ke Semarang

3 April 2023, 13:55 WIB
Mensos Bantu Dukungan Pemulihan Anak Korban Rudapaksa di Blitar

Mensos Bantu Dukungan Pemulihan Anak Korban Rudapaksa di Blitar

3 April 2023, 13:55 WIB
Profil Dito Ariotedjo Menpora Berusia 32 Tahun yang Gantikan Zainudin Amali

Profil Dito Ariotedjo Menpora Berusia 32 Tahun yang Gantikan Zainudin Amali

3 April 2023, 13:46 WIB
Human Rights Activists Haris Azhar and Fatia on Trial for Defamation of Indonesian High-ranking Officials

Human Rights Activists Haris Azhar and Fatia on Trial for Defamation of Indonesian High-ranking Officials

3 April 2023, 13:44 WIB
Jimi Multhazam The Upstairs Beri Semangat untuk David Ozora: Strong Boy!

Jimi Multhazam The Upstairs Beri Semangat untuk David Ozora: Strong Boy!

3 April 2023, 13:42 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kode Redeem FF 2 April 2023, Klaim Sekarang Reward Gratisnya sebelum Kehabisan
2

Muak Bentuk Fisiknya Selalu Dihujat seperti King Kong, Nassar: Aku Dendam
3

Prediksi Skor Brighton vs Brentford di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Aston Villa di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor West Ham United vs Southampton di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Newcastle United vs Manchester United di Liga Inggris: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Villarreal vs Real Sociedad di Liga Spanyol: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis di Liga Spanyol: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Bournemouth vs Fulham di Liga Inggris: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid di Liga Spanyol: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Solo Raya

Ini Efek Jika Negara Tidak Punya Parpol dan DPR Menurut Mahfud MD

Ini Efek Jika Negara Tidak Punya Parpol dan DPR Menurut Mahfud MD

3 April 2023, 14:14 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Top, 3 Tempat Wisata Surabaya yang Lagi Hits 2023, Harga Tiketnya Ramah Kantong Lho!

Top, 3 Tempat Wisata Surabaya yang Lagi Hits 2023, Harga Tiketnya Ramah Kantong Lho!

3 April 2023, 14:14 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL USP Fisika Kelas 12 SMK 2023 dan Pembahasannya, Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah Fisika SMK Kurikulum 2013

40 SOAL USP Fisika Kelas 12 SMK 2023 dan Pembahasannya, Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah Fisika SMK Kurikulum 2013

3 April 2023, 14:14 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Rilis di Indonesia, Berikut Spesifikasi Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Rilis di Indonesia, Berikut Spesifikasi Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

3 April 2023, 14:13 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Rincian Biaya Studi D3, D4, dan S1 di Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto Lengkap Beserta Daftar Fakultasnya

Rincian Biaya Studi D3, D4, dan S1 di Universitas Muhammadiyah Purwokerto Lengkap Beserta Daftar Fakultasnya

3 April 2023, 14:13 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Ada Narasi Bubarkan DPR dan Parpol di Medsos, Ini kata Menkopolhukam Mahfud MD

Ada Narasi Bubarkan DPR dan Parpol di Medsos, Ini kata Menkopolhukam Mahfud MD

3 April 2023, 14:13 WIB

Depok

Tak Main-Main! Ini Sosok yang Rekomendasikan Dito Ariotedjo Sebagai Menpora Baru!

Tak Main-Main! Ini Sosok yang Rekomendasikan Dito Ariotedjo Sebagai Menpora Baru!

3 April 2023, 14:13 WIB

Zona Banten

Xiaomi akan Luncurkan Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edisi Harry Potter, Cek Spesifikasinya DI SINI

Xiaomi akan Luncurkan Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edisi Harry Potter, Cek Spesifikasinya DI SINI

3 April 2023, 14:13 WIB

Media Blora

40 contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah Matematika Kelas 9 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2023 Sesuai Kisi-kisi Kurikulum 2013

40 contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah Matematika Kelas 9 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2023 Sesuai Kisi-kisi Kurikulum 2013

3 April 2023, 14:13 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cocok Jadi Ide Jualan Menjelang Lebaran! Begini Cara Bikin Nastar Daun yang Yummy dan Nikmat, Auto Laris

Cocok Jadi Ide Jualan Menjelang Lebaran! Begini Cara Bikin Nastar Daun yang Yummy dan Nikmat, Auto Laris

3 April 2023, 14:12 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Loker dari PT Busana Aktif Mandiri untuk Posisi TikTok Specialist Bulan April 2023, Cek Kualifikasinya...

Loker dari PT Busana Aktif Mandiri untuk Posisi TikTok Specialist Bulan April 2023, Cek Kualifikasinya...

3 April 2023, 14:12 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

7 Fakta Menarik Argentina, Calon Kandidat Rumah Piala Dunia U-20 Pengganti Indah?

7 Fakta Menarik Argentina, Calon Kandidat Rumah Piala Dunia U-20 Pengganti Indah?

3 April 2023, 14:12 WIB

Galamedia News

TIPS KESEHATAN, 5 Cara Agar Tetap Segar Saat Puasa Ramadhan yang Baik Sepanjangan Hari

TIPS KESEHATAN, 5 Cara Agar Tetap Segar Saat Puasa Ramadhan yang Baik Sepanjangan Hari

3 April 2023, 14:12 WIB

Editor News

Intip Biodata Song Hye Kyo, Aktris Cantik yang Main di Drama The Glory

Intip Biodata Song Hye Kyo, Aktris Cantik yang Main di Drama The Glory

3 April 2023, 14:11 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Persyaratan PPDB Tahun Ajaran 2023 2024 TK, SD, SMP, SMA, SMK Sesuai Permendikbud, Berapa Usia Minimal?

Persyaratan PPDB Tahun Ajaran 2023 2024 TK, SD, SMP, SMA, SMK Sesuai Permendikbud, Berapa Usia Minimal?

3 April 2023, 14:11 WIB

Suara Soppeng

Bupati Luwu Timur Apresiasi Kegiatan Yatim Fest di Sorowako

Bupati Luwu Timur Apresiasi Kegiatan Yatim Fest di Sorowako

3 April 2023, 14:11 WIB

Info Temanggung

TERBARU! Update Harga Tiket Mobil Kapal Merak-Bakauheni 2023, Pemudik Trans Sumatera Harus Tahu, Cek Langsung!

TERBARU! Update Harga Tiket Mobil Kapal Merak-Bakauheni 2023, Pemudik Trans Sumatera Harus Tahu, Cek Langsung!

3 April 2023, 14:11 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Mahfud MD Ceramah Tarawih di UGM, Jamaah Teriaki ‘Bubarkan DPR dan Partai Politik’

Mahfud MD Ceramah Tarawih di UGM, Jamaah Teriaki ‘Bubarkan DPR dan Partai Politik’

3 April 2023, 14:10 WIB

Media Magelang

Tarif Tol Jakarta-Bandung Terbaru Lengkap

Tarif Tol Jakarta-Bandung Terbaru Lengkap

3 April 2023, 14:10 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Shalat Tarawih Merupakan Ibadah Sunnah Umat Muslim Saat Puasa Ramadhan, Bagaimana Sejarahnya?

Shalat Tarawih Merupakan Ibadah Sunnah Umat Muslim Saat Puasa Ramadhan, Bagaimana Sejarahnya?

3 April 2023, 14:10 WIB

Portal Bangkalan

Nggak Nyangka! 5 Universitas Swasta Paling Top di Indo, Nomor Tiga Nggak Berada di Pulau Jawa!

Nggak Nyangka! 5 Universitas Swasta Paling Top di Indo, Nomor Tiga Nggak Berada di Pulau Jawa!

3 April 2023, 14:10 WIB

Berita DIY

Contoh Kultum Tentang Perintah Puasa Ramadhan, Menjalankan Ibadah dan Dalil Diwajibkan Puasa

Contoh Kultum Tentang Perintah Puasa Ramadhan, Menjalankan Ibadah dan Dalil Diwajibkan Puasa

3 April 2023, 14:10 WIB

Lamongan Today

Pemda Ngotot Minta Exit Tol dan Rest Area Pada Proyek Jalan Tol Gresik-Tuban, Tujuannya Demi Masyarakat

Pemda Ngotot Minta Exit Tol dan Rest Area Pada Proyek Jalan Tol Gresik-Tuban, Tujuannya Demi Masyarakat

3 April 2023, 14:10 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

RESMI, Guru Segera Ajukan Tunjangan Ini Tahun 2023, Diberi Waktu hingga 7 April. Pemerintah Sebut Mei Cair...

RESMI, Guru Segera Ajukan Tunjangan Ini Tahun 2023, Diberi Waktu hingga 7 April. Pemerintah Sebut Mei Cair...

3 April 2023, 14:09 WIB

Cilacap Update

Surga Tersembunyi di Provinsi Papua Barat: 4 Desa Wisata Terbaik yang Harus Kamu Kunjungi!

Surga Tersembunyi di Provinsi Papua Barat: 4 Desa Wisata Terbaik yang Harus Kamu Kunjungi!

3 April 2023, 14:08 WIB
x