Mahfud MD Exposes 491 Individuals Involved in Massive Rp349 Trillion Money Laundering Scandals Within MoF

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 30 Maret 2023, 11:30 WIB
Menko Polhukam Mahfud MD.
Menko Polhukam Mahfud MD. /Instagram/@mohmahfudmd

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Mahfud MD, the Minister of Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, has denied that there were any discrepancies between the data he presented and the data presented by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani in the Commission XI meeting the day before.

During the public hearing with the Indonesian House of Representative's Commission III on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, which lasted from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Mahfud MD faced a barrage of questions from Commission III members regarding the discrepancies between his presentation and that of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

In response, Mahfud asserted that the data he presented was based on the investigation by the National Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Eradication of Money Laundering (TPPU) and was the most comprehensive available.

"There is no different data. Only Sri Mulyani explained it this way. If the PPATK is a group, for example, Rafael has a group. When examined by Sri Mulyani, only one was taken. So this is a group; it's called money laundering," he stressed, emphasizing that the data was the same but the interpretation was different.

Baca Juga: Tes Calistung Akan Dihapus, Nadiem Makarim Ingin Pendidikan Anak Lebih Holistis

"Like picking one apple, 'oh this is tax, wow, there are so many companies.' But it's the tax that is calculated, not the money laundering," Mahfud said.

Furthermore, he explained that there were also administrative obstacles that made it challenging to uncover money laundering cases, which required certain report letters to be physically delivered to the Finance Minister. Nevertheless, Mahfud mentioned that not all of these letters received follow-ups from Sri Mulyani's subordinates.

"Sri Mulyani's data is wrong, yes. The original letter was sent by hand. This cannot be submitted by mail because it is sensitive. So it was done by hand," he said.

Baca Juga: Exco PSSI Arya Sinulingga: Gak Kebayang Ada Piala Dunia di Indonesia, 50 Tahun Lagi Juga Gak Mungkin

At the press conference following the public hearing, Chairman of Commission III Ahmad Sahroni confirmed Mahfud's statement and said that the data he held was authentic. "There were 300 letters given by Finance Minister, but not followed up. So the data is different from what Finance Minister has. So the synchronization will be combined to be known by the public," said Roni, who is commonly called by his nickname.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Plh Dirjen Minerba Kementerian ESDM Dipanggil KPK Buntut Kasus Dugaan Korupsi Tukin

Plh Dirjen Minerba Kementerian ESDM Dipanggil KPK Buntut Kasus Dugaan Korupsi Tukin

30 Maret 2023, 11:55 WIB
Korban Penipuan Umrah yang Telantar di Arab Saudi Sudah Kembali ke Indonesia, 2 Tersangka Ditangkap Polisi

Korban Penipuan Umrah yang Telantar di Arab Saudi Sudah Kembali ke Indonesia, 2 Tersangka Ditangkap Polisi

30 Maret 2023, 11:47 WIB
Cara Laporkan Dugaan Korupsi dan Transaksi Mencurigakan di Kemenkeu dan Lembaga Negara Lain

Cara Laporkan Dugaan Korupsi dan Transaksi Mencurigakan di Kemenkeu dan Lembaga Negara Lain

30 Maret 2023, 11:36 WIB
Mahfud MD Exposes 491 Individuals Involved in Massive Rp349 Trillion Money Laundering Scandals Within MoF

Mahfud MD Exposes 491 Individuals Involved in Massive Rp349 Trillion Money Laundering Scandals Within MoF

30 Maret 2023, 11:30 WIB
Dugaan Korupsi di Kementerian ESDM: KPK Temukan Uang Tunai Rp1,3 M di Sebuah Apartemen

Dugaan Korupsi di Kementerian ESDM: KPK Temukan Uang Tunai Rp1,3 M di Sebuah Apartemen

30 Maret 2023, 11:05 WIB
Belum Ada Titik Terang, Mahfud MD dan Sri Mulyani akan Dipanggil Kembali Komisi III DPR

Belum Ada Titik Terang, Mahfud MD dan Sri Mulyani akan Dipanggil Kembali Komisi III DPR

30 Maret 2023, 10:59 WIB
Momen Mahfud MD Geram karena Penjelasannya Sering Diinterupsi DPR

Momen Mahfud MD Geram karena Penjelasannya Sering Diinterupsi DPR

30 Maret 2023, 10:53 WIB
Mahfud MD Bongkar Modus Maling Uang Rakyat Cuci Uang: Bawa Duit ke Singapura, Tukar Dolar, Bilang Hasil Judi

Mahfud MD Bongkar Modus Maling Uang Rakyat Cuci Uang: Bawa Duit ke Singapura, Tukar Dolar, Bilang Hasil Judi

30 Maret 2023, 10:01 WIB
Mahfud MD Tantang Arteria Dahlan: Jangan Main Ancam-ancam Begitu, Kita Ini Sama!

Mahfud MD Tantang Arteria Dahlan: Jangan Main Ancam-ancam Begitu, Kita Ini Sama!

30 Maret 2023, 09:55 WIB
Mahfud MD Bicara Fenomena Makelar Kasus di DPR: Marah ke Kejaksaan Agung, Nantinya Titip Kasus

Mahfud MD Bicara Fenomena Makelar Kasus di DPR: Marah ke Kejaksaan Agung, Nantinya Titip Kasus

30 Maret 2023, 09:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Momen Mahfud MD Ungkap Sri Mulyani Sahabat Baik di Hadapan Komisi III DPR
2

Prediksi Skor Georgia vs Norwegia di Kualifikasi Euro 2024: Head to Head, Statistik hingga Starting Line-up
3

Prediksi Skor PSIS Semarang vs Persebaya di BRI Liga 1: Preview Tim, Head to Head hingga Starting Line Up
4

Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Israel di Kualifikasi Euro 2024: Head to Head, Statistik hingga Starting Line-up

5

Prediksi Skor Kosovo vs Andorra di Kualifikasi Euro 2024: Preview, Statistik Tim hingga Starting Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Turki vs Kroasia di Kualifikasi Euro 2024: Head to Head dan Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Georgia vs Norwegia di Kualifikasi Euro 2024: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Wales vs Latvia di Kualifikasi Euro 2024: Head to Head dan Starting Line-up
9

Tubuh King Nassar Dipenuhi Alat Medis, Penyakit Sang Pedangdut Diungkap Dewi Perssik
10

Prediksi Skor Persita vs Persija di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Semarangku

Resep Serabi Pandan Kuah Kinca, Kue Tradisional Khas Bandung Jawa Barat yang Manis dan Lembut

Resep Serabi Pandan Kuah Kinca, Kue Tradisional Khas Bandung Jawa Barat yang Manis dan Lembut

30 Maret 2023, 12:12 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jarang Diketahui! Ini Dia Berbagai Tipe Sunscreen Untuk Kebutuhan Kulitmu!

Jarang Diketahui! Ini Dia Berbagai Tipe Sunscreen Untuk Kebutuhan Kulitmu!

30 Maret 2023, 12:11 WIB

Literasi News

BMKG: Prakiraan Cuaca Hari ini Kamis 30 Maret 2023, Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Bandung

BMKG: Prakiraan Cuaca Hari ini Kamis 30 Maret 2023, Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Bandung

30 Maret 2023, 12:11 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Film Bioskop CGV Transmart Tegal Kamis 30 Maret 2023, Premier SURGA DI BAWAH LANGIT dan TULAH 6 13

Jadwal Film Bioskop CGV Transmart Tegal Kamis 30 Maret 2023, Premier SURGA DI BAWAH LANGIT dan TULAH 6 13

30 Maret 2023, 12:10 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ditjen Imigrasi Bahas Layanan Keimigrasian dengan VFS Global

Ditjen Imigrasi Bahas Layanan Keimigrasian dengan VFS Global

30 Maret 2023, 12:10 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Menu Buka Puasa Praktis : Resep Bubur Sumsum Pandan, Tanpa Santan dan Nggak Bikin Gemuk!

Menu Buka Puasa Praktis : Resep Bubur Sumsum Pandan, Tanpa Santan dan Nggak Bikin Gemuk!

30 Maret 2023, 12:10 WIB

Utara Times

Harga Tiket Kapal PELNI KM Lawit Bulan April 2023 untuk Semua Kelas

Harga Tiket Kapal PELNI KM Lawit Bulan April 2023 untuk Semua Kelas

30 Maret 2023, 12:10 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

SNBT 2023: 6 Jurusan atau Prodi Paling Sepi Peminat di FISIP Universitas Brawijaya (UB) Malang

SNBT 2023: 6 Jurusan atau Prodi Paling Sepi Peminat di FISIP Universitas Brawijaya (UB) Malang

30 Maret 2023, 12:09 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

2 Weton Ini Bakal Kejatuhan Rezeki dan Uang yang Berlimpah Terutama Saat Hari Raya Idul Fitri

2 Weton Ini Bakal Kejatuhan Rezeki dan Uang yang Berlimpah Terutama Saat Hari Raya Idul Fitri

30 Maret 2023, 12:09 WIB

Media Pakuan

Tafsir Al-Qur'an Surah Ali Imran Ayat 149, Jika Mentaati Orang Kafir Akan Mendapat Kerugian Hingga Murtad

Tafsir Al-Qur'an Surah Ali Imran Ayat 149, Jika Mentaati Orang Kafir Akan Mendapat Kerugian Hingga Murtad

30 Maret 2023, 12:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Battle Spesifikasi Handphone Realme GT Neo5 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Indonesia! Manakah Yang Lebih Unggul?

Battle Spesifikasi Handphone Realme GT Neo5 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Indonesia! Manakah Yang Lebih Unggul?

30 Maret 2023, 12:08 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Gus Muhdlor Minta Maaf Atas Pengaturan Lalu Lintas Pembangunan Flyover Aloha Hingga April Tahun Depan

Gus Muhdlor Minta Maaf Atas Pengaturan Lalu Lintas Pembangunan Flyover Aloha Hingga April Tahun Depan

30 Maret 2023, 12:07 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

BUKA HARI INI DAN TERBATAS! Mudik Gratis 2023 Pelindo, Ini Link, Cara Daftar, Syarat, dan Rute Pulang Pergi

BUKA HARI INI DAN TERBATAS! Mudik Gratis 2023 Pelindo, Ini Link, Cara Daftar, Syarat, dan Rute Pulang Pergi

30 Maret 2023, 12:07 WIB

Literasi News

Info BMKG: Prakiraan Cuaca Hari ini Kamis, 30 Maret 2023, Untuk Wilayah Sukabumi

Info BMKG: Prakiraan Cuaca Hari ini Kamis, 30 Maret 2023, Untuk Wilayah Sukabumi

30 Maret 2023, 12:07 WIB

Depok

Laga Persib vs Persija Digelar Tanpa Penonton di Stadion Patriot Candrabhaga

Laga Persib vs Persija Digelar Tanpa Penonton di Stadion Patriot Candrabhaga

30 Maret 2023, 12:06 WIB

Utara Times

Link Live Streaming ANTV Hari Ini Serial Anupama: Leela Tidak Tahan dengan Kebahagiaan Anupamaa

Link Live Streaming ANTV Hari Ini Serial Anupama: Leela Tidak Tahan dengan Kebahagiaan Anupamaa

30 Maret 2023, 12:05 WIB

Jurnal Makassar

Begini Komentar Sosiolog Soal Pemotor Nyaris Tabrak Mobil Presiden Jokowi di Makassar

Begini Komentar Sosiolog Soal Pemotor Nyaris Tabrak Mobil Presiden Jokowi di Makassar

30 Maret 2023, 12:05 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

10 Rekomendasi Film Netflix Terbaik Rilis Tahun 2023 Beserta Sinopsisnya, Wajib Kamu Tonton!

10 Rekomendasi Film Netflix Terbaik Rilis Tahun 2023 Beserta Sinopsisnya, Wajib Kamu Tonton!

30 Maret 2023, 12:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Lirik Lagu Cinta Surga dari Tri Suaka Feat Nabila Maharani yang Lengkap dengan Makna

Lirik Lagu Cinta Surga dari Tri Suaka Feat Nabila Maharani yang Lengkap dengan Makna

30 Maret 2023, 12:05 WIB

Portal Majalengka

Jejak Cinta Nyimas Rara Santang dan Raja Mesir Syarif Abdullah, Kisah Sunan Gunung Jati

Jejak Cinta Nyimas Rara Santang dan Raja Mesir Syarif Abdullah, Kisah Sunan Gunung Jati

30 Maret 2023, 12:05 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Rekomendasi Wisata Bangka Belitung Populer Terbaik 2023 Dilengkapi Hotel Tepi Pantai dan Resort Pinggir Pantai

Rekomendasi Wisata Bangka Belitung Populer Terbaik 2023 Dilengkapi Hotel Tepi Pantai dan Resort Pinggir Pantai

30 Maret 2023, 12:04 WIB

Pembrita Bogor

Mahfud MD Vs DPR: Jangan Gertak, Saya Juga Bisa Gertak Saudara karena Halangi Penyelidikan Hukum

Mahfud MD Vs DPR: Jangan Gertak, Saya Juga Bisa Gertak Saudara karena Halangi Penyelidikan Hukum

30 Maret 2023, 12:04 WIB

Kepri Post

Mantan Wakil Ketua Kawasan FTZ Tanjungpinang, Lis Darmansyah Diperiksa KPK RI Hari Ini di Polresta Barelang

Mantan Wakil Ketua Kawasan FTZ Tanjungpinang, Lis Darmansyah Diperiksa KPK RI Hari Ini di Polresta Barelang

30 Maret 2023, 12:04 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Mulai 1 April 2023, 29 Sekolah Kedinasan Buka 4.138 Formasi, Ini Tahapan Seleksi dan Link Pendaftarannya

Mulai 1 April 2023, 29 Sekolah Kedinasan Buka 4.138 Formasi, Ini Tahapan Seleksi dan Link Pendaftarannya

30 Maret 2023, 12:04 WIB

Oke Flores

Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U-20, Instagram Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo Dirujak Netizen

Batal Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia U-20, Instagram Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo Dirujak Netizen

30 Maret 2023, 12:04 WIB
x