President Jokowi Issues Official Statement Following Indonesia's Cancellation of U20 World Cup Hosting

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 31 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB
Presiden RI, Joko Widodo.
Presiden RI, Joko Widodo.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, has expressed his sadness over the cancellation of the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. "I know this decision has disappointed many people, including myself. I also feel the disappointment and sadness," Jokowi said in an official statement on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

Jokowi urged all parties involved not to blame each other, stating, "But let's not waste energy blaming each other," on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

Jokowi emphasized the need for the public to move on from the decision, calling on all parties to view the event as a learning experience. "As a great nation, we must look forward, not backward," he said. "Let's make this a valuable lesson for all of us, for Indonesian national football."

Jokowi encouraged the public to consider this as a valuable lesson for the Indonesian national football team. He also revealed that he had requested Erick to persist with his utmost efforts to avert any sanctions that could be imposed on the country's football.

Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir revealed that Indonesia had lost its host status for the U-20 World Cup after their meeting. Thohir stated that he had conveyed everything related to the implementation of the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, including a letter from President Joko Widodo and extensive discussions with Infantino.

Thohir acknowledged FIFA's authority to determine the attitude, given that it is the highest governing body that oversees 211 members. As a member, Indonesia must accept the decision made by FIFA.

Despite the setback, Thohir encouraged resilience and called on all football lovers to remain steadfast. He believes that this is the time for Indonesia to prove to FIFA that Indonesia Football Federation is committed to transforming football, towards clean and achieving football.***

