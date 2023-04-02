Massive Explosion Rocks Pertamina Refinery in Dumai, Injuring 5 Workers and Damaging Surrounding Areas

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Pertamina Refinery Unit II in Dumai, Riau Province, exploded on Saturday night, April 1, 2023, around 10:40 PM local time, causing five workers to be injured. Agustiawan, the spokesperson for Pertamina RU II Dumai, stated that the injured workers were taken to the Pertamina Dumai hospital for treatment. "The workers' condition is currently stable," Agustiawan added.

Pertamina Emergency Response Team was immediately deployed to control the fire in the gas compressor area of the Dumai Refinery. Shortly after, the fire was brought under control at around 10:54 PM local time. As a result of the explosion, the operational activities of the gas compressor area were temporarily suspended to ensure safety, while other units in Pertamina Dumai continued to operate normally.

Agustiawan stated that the company continues to investigate the cause of the explosion in the gas compressor area of the Dumai Refinery. Additionally, Pertamina Dumai is also ensuring the safety of the surrounding residents to prevent them from being affected by the explosion and fire in the refinery area. "Currently, the team is continuing to focus on ensuring safety. Pertamina Dumai is also monitoring to ensure that the community around the refinery is not affected by this incident," explained Agustiawan.

The explosion at the Pertamina Dumai refinery was reportedly heard over 25 kilometers away. As a result of the explosion, several buildings were damaged; houses experienced broken glass, cracked walls, and falling ceilings. Agustiawan stated that Pertamina would compensate residents whose homes were damaged as a result of the explosion at the Dumai refinery.

Residents living closest to the oil refinery, in the neighborhoods of Jaya Mukti and Tanjung Palas, heard an explosion before the incident. Those who heard it rushed out of their homes to investigate the source. Hundreds of residents crowded at the refinery gate to observe the fire, but for the safety of the staff, Pertamina Dumai, aided by the police, attempted to disperse them for fear of a secondary explosion.

Numerous residents reported hearing loud bangs that shook their furniture. The explosion was also audible as far as Rupat Island. The Takwa Mosque on Sudirman Street in Dumai was also impacted by the refinery explosion. "Ceilings of houses located behind the refinery collapsed, and walls and windows shattered," said resident Alek.***