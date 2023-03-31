Indonesia and Russia Join Forces to Extradite Criminals Across Borders in a Historic Agreement

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesia and Russia signed an extradition cooperation agreement in Nusa Dua, Bali, on March 31, 2023, marking an important step in their efforts to combat transnational crimes. This agreement provides a legal framework for the extradition of criminals between the two countries.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Russian Minister of Justice, Konstantin Anatolievich Chuychenko, traveled to Bali to attend the signing ceremony of an extradition cooperation agreement with Indonesia's Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna H Laoly.

Yasonna emphasized the importance of the extradition agreement for both Indonesia and Russia, as it will make it easier for law enforcement agencies to combat transnational crimes.

"Many transnational crimes, such as cybercrime, money laundering, narcotics, corruption, and others, can be easily dealt with through this extradition agreement," Yasonna said in Bali, as quoted by Pikiran-rakyat.com from Antara.

This agreement was reached as a follow-up to the mutual legal assistance cooperation that the two countries had agreed to in 2019.

"We have signed a mutual legal assistance agreement in 2019 in Moscow. The legal assistance cooperation is for the criminal field. At that time, the agreement was supposed to be signed by President Putin and Indonesia, but because of COVID-19, it didn't happen. We have been waiting, and now it's time," Yasonna explained.

Yasonna also stressed that the agreement will come into effect once Indonesia ratifies it into law. He assured us that the Indonesian government will process it promptly to establish a legal basis for extradition requests.

In contrast, Chuychenko believes that the extradition agreement will be a positive step for Russia and Indonesia to enhance their cooperation in law enforcement.