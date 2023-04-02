Massive Explosion Rocks Pertamina Refinery in Dumai, Injuring 5 Workers and Damaging Surrounding Areas

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB
Cuplikan rekaman kebakaran Pertamina Dumai.
Cuplikan rekaman kebakaran Pertamina Dumai. /Twitter @DemokratDumai

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Pertamina Refinery Unit II in Dumai, Riau Province, exploded on Saturday night, April 1, 2023, around 10:40 PM local time, causing five workers to be injured. Agustiawan, the spokesperson for Pertamina RU II Dumai, stated that the injured workers were taken to the Pertamina Dumai hospital for treatment. "The workers' condition is currently stable," Agustiawan added.

Pertamina Emergency Response Team was immediately deployed to control the fire in the gas compressor area of the Dumai Refinery. Shortly after, the fire was brought under control at around 10:54 PM local time. As a result of the explosion, the operational activities of the gas compressor area were temporarily suspended to ensure safety, while other units in Pertamina Dumai continued to operate normally.

Agustiawan stated that the company continues to investigate the cause of the explosion in the gas compressor area of the Dumai Refinery. Additionally, Pertamina Dumai is also ensuring the safety of the surrounding residents to prevent them from being affected by the explosion and fire in the refinery area. "Currently, the team is continuing to focus on ensuring safety. Pertamina Dumai is also monitoring to ensure that the community around the refinery is not affected by this incident," explained Agustiawan.

Baca Juga: Bukan yang Pertama, Kilang Pertamina Dumai Juga Pernah Meledak 2014 Silam

The explosion at the Pertamina Dumai refinery was reportedly heard over 25 kilometers away. As a result of the explosion, several buildings were damaged; houses experienced broken glass, cracked walls, and falling ceilings. Agustiawan stated that Pertamina would compensate residents whose homes were damaged as a result of the explosion at the Dumai refinery.

Residents living closest to the oil refinery, in the neighborhoods of Jaya Mukti and Tanjung Palas, heard an explosion before the incident. Those who heard it rushed out of their homes to investigate the source. Hundreds of residents crowded at the refinery gate to observe the fire, but for the safety of the staff, Pertamina Dumai, aided by the police, attempted to disperse them for fear of a secondary explosion.

Numerous residents reported hearing loud bangs that shook their furniture. The explosion was also audible as far as Rupat Island. The Takwa Mosque on Sudirman Street in Dumai was also impacted by the refinery explosion. "Ceilings of houses located behind the refinery collapsed, and walls and windows shattered," said resident Alek.***

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima Yawan

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Beda Tanggapan Bambang Pacul dan Anggota DPR Lain soal RUU Perampasan Aset

Beda Tanggapan Bambang Pacul dan Anggota DPR Lain soal RUU Perampasan Aset

2 April 2023, 11:05 WIB
The Jakmania Kawal Rantis Pemain Persib Bandung Usai Lawan Persija, Polisi Beri Apresiasi

The Jakmania Kawal Rantis Pemain Persib Bandung Usai Lawan Persija, Polisi Beri Apresiasi

2 April 2023, 11:01 WIB
2 WNA Nigeria Dideportasi dari Bali karena Tak Mampu Bayar Denda Overstay

2 WNA Nigeria Dideportasi dari Bali karena Tak Mampu Bayar Denda Overstay

2 April 2023, 10:55 WIB
Negara-negara ASEAN Sepakat Tinggalkan Dolar Amerika Serikat, Beralih ke Mata Uang Lokal

Negara-negara ASEAN Sepakat Tinggalkan Dolar Amerika Serikat, Beralih ke Mata Uang Lokal

2 April 2023, 10:35 WIB
Mudik Gratis Lebaran 2023 dari Pemkot Medan: Jadwal Pendaftaran, Syarat, dan Tujuan Keberangkatan

Mudik Gratis Lebaran 2023 dari Pemkot Medan: Jadwal Pendaftaran, Syarat, dan Tujuan Keberangkatan

2 April 2023, 10:32 WIB
Timor Leste Segera Jadi Anggota ASEAN, Indonesia Pimpin Pembentukan Roadmap

Timor Leste Segera Jadi Anggota ASEAN, Indonesia Pimpin Pembentukan Roadmap

2 April 2023, 10:25 WIB
Benny K Harman Ingin Mahfud Blak-blakan: Tunjuk Hidung, Siapa Pelakunya, Uangnya ke Mana

Benny K Harman Ingin Mahfud Blak-blakan: Tunjuk Hidung, Siapa Pelakunya, Uangnya ke Mana

2 April 2023, 10:22 WIB
Kilang Pertamina Dumai Meledak, 5 Pekerja Luka-luka hingga Warga Laporkan Kerusakan Rumah

Kilang Pertamina Dumai Meledak, 5 Pekerja Luka-luka hingga Warga Laporkan Kerusakan Rumah

2 April 2023, 09:50 WIB
Kronologi Suami Racuni Istri di Lampung: ke Tambak Udang Usai Cekok Korban, Sempat Beri Air Kelapa saat Kejang

Kronologi Suami Racuni Istri di Lampung: ke Tambak Udang Usai Cekok Korban, Sempat Beri Air Kelapa saat Kejang

2 April 2023, 09:45 WIB
Bebaskan Tahanan yang Mengaji hingga Khatam, Kapolsek Setiabudi Jaksel: Restorative Justice

Bebaskan Tahanan yang Mengaji hingga Khatam, Kapolsek Setiabudi Jaksel: Restorative Justice

2 April 2023, 09:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Persija Jakarta vs Persib Bandung di BRI Liga 1: Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
2

Prediksi Skor Mallorca vs Osasuna di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
3

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs VFL Bochum di Liga Jerman: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Marseille vs Montpellier di Liga Prancis: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
5

Muak Bentuk Fisiknya Selalu Dihujat seperti King Kong, Nassar: Aku Dendam
6

Prediksi Skor Brighton vs Brentford di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs PSM Makassar di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
8

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Aston Villa di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Bournemouth vs Fulham di Liga Inggris: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Arsenal vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Depok

Mau Dapat Bansos Ramadhan 2023? Ini Cara Daftar Bansos PKH dan BPNT 2023 Tuk Cairkan Persiapan Lebaran

Mau Dapat Bansos Ramadhan 2023? Ini Cara Daftar Bansos PKH dan BPNT 2023 Tuk Cairkan Persiapan Lebaran

2 April 2023, 11:46 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Korban Ledakan Kilang Pertamina Dumai Riau Bertambah menjadi Sembilan Orang

Korban Ledakan Kilang Pertamina Dumai Riau Bertambah menjadi Sembilan Orang

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Resep Buko Cocopandan, Minuman Super Creamy dan Segar, Cocok untuk Buka Puasa dan Ide Jualan Takjil Ramadhan

Resep Buko Cocopandan, Minuman Super Creamy dan Segar, Cocok untuk Buka Puasa dan Ide Jualan Takjil Ramadhan

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Wow! Debut Solo Jisoo BLACKPINK Pecahkan Rekor Spotify, Jadi Streaming Terbesar Sepanjang Sejarah!

Wow! Debut Solo Jisoo BLACKPINK Pecahkan Rekor Spotify, Jadi Streaming Terbesar Sepanjang Sejarah!

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Hindar Bermain Ponsel! Berikut Tips Agar tidak Mabuk Perjalanan Jelang Mudik Jelang Lebaran 2023

Hindar Bermain Ponsel! Berikut Tips Agar tidak Mabuk Perjalanan Jelang Mudik Jelang Lebaran 2023

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Kisah dan Doa Nabi Sulaiman AS, Menaklukan Binatang Buas dan Mendengar Doa Raja Semut

Kisah dan Doa Nabi Sulaiman AS, Menaklukan Binatang Buas dan Mendengar Doa Raja Semut

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Kabar Banten

Waspada Virus Marburg, Filovirus Mematikan yang Mirip Tifus dan Demam Berdarah, Berikut Penjelasannya

Waspada Virus Marburg, Filovirus Mematikan yang Mirip Tifus dan Demam Berdarah, Berikut Penjelasannya

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Mapay Bandung

CATAT! Jadi Sumber Rezeki dari Allah, Hal Ini Wajib Terus Diamalkan Setiap Hari Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

CATAT! Jadi Sumber Rezeki dari Allah, Hal Ini Wajib Terus Diamalkan Setiap Hari Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Berita DIY

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming GP F1 Australia 2023 Hari Ini Dilengkapi Starting Grid

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming GP F1 Australia 2023 Hari Ini Dilengkapi Starting Grid

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Barcelona Incar Gelandang Petarung dari Atletico Bilbao, Inigo Martinez

Barcelona Incar Gelandang Petarung dari Atletico Bilbao, Inigo Martinez

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Profil dan sejarah Kabupaten Pringsewu Lampung, Sambut Hari Jadi ke-14, Senin 3 April 2023

Profil dan sejarah Kabupaten Pringsewu Lampung, Sambut Hari Jadi ke-14, Senin 3 April 2023

2 April 2023, 11:45 WIB

Media Blitar

Link Nonton Drakor 'Duty After School' Episode 1-6 Sub Indo, Full HD, Resmi - Drama Korea Terbaru

Link Nonton Drakor 'Duty After School' Episode 1-6 Sub Indo, Full HD, Resmi - Drama Korea Terbaru

2 April 2023, 11:44 WIB

Zona Banten

Kunjungi Timnas U-20, Jokowi: Jangan Patah Semangat!

Kunjungi Timnas U-20, Jokowi: Jangan Patah Semangat!

2 April 2023, 11:44 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Link Nonton One Piece Episode 1056: Kekuatan Buah Iblis Law dan Kid Bangkit untuk Menyerang Big Mom

Link Nonton One Piece Episode 1056: Kekuatan Buah Iblis Law dan Kid Bangkit untuk Menyerang Big Mom

2 April 2023, 11:44 WIB

Editor News

Program Variety Show ‘Jinny Kitchen’ Meraih Peringkat Reputasi Terbaik di April 2023

Program Variety Show ‘Jinny Kitchen’ Meraih Peringkat Reputasi Terbaik di April 2023

2 April 2023, 11:43 WIB

Kabar Batang

Jadwal Buka Puasa Kepulauan Seribu Ramadhan 1444 Hijriyah Hari Ini Minggu 2 April 2023

Jadwal Buka Puasa Kepulauan Seribu Ramadhan 1444 Hijriyah Hari Ini Minggu 2 April 2023

2 April 2023, 11:42 WIB

Medan Satu

Jika Membeli Mahal, Maka membuat Sendiri Kueh Nastar untuk Idul Fitri Lebih Baik guna Atasi Ekonomi Sulit

Jika Membeli Mahal, Maka membuat Sendiri Kueh Nastar untuk Idul Fitri Lebih Baik guna Atasi Ekonomi Sulit

2 April 2023, 11:41 WIB

Portal Sulut

LOWONGAN KERJA! Kementerian Desa PDTT Buka Loker Duta Digital, Ada 76 Kabupaten Penempatan, Cek Daerahmu

LOWONGAN KERJA! Kementerian Desa PDTT Buka Loker Duta Digital, Ada 76 Kabupaten Penempatan, Cek Daerahmu

2 April 2023, 11:41 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal MOTOGP Argentina 2023 TRANS7 Hari Ini 2 April 2023 Siaran Langsung Race Jam Berapa? Link Live Streaming

Jadwal MOTOGP Argentina 2023 TRANS7 Hari Ini 2 April 2023 Siaran Langsung Race Jam Berapa? Link Live Streaming

2 April 2023, 11:40 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Prediksi Skor West Ham vs Southampton di Liga Inggris 2 April 2023

Prediksi Skor West Ham vs Southampton di Liga Inggris 2 April 2023

2 April 2023, 11:39 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

Tragis, Belum Genap Satu Periode RHB Diganti dari Posisi Ketua DPC PKB

Tragis, Belum Genap Satu Periode RHB Diganti dari Posisi Ketua DPC PKB

2 April 2023, 11:39 WIB

Media Blora

Contoh Soal PAT PKN Kelas 6 Semester 2 sesuai Kisi Kisi Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023, Soal US PPKn dan Kunci Jawaban

Contoh Soal PAT PKN Kelas 6 Semester 2 sesuai Kisi Kisi Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023, Soal US PPKn dan Kunci Jawaban

2 April 2023, 11:38 WIB

Portal Magetan

Selidiki Kebakaran Depo Pertamina Plumpang, Polisi Periksa 54 Saksi, Berikut Rinciannya

Selidiki Kebakaran Depo Pertamina Plumpang, Polisi Periksa 54 Saksi, Berikut Rinciannya

2 April 2023, 11:38 WIB

PRFM News

5 Pilihan Mobil Bekas Murah Buat Mudik Lebaran Bagi yang Punya Budget Pas-pasan

5 Pilihan Mobil Bekas Murah Buat Mudik Lebaran Bagi yang Punya Budget Pas-pasan

2 April 2023, 11:37 WIB

Portal Bolmong

Hati-hati! Ini Bahaya Makan Minum Berlebih saat Berbuka Puasa

Hati-hati! Ini Bahaya Makan Minum Berlebih saat Berbuka Puasa

2 April 2023, 11:37 WIB
x