Mahfud MD: No Diplomatic Relations with Israel Until Palestine's Independence

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 28 Maret 2023, 08:18 WIB
Menteri Koordinator Politik Hukum dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD.
Menteri Koordinator Politik Hukum dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, reiterated that Indonesia will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until Palestine achieves its independence.

"Indonesia's principle is that it does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and will never establish diplomatic relations with Israel until Palestine is independent. This was stated by Bung Karno at the UN and at the Asian-African Conference. Bung Karno also founded the GANEFO because he was fighting against imperialism, and for Bung Karno, Israel was an imperialist state," said Mahfud MD on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Mahfud made the statement in response to the controversy surrounding the Israeli national football team's participation in the U-20 World Cup as Indonesia's host. Even two provinces that were supposed to host the team, Bali and Central Java, have expressed their rejection of the Israeli team's arrival.

"We also want to socialize well in the international community, and sports are one of the ways we can do that. The next steps will wait," Mahfud said.

Meanwhile, Sandiaga Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, hopes that the U-20 World Cup will still be held in Indonesia.

"The U-20 is the mainstay of the world-class event that Indonesia has successfully presented. It is part of the'sports tourism' or'sports-based tourism pillar, and we are counting on significant foreign visitor arrivals," said Sandiaga.

According to Sandiaga, there are at least 7,4 million foreign tourists and 1,4 billion domestic tourists in Indonesia's tourism calendar.

"I conveyed to Mr. Erick that, from the perspective of the tourism and creative economy sectors, we really hope that the U-20 will take place in Indonesia, and we will ensure that the tourism destinations and creative economy products, MSMEs that will be prepared for the event are ready," Sandiaga added.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

