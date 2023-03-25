Palestinian Ambassador Says No Problem Israel National Team Participates in the Indonesia U-20 World Cup

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 25 Maret 2023, 12:02 WIB
Bendera Israel.
Bendera Israel. /Pixabay/jorono

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Israel National Team has been selected to participate in the U-20 World Cup, alongside 23 other countries, set to take place in Indonesia from May 20th to June 11th, 2023. Despite this, there has been some opposition to their participation from certain segments of Indonesian society.

Addressing the controversy, Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun, stated that they have no problem with the Israel National Team participating in the tournament.  Al-Shun stressed that Indonesia has been appointed as the host nation by FIFA and is bound by the rules of the competition.

"Each country's participation in this event is not related to whether they like or dislike a particular country, as every country is participating as part of a competition that follows the rules in place," Al-Shun told reporters.

During his meeting with the Indonesian President on March 23, 2023, at the State Palace, Zuhair Al-Shun further reiterated that diplomatic relations and cooperation between Palestine and Indonesia would not change.

Baca Juga: Rasakan Beban Saat Perankan Buya Hamka, Vino G Bastian: Saya Tidak Punya Ilmu Agama yang Dalam

"Full support for Palestine is based on the principles and laws of Indonesia, which will not change," said Al-Shun.

This statement was reinforced by Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who guaranteed Indonesia's support for Palestine would not change.

"Despite Indonesia's position as the host of the U-20, our consistent stance on Palestine will not waver in the slightest," said Faizasyah in a press conference.

Furthermore, Deputy Chairman of PSII Zainudin Amali also confirmed that Indonesia, as the host nation, will ensure the safety of every representative team, including Israel.

Baca Juga: Jokowi Larang Pejabat Bukber, Pemkot Batam Sudah Anggarkan Total Rp1,2 M untuk Buka Bersama

