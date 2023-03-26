Mahfud MD to Provide Clarification Regarding Suspicious Transactions Worth Rp349 Trillion to DPR

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 26 Maret 2023, 13:32 WIB
Indonesian Minister of Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD.
Indonesian Minister of Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD. /YouTube/Kemenko Polhukam RI

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Minister of Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD has stated his readiness to provide clarification regarding suspicious transactions worth Rp349 trillion uncovered by the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR).

"I will come on Wednesday, and those who speak loudly should come as well," Mahfud said during the National Tadarus event by the Islamic Friendship Organization (LPOI) in Jakarta on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Mahfud mentioned that he was invited by the DPR to attend a working meeting with the PPATK on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, regarding the suspicious transactions.

Baca Juga: Indonesian Professor Plays Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent Witch While Teaching Theater

"Anyway, I will be invited there on Wednesday," he said.

The former Chairman of the Constitutional Court also did not mind that he and the PPATK were reported to the National Police's Criminal Investigation Division (Bareskrim Polri) by the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI). He supported the report.

"It's okay, it's good (to be reported)," Mahfud said.

He also emphasized that the report was to determine whether what was reported by the DPR regarding the violation of the confidentiality of money laundering crime data was indeed a violation or not. Mahfud also stressed that the government was not under the DPR.

Baca Juga: Benhil Takjil Market Jakarta, Satisfy your Iftar with Authentic Indonesian Cuisine 

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

