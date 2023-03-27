Mahfud MD Under Scrutiny for Revealing Confidential Rp349 Trillion Money Laundering Details

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 27 Maret 2023, 17:50 WIB
Menteri Koordinator Politik Hukum dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD.
Menteri Koordinator Politik Hukum dan Keamanan (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD. /ANTARA/Laily Rahmawaty

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Mahfud MD, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs in Indonesia, is facing scrutiny by the House of Representatives over the alleged disclosure of confidential information related to a transaction worth Rp349 trillion, suspected to be involved in money laundering.

The House of Representatives is investigating the matter, as such information is classified and should not be disclosed to the public. Mahfud has agreed to meet with members of the House of Representatives to clarify the issue and defend himself against the allegations on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The outcome of the investigation will have a significant impact on Mahfud's reputation and his role in the Indonesian government.

"I am ready to meet. I challenge Benny K. Harman to attend and not to use any excuses. The same goes for Arteria and Arsul Sani. Let's do this," said Mahfud MD.

Baca Juga: Cholil Nafis Antusias Sambut Debat Mahfud MD vs DPR: Jangan Gagal Fokus, Ya

Furthermore, Mahfud MD explained despite the plan to report him and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to the Police's Criminal Investigation Department by the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI), he is not worried and welcomes the investigation. He also stated that the report could open up an opportunity to understand if the DPR's disclosure of data on money laundering was legal or not.

Furthermore, He emphasized that the government and the DPR have equal positions in the constitution and no one is higher hierarchically.

"Let's test the logic and equality. Don't say that the government is lower than the DPR," he added.

Baca Juga: Pesan Benny Harman untuk Mahfud MD Soal Pengungkapan Transaksi Rp349 Triliun: Mohon Jangan Mundur Satu Langkah

During the Working Meeting (Raker) between the PPATK and Commission III at the Senayan Complex on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Arteria Dahlan, a member of Commission III, raised the issue of imprisonment to four years for violators of Article 11 of Law Number 8 of 2010 concerning the obligation to keep state documents confidential regarding money laundering.

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima Yawan

