Anies Baswedan and AHY's Growing Closeness Sparks Speculation of a Powerful Duo in 2024 Presidential Election

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The presidential candidate (capres) of the Coalition for Unity and Change (KPP), Anies Baswedan, was seen demonstrating his closeness to the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), once again. The two sat next to each other at a breaking-of-the-fast event held by the Nasdem Party at the Nasdem Tower in Gondangdia, Menteng, Jakarta, on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.

"If we talk about being close, we have been close since a long time ago. So, that's how it is, we've been close for a long time, right, Mas Agus?" said Anies.

During a breaking of the fast event held by the Nasdem Party, Anies Baswedan, the presidential candidate of the Coalition for Unity and Change (KPP), asked the public to be patient in the process of determining the KPP's vice-presidential candidate (cawapres), while Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), Chairman of the Democratic Party, nodded and smiled in response to Anies' question; the process is still ongoing and being discussed by the KPP's small team.

"There is a small team that will continue to discuss the existing criteria," he said. "God willing, we will have it at the right time, and pray that it will go smoothly," he added.

On Friday, March 24th, 2023, the small team at the Secretariat of Change in Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta, announced the formation of the KPP after three political parties (parpol) supporting Anies as the presidential candidate signed a memorandum of understanding.

Anies Baswedan is a presidential candidate supported by three political parties: NasDem, Democratic, and PKS. The three political parties are the Coalition for Unity and Change (KPP) members.

Several national political figures attended the event initiated by the Chairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh, including the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, and the Vice Chairman of the PPP, Rusli Effendi.***