Jokowi Issues Official Statement Following Indonesia's Cancellation of U20 World Cup Hosting

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 31 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB
Presiden RI, Joko Widodo.
Presiden RI, Joko Widodo. /Dok Sekretariat Kabinet

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, has expressed his sadness over the cancellation of the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. "I know this decision has disappointed many people, including myself. I also feel the disappointment and sadness," Jokowi said in an official statement on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

Jokowi urged all parties involved not to blame each other, stating, "But let's not waste energy blaming each other," on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

Jokowi emphasized the need for the public to move on from the decision, calling on all parties to view the event as a learning experience. "As a great nation, we must look forward, not backward," he said. "Let's make this a valuable lesson for all of us, for Indonesian national football."

Baca Juga: Erick Thohir Ungkap Dua Alasan FIFA Batalkan Piala Dunia U20 2023 di Indonesia

Jokowi encouraged the public to consider this as a valuable lesson for the Indonesian national football team. He also revealed that he had requested Erick to persist with his utmost efforts to avert any sanctions that could be imposed on the country's football.

Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir revealed that Indonesia had lost its host status for the U-20 World Cup after their meeting. Thohir stated that he had conveyed everything related to the implementation of the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, including a letter from President Joko Widodo and extensive discussions with Infantino.

Thohir acknowledged FIFA's authority to determine the attitude, given that it is the highest governing body that oversees 211 members. As a member, Indonesia must accept the decision made by FIFA.

Baca Juga: Indonesia Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U20, Diperkirakan Alami Kerugian Capai Rp3,7 Triliun

Despite the setback, Thohir encouraged resilience and called on all football lovers to remain steadfast. He believes that this is the time for Indonesia to prove to FIFA that Indonesia Football Federation is committed to transforming football, towards clean and achieving football.***

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima Yawan

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Anggota Komisi III DPR: RUU Perampasan Aset Diperlukan Agar Proses Pengembalian Kerugian Negara Bisa Maksimal

Anggota Komisi III DPR: RUU Perampasan Aset Diperlukan Agar Proses Pengembalian Kerugian Negara Bisa Maksimal

1 April 2023, 16:17 WIB
Tindak Lanjuti Arahan Presiden, Bulog Mulai Salurkan Bantuan Pangan Beras di Papua

Tindak Lanjuti Arahan Presiden, Bulog Mulai Salurkan Bantuan Pangan Beras di Papua

1 April 2023, 16:10 WIB
Pemprov Jatim Fasilitasi Mudik Gratis ke Pulau Raas Sumenep, Pendaftaran Dibuka Mulai 4 April 2023

Pemprov Jatim Fasilitasi Mudik Gratis ke Pulau Raas Sumenep, Pendaftaran Dibuka Mulai 4 April 2023

1 April 2023, 15:55 WIB
Sempat Bikin Gaduh, Partai Prima Kini Lulus Verifikasi Administrasi Jadi Peserta Pemilu 2024

Sempat Bikin Gaduh, Partai Prima Kini Lulus Verifikasi Administrasi Jadi Peserta Pemilu 2024

1 April 2023, 15:49 WIB
Kemenag Blacklist Mafia Umrah PT NSWM dari Daftar PPIU, Rugikan Jemaah dan Tokoh Agama

Kemenag Blacklist Mafia Umrah PT NSWM dari Daftar PPIU, Rugikan Jemaah dan Tokoh Agama

1 April 2023, 15:21 WIB
22 Link Twibbon Hari Penyiaran Nasional, Peringati Pentingnya Penyiaran di Indonesia

22 Link Twibbon Hari Penyiaran Nasional, Peringati Pentingnya Penyiaran di Indonesia

1 April 2023, 14:45 WIB
Senyum Jokowi saat Respons Perbedaan Data Rp349 T antara Mahfud MD dan Sri Mulyani

Senyum Jokowi saat Respons Perbedaan Data Rp349 T antara Mahfud MD dan Sri Mulyani

1 April 2023, 14:39 WIB
Muncul Poster Dukungan untuk Kaesang Pangarep Jadi Wali Kota Depok, Gibran Beri Tanggapan

Muncul Poster Dukungan untuk Kaesang Pangarep Jadi Wali Kota Depok, Gibran Beri Tanggapan

1 April 2023, 14:35 WIB
Kronologi Mobil Mercedes-Benz Anak Petinggi Polri Tabrak 2 Pelajar di Pasar Minggu Jakarta, Satu Orang Tewas

Kronologi Mobil Mercedes-Benz Anak Petinggi Polri Tabrak 2 Pelajar di Pasar Minggu Jakarta, Satu Orang Tewas

1 April 2023, 14:15 WIB
Lukas Enembe Ajukan Gugatan Praperadilan, KPK: Kami Optimistis Tersangka Ditolak Hakim

Lukas Enembe Ajukan Gugatan Praperadilan, KPK: Kami Optimistis Tersangka Ditolak Hakim

1 April 2023, 14:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Persija Jakarta vs Persib Bandung di BRI Liga 1: Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
2

Prediksi Skor Mallorca vs Osasuna di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
3

Link Streaming Boys Planet Episode 9: Artist Battle Dimulai, Grup Mana yang Jadi Pemenang Misi Ketiga?
4

Prediksi Eintracht Frankfurt vs VFL Bochum di Liga Jerman: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor Marseille vs Montpellier di Liga Prancis: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs PSM Makassar di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
7

Prediksi Skor Dewa United vs Persik Kediri di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
8

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs RANS Nusantara di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
9

Line Up dan Harga Tiket Soundrenaline 2023, Digelar September Mendatang
10

IG Ganjar Pranowo Diserang Pemain Timnas Indonesia U20, Gubernur Bali Koster Pilih Matikan Komentar

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendalku

LINK Nonton Taxi Driver Season 2 Episode 12 Sub Indo Ada di Sini, Berikut Jadwal Tayang Resmi Taxi Driver 2!

LINK Nonton Taxi Driver Season 2 Episode 12 Sub Indo Ada di Sini, Berikut Jadwal Tayang Resmi Taxi Driver 2!

1 April 2023, 16:20 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

CUMA 15 MENIT! Begini Resep Mie Kuah Ayam Labu Siam, Ide Menu Buka Puasa dan Sahur yang Menghangatkan

CUMA 15 MENIT! Begini Resep Mie Kuah Ayam Labu Siam, Ide Menu Buka Puasa dan Sahur yang Menghangatkan

1 April 2023, 16:20 WIB

PRFM News

Ini Daftar Negara yang Pernah Kena Sanksi FIFA dalam 1 Dekade Terakhir

Ini Daftar Negara yang Pernah Kena Sanksi FIFA dalam 1 Dekade Terakhir

1 April 2023, 16:20 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal Buka Puasa di Bandung Hari Ini, 1 April 2023, Lengkap dengan Doa Berbuka Puasa

Jadwal Buka Puasa di Bandung Hari Ini, 1 April 2023, Lengkap dengan Doa Berbuka Puasa

1 April 2023, 16:20 WIB

Portal Bangkalan

Nikmati Liburan yang Seru di 3 Tempat Wisata Terbaru yang Paling Hits di Klaten di Akhir Pekan

Nikmati Liburan yang Seru di 3 Tempat Wisata Terbaru yang Paling Hits di Klaten di Akhir Pekan

1 April 2023, 16:20 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

MASIH DIBUKA! Info Mudik Gratis 2023 PELNI BUMN menuju BATAM, Cek Syarat dan Cara Daftar

MASIH DIBUKA! Info Mudik Gratis 2023 PELNI BUMN menuju BATAM, Cek Syarat dan Cara Daftar

1 April 2023, 16:19 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

DIBUKA SAMPAI 10 APRIL 2023! Mudik Gratis Kapal Bersama BUMN Tujuan Batam, Lengkap Syarat dan Cara Daftar

DIBUKA SAMPAI 10 APRIL 2023! Mudik Gratis Kapal Bersama BUMN Tujuan Batam, Lengkap Syarat dan Cara Daftar

1 April 2023, 16:19 WIB

Aceh Update

Polres Simeulue Mengamankan Penjemputan WNA Yang Depresi?

Polres Simeulue Mengamankan Penjemputan WNA Yang Depresi?

1 April 2023, 16:19 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

Diduga Lakukan Penganiayaan dan Pengancaman Gunakan Air softgun, Seorang Pria Diamankan Polres Aceh Timur

Diduga Lakukan Penganiayaan dan Pengancaman Gunakan Air softgun, Seorang Pria Diamankan Polres Aceh Timur

1 April 2023, 16:18 WIB

Kepri Post

Bantah Isu Pencabutan Status Internasional Bandara Hang Nadim Batam, Disbudpar: Bandara Kita Bersifat Khusus

Bantah Isu Pencabutan Status Internasional Bandara Hang Nadim Batam, Disbudpar: Bandara Kita Bersifat Khusus

1 April 2023, 16:18 WIB

Sragen Update

Sinopsis Novel Entrok Karya Okky Madasari, Novel Sejarah yang Menggambarkan Sikap Pemangku Kekuasaan Masa Orba

Sinopsis Novel Entrok Karya Okky Madasari, Novel Sejarah yang Menggambarkan Sikap Pemangku Kekuasaan Masa Orba

1 April 2023, 16:18 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 29 30, Pernyataan di Atas yang Tidak Termasuk Hikmah dari Perilaku Jujur

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 29 30, Pernyataan di Atas yang Tidak Termasuk Hikmah dari Perilaku Jujur

1 April 2023, 16:18 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

3 Warga Tersambar Petir Tepat di Depan Mapolsek Klangenan Cirebon, 1 Meninggal Dunia, Ini Nama-nama Korbannya

3 Warga Tersambar Petir Tepat di Depan Mapolsek Klangenan Cirebon, 1 Meninggal Dunia, Ini Nama-nama Korbannya

1 April 2023, 16:17 WIB

Depok

Link Nonton Anime Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Episode 1 Sub Indo, Spoiler: Gabimaru Sang Pembunuh

Link Nonton Anime Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Episode 1 Sub Indo, Spoiler: Gabimaru Sang Pembunuh

1 April 2023, 16:17 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

Tips Ketika Ngantuk dan Lelah Saat Perjalanan Mudik, Hindari Konsumsi Teh dan Kopi Saat Sahur

Tips Ketika Ngantuk dan Lelah Saat Perjalanan Mudik, Hindari Konsumsi Teh dan Kopi Saat Sahur

1 April 2023, 16:17 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Adzan Maghrib Hari ini Jam Berapa ya? Intip Jadwal Imsakiyah 10 Ramadhan 1444 H, Khusus Bandung Raya

Adzan Maghrib Hari ini Jam Berapa ya? Intip Jadwal Imsakiyah 10 Ramadhan 1444 H, Khusus Bandung Raya

1 April 2023, 16:16 WIB

Flores Terkini

6 Aplikasi Penyadap Kamera, Keren Abis Bak Agen Rahasia

6 Aplikasi Penyadap Kamera, Keren Abis Bak Agen Rahasia

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Sudut Batam

MTC Competition, Siap-Siap Player PUBG Batam untuk WWCD

MTC Competition, Siap-Siap Player PUBG Batam untuk WWCD

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 205, 206, 207, 208 Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 11 Halaman 205, 206, 207, 208 Kurikulum Merdeka

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Buka Puasa di Karanganyar Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Buka Puasa Ini Sabtu, 1 April 2023

Buka Puasa di Karanganyar Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Buka Puasa Ini Sabtu, 1 April 2023

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Ini Tips Supaya Mobil Hemat BBM Selama Perjalanan Mudik Lebaran 2023, Dijamin Irit

Ini Tips Supaya Mobil Hemat BBM Selama Perjalanan Mudik Lebaran 2023, Dijamin Irit

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Depok

Cara Membuat Kue Nastar untuk Sambut Idul Fitri 2023, Ini Bahan dan Resepnya

Cara Membuat Kue Nastar untuk Sambut Idul Fitri 2023, Ini Bahan dan Resepnya

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Kapal Feri Batam ke Tanjungpinang, Berangkat Setiap Hari

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Kapal Feri Batam ke Tanjungpinang, Berangkat Setiap Hari

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal Buka Puasa di Jakarta Hari Ini, 1 April 2023, Lengkap dengan Doa Berbuka Puasa

Jadwal Buka Puasa di Jakarta Hari Ini, 1 April 2023, Lengkap dengan Doa Berbuka Puasa

1 April 2023, 16:15 WIB

Bandung Raya

Prediksi Shio Hari Ini Monyet, Ayam Jago dan Anjing Sabtu 1 April 2023: Jangan Terlalu Sering Bertemu

Prediksi Shio Hari Ini Monyet, Ayam Jago dan Anjing Sabtu 1 April 2023: Jangan Terlalu Sering Bertemu

1 April 2023, 16:14 WIB
x