Bali Authorities Arrest Polish Tourists for Defying Custom on Nyepi Day

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Immigration Office in Denpasar, Bali, has investigated two Polish foreign nationals (FNs) who went viral on social media for breaking customary rules on Nyepi Day, on March 22, 2023. In a viral video on social media, the two Polish people were seen arguing with traditional village security officers (pecalang) in Sukawati, Gianyar, for refusing to follow Balinese customs during Nyepi.

The pecalang were seen in the video explaining to the FNs that during Nyepi, all activities outside the house or accommodation are prohibited, with the exception of the pecalang, who can patrol and carry out activities outside.

However, the FNs refused to comply with the pecalang's request, claiming that they had nowhere to stay. They said that they were on a low-budget vacation in Bali as backpackers. As a result, the Sukawati Police in Gianyar, Bali, finally arrested and detained the two FNs and handed them over to immigration.

The initial examination showed that the two FNs, named Karol Grabinski and Barbara Karina Walczak, entered Indonesia using a Visa on Arrival (VoA). Their stay permits are valid until March 29, 2023.

Regarding this case, immigration has not been able to provide further information because Karol and Barbara are still under investigation.

The Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali, Anggiat Napitupulu, said in his written statement in Denpasar on Thursday, March 23, 2023, that immigration would take strict action against FNs who violate the legal and customary rules in Indonesia, especially on the Island of the Gods.

Anggiat Napitupulu also said that the enforcement of the two Polish FNs was the result of cooperation between Pecalang Desa Adat Sukawati, Sukawati Police, and the local immigration office.

"I want to thank the pecalang and the Sukawati Police."I hope that such cooperation will be enhanced in the future. Report to immigration immediately if any FNs are found violating the rules. "In accordance with the applicable regulations, we will take strict action against those FNs," Anggiat said.

