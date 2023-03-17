Indonesian Police Arrested Five People Suspected as Part of Terrorism Group Jamaah Islamiyah

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Special Detachment Team (Densus 88) Anti-Terror arrested five suspects for alleged terrorism offenses related to the Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) network in the Central Sulawesi region.

The Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Commissioner Sugeng Lestari, said that the Densus 88 team, in collaboration with the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, conducted searches at 3:35 p.m. local time.

"The five individuals were arrested by the Densus 88 Anti-Terror Team of the National Police Headquarters, they were detained for questioning and further investigation to determine whether there is a potential involvement of other perpetrators," said Commissioner Sugeng Lestari.

The five suspects were arrested on Thursday, March 16, 2023. They are identified as AF (41), KB (52), MA (42), ZA (42), and RAM (46).

The Densus 88 Anti-Terror Police conducted searches in two locations: the Sigi Regency and Palu City in the Central Sulawesi Province. The searches were carried out in Tingede Village, Marawola District, Sigi Regency, and Silae Village, Ulujadi District, Palu City.

During the search in Palu City, the Densus 88 anti-terror personnel arrested two individuals and seized several pieces of evidence, including eight books of various titles, five notebooks, two bundles of documents, a bundle of receipts, three telescopes, several sharp weapons and arrows, as well as an air rifle.

"Until now, Densus 88 is still conducting a further investigation regarding the findings in the two search locations," he explained.

Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) Network throughout ASEAN