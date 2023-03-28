Sri Mulyani Unaware of Alleged Rp349 Trillion Money Laundering Transaction

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, explained her initial response to the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center's (PPATK) data regarding suspicious transactions worth Rp349 trillion in the Ministry of Finance (MoF). She revealed that on March 8, 2023, Mahfud MD, the Minister of Politics, Law, and Security, disclosed the report to the public, while she had not received any report from PPATK at that time.

"We were surprised because we heard it in the form of news in the media. We checked with Mr. Ivan (Head of PPATK Ivan Yustiavandana), and there was no letter dated March 8 to the MoF," said Sri Mulyani at the Parliament Building, Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Sri Mulyani acknowledged that PPATK had only sent a letter to the MoF on Thursday, March 9, 2023, without any numbers. This letter was later revised. On March 13, 2023, which included a compilation of all the letters sent to various agencies, totaling 300 letters.

"On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the head of PPATK sent a letter with reference number SR/2748/AT.01.01/III/2023. The letter is dated March 7, 2023. But we received it by hand on the 9th, a day after it was already disclosed to the public, and we haven't received it yet," she said.

Baca Juga: LHKPN Sekda Riau SF Hariyanto Akan Diperiksa KPK, Buntut Pamer Kekayaan di Media Sosial

"There were 196 letters in total within the 36 pages. There is no data regarding the value of money there," she explained.

Sri Mulyani was not aware of the alleged involvement of money laundering in transactions worth Rp349 trillion. According to her, in the letter received by the Ministry of Finance, there were no numbers regarding the transaction. However, on March 13, 2023, a second letter was received that showed the total value of the transactions, which amounted to Rp349 trillion. This was the first time that the Ministry received a letter containing such figures.

"In this letter, the total transaction value of Rp349 trillion only appeared. This is the first time we received a letter with numbers," she said.

Baca Juga: Pemkot Bandar Lampung Bolehkan ASN Bukber: Asal Bersama Masyarakat

Mahfud MD Faces Scrutiny

Mahfud MD, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs in Indonesia, is facing scrutiny by the House of Representatives over the alleged disclosure of confidential information related to a transaction worth Rp349 trillion, suspected to be involved in money laundering.