Palestinian Ambassador Meets with President Jokowi Amid Boycott Calls for Israeli National Team

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun, today on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. "We came this morning to convey congratulations on the month of Ramadan to His Excellency (President Jokowi) and to all the people of Indonesia, praying for the best for everyone," Zuhair told reporters after the meeting.

Ambassador Zuhair expressed his gratitude for Indonesia's consistent support for the political situation in Palestine during the meeting, adding that Indonesia's support for Palestine is based on principles and laws that are ensured not to change.

He added that he received a positive response from President Jokowi regarding Indonesia's consistent support for the political situation in Palestine. He also believed that the bilateral relationship would always continue to improve.

"That is full support (for Palestine) based on Indonesia's principles and laws," he added.

Ambassador Zuhair also mentioned that he and President Jokowi discussed the current situation in Palestine.

However, when asked if he and President Jokowi discussed the topic of Israel's participation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 in Indonesia, Ambassador Zuhair stated that it was not mentioned at all.

Furthermore, Ambassador Zuhair emphasized the close relationship between Palestine and Indonesia while expressing his confidence that the bilateral relationship would always continue to improve in the future.

"Indonesia is always in our hearts, and of course, Palestine always appreciates the Indonesian people, its government policies, and all communities that always give their full attention to their support, so our bilateral relationship will certainly always develop better and better," he continued.

