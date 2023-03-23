Indonesia's Major Cities Shutter Nightlife as Ramadan 2023 Begins: Check Out the List!

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The holy month of Ramadan 2023 has finally arrived, and Muslims around the world are happily fasting to embrace the holy month. Muslims in Indonesia are also happy to welcome the holy month and respect the sanctity of the month.

Some big cities in Indonesia are closing their entertainment venues, thus banning nightlife during Ramadan 2023 to honor the sacred month of Islam. Therefore, tourists who plan to visit certain cities must check the policies applied in those cities.

The following are cities that close night entertainment venues during Ramadan 2023:

West Jakarta City

The West Jakarta City Government is closing night entertainment venues during Ramadan 2023 through the Tourism, Economic and Creative DKI Jakarta Service letter number e-0009/SE/2023 on the Organization of Tourism Business during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

"We hope that the entertainment business owners in West Jakarta comply with the provisions set forth in the circular," said the Head of the West Jakarta Tourism Department, Dedi Sumardi.

Bandung City

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Bandung City, West Java, is also closing the entertainment venues during Ramadan 2023. The Head of the Department, Arief Syaifudin, revealed that all entertainment venues would be closed starting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm.

"The ban is based on Bandung City Regional Regulation Number 14 of 2019 concerning Amendments to Bandung City Regional Regulation Number 7 of 2012 concerning the Organization of Tourism," said Arief in an official statement.

