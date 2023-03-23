Tarawih During Nyepi, Local Muslim Community in Bali Performed Prayer at Home as Expression of Respect

Muslim community in Tuban Traditional Village, Badung, Bali performed the first tarawih prayer of the month of Ramadan 1444 H.
Muslim community in Tuban Traditional Village, Badung, Bali performed the first tarawih prayer of the month of Ramadan 1444 H.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Ministry of Religious Affairs of Indonesia has determined that the 1st day of Ramadan 1444 H begin on March 23, 2023, which means that Muslims will perform the Tarawih prayer on March 22, 2023, coinciding with the Hindu Day of Silence celebration in Bali.

As an expression of respect and tolerance, the Muslim community in Tuban Traditional Village, Badung Regency, Bali Province, performed the Tarawih prayer at home so as not to disturb the Nyepi celebration of the Hindu community.

"The Muslim community in our village agreed not to perform Tarawih prayer at the mosque. It is purely the awareness of our citizens whose tolerance for diversity is very high," said the Head of Tuban Traditional Village, Wayan Mendra.

During the Nyepi celebration of 1945 Saka, the Balinese Hindu community officially declared that they allowed Muslims to perform Tarawih prayer at the nearest mosque by walking, with limited lighting, and without using loudspeakers.

Furthermore, Wayan Mendra, the Head of Traditional Village, said that representatives of the Hindu community had also officially conveyed information regarding Tarawih prayer to the local Muslim community at the nearest mosque located 50 meters from Tuban Traditional Village.

However, Wayan Rendra received news that the local Muslim community and mosque caretakers had agreed to perform the Tarawih prayer at home.

"So we, from the traditional village, never forbid it because the state guarantees the freedom of the people to worship according to their beliefs. So we don't prohibit and even don't limit," said Wayan Mendra.

On the other hand, Nur Haida, a resident of Kampung Bugis, Tuban Traditional Village, said that she and other community members agreed to perform the Tarawih prayer at one of the family's homes in the village.

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

