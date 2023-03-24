Beware of Traffic Jams on Toll Roads During the Eid Al Fitr Holiday 

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
24 Maret 2023, 10:13 WIB
Ilustrasi kepadatan arus mudik di jalan tol.
Ilustrasi kepadatan arus mudik di jalan tol. /Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya

PIKIRAN RAKYAT -  As the Eid al-Fitr period approaches in 2023, many Indonesians are making plans to travel back to their hometowns for the holidays also known as 'mudik'.  According to the Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Transportation Department, Djoko Setijowarno, the toll road remains the favorite choice of transportation for mudik, as it is considered more reliable than other modes of transportation.

However, Setijowarno advised homecomers not to rely solely on toll roads and to actively seek alternative routes to reduce the risk of getting stuck in long traffic jams.  He emphasized that traffic congestion during mudik cannot be avoided or eliminated since roads in Indonesia, both toll roads and arterials, are not designed for the sudden burst of traffic volume during the holiday season.

"Traveling on toll roads or unrestricted roads is not always jam-free. People can consider using arterial roads, such as Pantura (Java Island's north bank) and Pansel (the south bank)," he said in a written statement.

According to the Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Transportation Department, Djoko Setijowarno, who reflected on the experience in 2022, the use of the Pantura arterial road on the north coast of Java is relatively less congested than toll roads, since the link between the northern and southern Java routes is not yet well-established. Therefore, he suggested that the Pantura route remains the best choice for homecoming (mudik) during the Eid al-Fitr period.

Baca Juga: Pendaftaran Program Mudik Gratis 2023 Naik Kapal Laut Sudah Dibuka, Perhatikan Jadwal Keberangkatan

Further more, Djoko Setijowarno stated that the Bogor-Ciawi-Sukabumi Toll Road (Bocimi) has not been completed and the plan for the Cileunyi-Garut-Tasikmalaya-Cilacap Toll Road (Cigatas) has not been realized.  However, the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuhan Toll Road (Cisumdawu) is already available for use, which can help reduce traffic congestion on the Cikopo-Palimanan Toll Road (Cipali) and the Cikampek-Purwakarta-Padalarang Toll Road (Cipularang).

As the Eid al-Fitr period approaches, it is predicted that the number of homecomers will surge this year, with no travel restrictions in place after the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by the Transportation Policy Agency (BKT) of the Ministry of Transportation, the Trans-Java Toll Road is still expected to be the favorite route for the Eid al-Fitr homecoming in 2023, with around 9.2 million people projected to traverse the toll road. The most popular destination province during the Eid al-Fitr period in 2023 is Central Java, with 32.75 million people or 26.45 percent.

Private cars and motorcycles continue to dominate the choice of mode of transportation, with 27.32 million people (22.07 percent) and 25.13 million people (20.30 percent), respectively.  With 9.2 million people, the Trans-Java Toll Road remains the most popular route for car and motorcycle users.***

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: Antara

