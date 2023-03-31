Indonesia and Russia Join Forces to Extradite Criminals Across Borders in a Historic Agreement

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 31 Maret 2023, 14:42 WIB
Menteri Hukum dan HAM (Menkumham) Yasonna H Laoly.
Menteri Hukum dan HAM (Menkumham) Yasonna H Laoly. /Pikiran Rakyat/Amir Faisol

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesia and Russia signed an extradition cooperation agreement in Nusa Dua, Bali, on March 31, 2023, marking an important step in their efforts to combat transnational crimes. This agreement provides a legal framework for the extradition of criminals between the two countries.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Russian Minister of Justice, Konstantin Anatolievich Chuychenko, traveled to Bali to attend the signing ceremony of an extradition cooperation agreement with Indonesia's Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna H Laoly.

Yasonna emphasized the importance of the extradition agreement for both Indonesia and Russia, as it will make it easier for law enforcement agencies to combat transnational crimes.

"Many transnational crimes, such as cybercrime, money laundering, narcotics, corruption, and others, can be easily dealt with through this extradition agreement," Yasonna said in Bali, as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

Baca Juga: Kemenpora Palestina Kritik Keras FIFA Usai Coret Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U20

This agreement was reached as a follow-up to the mutual legal assistance cooperation that the two countries had agreed to in 2019.

"We have signed a mutual legal assistance agreement in 2019 in Moscow. The legal assistance cooperation is for the criminal field. At that time, the agreement was supposed to be signed by President Putin and Indonesia, but because of COVID-19, it didn't happen. We have been waiting, and now it's time," Yasonna explained.

Yasonna also stressed that the agreement will come into effect once Indonesia ratifies it into law. He assured us that the Indonesian government will process it promptly to establish a legal basis for extradition requests.

Baca Juga: Mendikbudristek Hapus Tes Calistung, PGRI Sebut Kompetensi Guru Juga Perlu Ditingkatkan

In contrast, Chuychenko believes that the extradition agreement will be a positive step for Russia and Indonesia to enhance their cooperation in law enforcement.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

KPK Ungkap Artis Inisial R yang Diisukan Terlibat Kasus Rafael Alun Trisambodo

KPK Ungkap Artis Inisial R yang Diisukan Terlibat Kasus Rafael Alun Trisambodo

31 Maret 2023, 16:21 WIB
KPK Masih Bungkam, Artis Inisial R yang Diisukan Terlibat di Kasus Rafael Alun Trisambodo Jadi Misteri

KPK Masih Bungkam, Artis Inisial R yang Diisukan Terlibat di Kasus Rafael Alun Trisambodo Jadi Misteri

31 Maret 2023, 16:19 WIB
Erick Thohir Kenang Perjuangan Tahun 2015 Saat Indonesia Disanksi FIFA: Waktu Itu Saya Bukan Siapa-Siapa

Erick Thohir Kenang Perjuangan Tahun 2015 Saat Indonesia Disanksi FIFA: Waktu Itu Saya Bukan Siapa-Siapa

31 Maret 2023, 16:18 WIB
Tersandung Kasus Dugaan Pamer Harta, Oknum Pegawai Dishub Jakarta Dimintai Klarifikasi

Tersandung Kasus Dugaan Pamer Harta, Oknum Pegawai Dishub Jakarta Dimintai Klarifikasi

31 Maret 2023, 16:07 WIB
Erick Thohir akan Kembali Temui FIFA dalam Waktu Dekat

Erick Thohir akan Kembali Temui FIFA dalam Waktu Dekat

31 Maret 2023, 15:55 WIB
Tas Mewah Berbagai Merk di Rumah Rafael Alun Trisambodo Disita KPK

Tas Mewah Berbagai Merk di Rumah Rafael Alun Trisambodo Disita KPK

31 Maret 2023, 15:47 WIB
Gunung Anak Krakatau Siaga Level III, Kondisi Pagi Hari Ini Sulitkan Pengamatan Kawah

Gunung Anak Krakatau Siaga Level III, Kondisi Pagi Hari Ini Sulitkan Pengamatan Kawah

31 Maret 2023, 15:21 WIB
Erick Thohir Ungkap Dua Alasan FIFA Batalkan Piala Dunia U20 2023 di Indonesia

Erick Thohir Ungkap Dua Alasan FIFA Batalkan Piala Dunia U20 2023 di Indonesia

31 Maret 2023, 15:21 WIB
Indonesia Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U20, Diperkirakan Alami Kerugian Capai Rp3,7 Triliun

Indonesia Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U20, Diperkirakan Alami Kerugian Capai Rp3,7 Triliun

31 Maret 2023, 15:04 WIB
Erick Thohir: Presiden Tak Mau Indonesia Terkucilkan dari Peta Persepakbolaan Dunia

Erick Thohir: Presiden Tak Mau Indonesia Terkucilkan dari Peta Persepakbolaan Dunia

31 Maret 2023, 15:02 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Momen Mahfud MD Ungkap Sri Mulyani Sahabat Baik di Hadapan Komisi III DPR
2

Link Streaming Boys Planet Episode 9: Artist Battle Dimulai, Grup Mana yang Jadi Pemenang Misi Ketiga?
3

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs RANS Nusantara di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
4

Prediksi Skor Dewa United vs Persik Kediri di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik, hingga Starting Line-up
5

Tubuh King Nassar Dipenuhi Alat Medis, Penyakit Sang Pedangdut Diungkap Dewi Perssik
6

Prediksi Skor Dewa United vs Persik Kediri di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Line-Up
7

Pendaftaran Mudik Gratis Polri 2023 Dibuka Hari Ini, Simak Tujuan dan Syaratnya
8

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs RANS Nusantara di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
9

Line Up dan Harga Tiket Soundrenaline 2023, Digelar September Mendatang
10

IG Ganjar Pranowo Diserang Pemain Timnas Indonesia U20, Gubernur Bali Koster Pilih Matikan Komentar

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Ada 19 Titik Lokasi Penukaran Uang Baru di Sukoharjo, Siap Bagikan THR Untuk Sanak Saudara

Ada 19 Titik Lokasi Penukaran Uang Baru di Sukoharjo, Siap Bagikan THR Untuk Sanak Saudara

31 Maret 2023, 16:35 WIB

Jurnal Makassar

Tanggal 1 April Memperingati Apa? Ternyata Ada April Mop dan Sejarah yang Harus Diketahui

Tanggal 1 April Memperingati Apa? Ternyata Ada April Mop dan Sejarah yang Harus Diketahui

31 Maret 2023, 16:35 WIB

Berita DIY

Imbas Batal Jadi Host Piala Dunia U20 2023, Sandiaga Uno: Dampak Kerugian Capai 3,7 Triliun

Imbas Batal Jadi Host Piala Dunia U20 2023, Sandiaga Uno: Dampak Kerugian Capai 3,7 Triliun

31 Maret 2023, 16:35 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

SUPER RENYAH! Resep Kue Semprit Jadul Takaran 1 Kg Tepung Anti Gagal, Cocok Buat Ide Isian Toples Lebaran 2023

SUPER RENYAH! Resep Kue Semprit Jadul Takaran 1 Kg Tepung Anti Gagal, Cocok Buat Ide Isian Toples Lebaran 2023

31 Maret 2023, 16:34 WIB

Galamedia News

Palestina Prihatin Indonesia Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U20 dan Mengecam Standar Ganda FIFA Terhadap Is

Palestina Prihatin Indonesia Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U20 dan Mengecam Standar Ganda FIFA Terhadap Is

31 Maret 2023, 16:34 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Perkembangan Kasus Dugaan Korupsi SPI Unud Temui Babak Baru, 10 Saksi Diperiksa

Perkembangan Kasus Dugaan Korupsi SPI Unud Temui Babak Baru, 10 Saksi Diperiksa

31 Maret 2023, 16:33 WIB

Media Blora

Teks Sholawat Tibbil Qulub Beserta Teks Latin Dan Terjemahnya

Teks Sholawat Tibbil Qulub Beserta Teks Latin Dan Terjemahnya

31 Maret 2023, 16:33 WIB

Karawang Post

Timsus Sanggabuana Tembak Dua Pelaku Kejahatan Jalanan di Karawang

Timsus Sanggabuana Tembak Dua Pelaku Kejahatan Jalanan di Karawang

31 Maret 2023, 16:33 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal dan Kunci Jawaban Ujian Sekolah IPS Kelas 9 Sesuai Kisi-kisi Kurikulum 2013 TA 2022 2023

Latihan Soal dan Kunci Jawaban Ujian Sekolah IPS Kelas 9 Sesuai Kisi-kisi Kurikulum 2013 TA 2022 2023

31 Maret 2023, 16:33 WIB

Kabar Tegal

10 Ribu Petasan Siap Edar dan 31 Kilo Serbuk Petasan Dimusnahkan Polres Tegal Kota

10 Ribu Petasan Siap Edar dan 31 Kilo Serbuk Petasan Dimusnahkan Polres Tegal Kota

31 Maret 2023, 16:32 WIB

Suara Ternate

Film Buya Hamka, Menarik Gala Premiere Bisa Putar di 18 Kota

Film Buya Hamka, Menarik Gala Premiere Bisa Putar di 18 Kota

31 Maret 2023, 16:32 WIB

Oke Flores

Link Download Aplikasi Vidmate Versi 4.4480 Terbaru 2023..

Link Download Aplikasi Vidmate Versi 4.4480 Terbaru 2023..

31 Maret 2023, 16:31 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Sikapi Ganjar dan I Wayan Koster Tolak Israel, Jokowi: Saya Sudah Sampaikan, Jangan...

Sikapi Ganjar dan I Wayan Koster Tolak Israel, Jokowi: Saya Sudah Sampaikan, Jangan...

31 Maret 2023, 16:31 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Pengen Punya Tidur Berkualitas Selama Puasa? Lakukan Kebiasaan ini!

Pengen Punya Tidur Berkualitas Selama Puasa? Lakukan Kebiasaan ini!

31 Maret 2023, 16:31 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

MotoGP Update: Banding Repsol Honda Diterima. Apa yang Akan Terjadi Selanjutnya?

MotoGP Update: Banding Repsol Honda Diterima. Apa yang Akan Terjadi Selanjutnya?

31 Maret 2023, 16:31 WIB

Depok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Besok, 1 April 2023: Dengarkan Keluhan Pasangan dan Beri Dia Dukungan Penuh

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Besok, 1 April 2023: Dengarkan Keluhan Pasangan dan Beri Dia Dukungan Penuh

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Portal Sulut

Cek Fakta : Benarkah Nassar KDI Meninggal Dunia?

Cek Fakta : Benarkah Nassar KDI Meninggal Dunia?

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal dan Daftar Lokasi Penukaran Uang BI di Jabodetabek Lebaran 2023 Melalui Kas Keliling 

Jadwal dan Daftar Lokasi Penukaran Uang BI di Jabodetabek Lebaran 2023 Melalui Kas Keliling 

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Lamongan Today

Ikuti Cara Ini, Dijamin Puasa Anda Kuat Tanpa Lemas dan Ngantuk

Ikuti Cara Ini, Dijamin Puasa Anda Kuat Tanpa Lemas dan Ngantuk

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Update Terbaru Bocoran Jawaban Game Wordle Hari Ini Jumat 31 Maret 2023

Update Terbaru Bocoran Jawaban Game Wordle Hari Ini Jumat 31 Maret 2023

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Genshin Impact 3.6 Kapan Rilis? Pengumuman Update Versi Terbaru Tayang Live Streaming Malam Ini! Cek Jadwalnya

Genshin Impact 3.6 Kapan Rilis? Pengumuman Update Versi Terbaru Tayang Live Streaming Malam Ini! Cek Jadwalnya

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

5 Kendaraan Unik GTA 5 PC, Lengkap dengan Cara Memunculkannya, 100% Work

5 Kendaraan Unik GTA 5 PC, Lengkap dengan Cara Memunculkannya, 100% Work

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta Malam Ini: Meski Aldebaran Tunjukkan Bukti, Nino Tetap Tak Percaya Bikin Mas Al Geram

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta Malam Ini: Meski Aldebaran Tunjukkan Bukti, Nino Tetap Tak Percaya Bikin Mas Al Geram

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

PRFM News

Daftar Pemain Persib Bandung yang Dibawa ke Bekasi untuk Hadapi Persija Jakarta Malam ini

Daftar Pemain Persib Bandung yang Dibawa ke Bekasi untuk Hadapi Persija Jakarta Malam ini

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Prediksi Skor Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum di Liga Jerman: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

Prediksi Skor Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum di Liga Jerman: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

31 Maret 2023, 16:30 WIB
x