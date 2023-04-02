ASEAN Nations to Ditch US Dollar for Local Currencies to Boost Regional Resilience and Trade

Illustration shows U.S. 100 Dollar.
Illustration shows U.S. 100 Dollar. /REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

PIKIRAN RAKYATASEAN nations reached an agreement to utilize local currencies within the Southeast Asian region, lessening their reliance on major global currencies like the US dollar and reducing the impact of global crises. The agreement was made during the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, which was chaired by Indonesia on Sunday, March 2, 2023.

According to Perry Warjiyo, the Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), ASEAN will establish a task force to develop a plan for the transition to local currencies in financial transactions between ASEAN countries within Southeast Asia.

"Using local currencies for cross-border transactions in the region will bolster our resilience in supporting cross-regional trade and investment, which currently rely on major international currencies such as the US dollar," Perry explained.

Perry noted that the adoption of local currencies in Southeast Asia would result in faster transactions and payments while also increasing the value of local currencies. Furthermore, the financial sector can be shielded from the impact of global crises.

"At present, our numbers are still small. However, that's why we have to move forward with this scheme. We need to accelerate it," Perry said. Furthermore, Perry Warjiyo revealed that ASEAN countries have agreed to expand cross-border payment connectivity to more countries in other Asia-Pacific regions.

Since November 2022, at least five ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, have been cooperating on the use of local currencies in five key areas: QR codes, fast payments, data, RTGS, and local currency transactions. Meanwhile, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei Darussalam have expressed interest in joining the collaboration and are set to accelerate their adoption of local currencies.

As all ASEAN members have agreed to work together on this initiative, it is anticipated that all member countries will soon abandon the US dollar and shift to local currencies.

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima Yawan

