Indonesian Police Arrested Five People Suspected as Part of Terrorism Group Jamaah Islamiyah

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 17 Maret 2023, 18:20 WIB
Ilutrasi. Tim Densus 88 Antiteror melakukan penangkapan teroris.
Ilutrasi. Tim Densus 88 Antiteror melakukan penangkapan teroris. /Pikiran Rakyat/Armin Abdul Jabbar

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Special Detachment Team (Densus 88) Anti-Terror arrested five suspects for alleged terrorism offenses related to the Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) network in the Central Sulawesi region.

The Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Commissioner Sugeng Lestari, said that the Densus 88 team, in collaboration with the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, conducted searches at 3:35 p.m. local time.

"The five individuals were arrested by the Densus 88 Anti-Terror Team of the National Police Headquarters, they were detained for questioning and further investigation to determine whether there is a potential involvement of other perpetrators," said Commissioner Sugeng Lestari.

Baca Juga: Two Police Officers are Cleared and One is Jailed over The Deadly Kanjuruhan Stadium Stampede

The five suspects were arrested on Thursday, March 16, 2023. They are identified as AF (41), KB (52), MA (42), ZA (42), and RAM (46).

The Densus 88 Anti-Terror Police conducted searches in two locations: the Sigi Regency and Palu City in the Central Sulawesi Province. The searches were carried out in Tingede Village, Marawola District, Sigi Regency, and Silae Village, Ulujadi District, Palu City.

During the search in Palu City, the Densus 88 anti-terror personnel arrested two individuals and seized several pieces of evidence, including eight books of various titles, five notebooks, two bundles of documents, a bundle of receipts, three telescopes, several sharp weapons and arrows, as well as an air rifle.

"Until now, Densus 88 is still conducting a further investigation regarding the findings in the two search locations," he explained.

Baca Juga: Jokowi Diminta Dalami Kasus Dugaan Suap Tambang Ilegal yang Seret Kabareskrim Polri

Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) Network throughout ASEAN

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Polisi Buka Suara soal Isu Warga Yahukimo Kabur ke Jayapura akibat Teror KKB

Polisi Buka Suara soal Isu Warga Yahukimo Kabur ke Jayapura akibat Teror KKB

17 Maret 2023, 18:52 WIB
Indonesian Police Arrested Five People Suspected as Part of Terrorism Group Jamaah Islamiyah

Indonesian Police Arrested Five People Suspected as Part of Terrorism Group Jamaah Islamiyah

17 Maret 2023, 18:20 WIB
Pelaku Mutilasi Mayat dalam Koper Merah di Bogor Diringkus, Polisi: Inisial R

Pelaku Mutilasi Mayat dalam Koper Merah di Bogor Diringkus, Polisi: Inisial R

17 Maret 2023, 18:19 WIB
Soal Restorative Justice, Kejati DKI Jakarta Serahkan ke Pihak Keluarga Korban

Soal Restorative Justice, Kejati DKI Jakarta Serahkan ke Pihak Keluarga Korban

17 Maret 2023, 18:15 WIB
MKD Nilai Anggota DPR Bergaya Hidup Mewah Tidak Cocok dengan Keadaan Rakyat

MKD Nilai Anggota DPR Bergaya Hidup Mewah Tidak Cocok dengan Keadaan Rakyat

17 Maret 2023, 17:55 WIB
Kejati DKI Jakarta Tawari D Berdamai dengan AG: Keputusan Akhir Tetap di Keluarga Korban

Kejati DKI Jakarta Tawari D Berdamai dengan AG: Keputusan Akhir Tetap di Keluarga Korban

17 Maret 2023, 17:55 WIB
Pakar Filsafat Unpar Beri Penjelasan Soal Penyebab Pejabat Publik Antikritik

Pakar Filsafat Unpar Beri Penjelasan Soal Penyebab Pejabat Publik Antikritik

17 Maret 2023, 17:45 WIB
Cak Imin Ancam Koalisi Bubar jika Prabowo Pilih Ganjar Pranowo, PKB: Bentuk Ketaatan pada Kiai

Cak Imin Ancam Koalisi Bubar jika Prabowo Pilih Ganjar Pranowo, PKB: Bentuk Ketaatan pada Kiai

17 Maret 2023, 17:40 WIB
Pengakuan Pemilik Warung yang Diutangi Mandor Proyek Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed hingga Rp145 Juta

Pengakuan Pemilik Warung yang Diutangi Mandor Proyek Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed hingga Rp145 Juta

17 Maret 2023, 17:35 WIB
Kejati DKI Tegaskan Tutup Peluang Restorative Justice bagi Mario Dandy di Kasus Penganiayaan

Kejati DKI Tegaskan Tutup Peluang Restorative Justice bagi Mario Dandy di Kasus Penganiayaan

17 Maret 2023, 17:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

AHY: Kita Ingin Menang di Pemilihan Presiden dan Anggota Legislatif
2

Link Streaming Boys Planet Episode 7: Misi Kedua Berlanjut, Siapa Trainee dengan Vote Tertinggi?

3

Prediksi Skor Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk di Liga Eropa: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, hingga Head to Head
4

Prediksi Skor Persija Jakarta vs PSIS di BRI Liga 1: Preview Tim, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin di Liga Eropa: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin di Liga Europa: Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Fenerbahce vs Sevilla di Liga Eropa: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen di Liga Eropa: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Line-up
9

Guru yang Kritik Ridwan Kamil di Instagram Dipecat, Gubernur Jabar Klarifikasi
10

Prediksi Skor AZ Alkmaar vs Lazio di Liga Konferensi Eropa: Preview, Statistik Kunci, hingga Head to Head

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Pembrita Bogor

Nama FF Keren Jagoan Tante Rusher, Yandex Paling Viral, dan Unik yang Belum Dipakai Terbaru 2023

Nama FF Keren Jagoan Tante Rusher, Yandex Paling Viral, dan Unik yang Belum Dipakai Terbaru 2023

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Suara Soppeng

Bupati Budiman Buka Raker Dewan Pengurus Cabang APDESI Lutim

Bupati Budiman Buka Raker Dewan Pengurus Cabang APDESI Lutim

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Berita Mandalika

Prediksi Skor Southampton vs Tottenham di Liga Inggris : Jadwal Tayang, H2H dan Starting Lineup

Prediksi Skor Southampton vs Tottenham di Liga Inggris : Jadwal Tayang, H2H dan Starting Lineup

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Karawang Post

Buronan Kasus Korupsi di Kementerian Kesehatan Berhasil Ditangkap

Buronan Kasus Korupsi di Kementerian Kesehatan Berhasil Ditangkap

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Lamongan Today

Hasil Drawing Liga Champions Perempat Final: Inter Milan Untung Cuma Ketemu Tim Ini, Yakin Lolos?

Hasil Drawing Liga Champions Perempat Final: Inter Milan Untung Cuma Ketemu Tim Ini, Yakin Lolos?

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Berita KBB

Resep Nasi Goreng Kornet Enak Untuk Menu Buka Puasa Anak-Anak, Reward Puasa Seharian Full Ramadhan 2023

Resep Nasi Goreng Kornet Enak Untuk Menu Buka Puasa Anak-Anak, Reward Puasa Seharian Full Ramadhan 2023

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Download Lagu Magic 5 Bertauhid Indosiar MP3 Gratis

Download Lagu Magic 5 Bertauhid Indosiar MP3 Gratis

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Kabar Banten

Lirik Lagu Sial Mahalini yang Viral Jadi Koplo di Tiktok

Lirik Lagu Sial Mahalini yang Viral Jadi Koplo di Tiktok

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Bandung Raya

Kalahkan Pasangan Jepang! Rehan/Lisa Berhasil Lolos Ke Babak Semifinal All England 2023

Kalahkan Pasangan Jepang! Rehan/Lisa Berhasil Lolos Ke Babak Semifinal All England 2023

17 Maret 2023, 18:58 WIB

Sragen Update

Ganjar Pranowo Luncurkan Si Sakti, Aplikasi Penampung Seluruh Informasi Atlet Jawa Tengah

Ganjar Pranowo Luncurkan Si Sakti, Aplikasi Penampung Seluruh Informasi Atlet Jawa Tengah

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis SUAMI PENGGANTI 17 Maret 2023: Galvin Mudah Cemburu dan Marah, Dinda Biarkan Saka Bersama Celine

Sinopsis SUAMI PENGGANTI 17 Maret 2023: Galvin Mudah Cemburu dan Marah, Dinda Biarkan Saka Bersama Celine

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Laris Manis! Usai Bintangi The Glory, Lee Do Hyun Diincar Bintangi Drama Baru Bersama dengan Park So Dam

Laris Manis! Usai Bintangi The Glory, Lee Do Hyun Diincar Bintangi Drama Baru Bersama dengan Park So Dam

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Sering Dianggap Wajar, Beberapa Hal Ini Ternyata Makruh Dilakukan Saat Puasa

Sering Dianggap Wajar, Beberapa Hal Ini Ternyata Makruh Dilakukan Saat Puasa

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Oke Flores

MAU Pinjam KUR MANDIRI 2023? Berikut Cicilan yang Dibayar untuk Pinjaman Rp50 Juta

MAU Pinjam KUR MANDIRI 2023? Berikut Cicilan yang Dibayar untuk Pinjaman Rp50 Juta

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Horoskop Harian Edisi 18 Maret 2023: Kesehatan, Asmara, dan Keuangan Zodiak Aries, Taurus, dan Gemini

Ramalan Horoskop Harian Edisi 18 Maret 2023: Kesehatan, Asmara, dan Keuangan Zodiak Aries, Taurus, dan Gemini

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Portal Bangkalan

Makin Gahar dan Sporty! Inilah Spesifikasi Harley Davidson X350, Motor Cruiser Murah dengan Sentuhan Premium!

Makin Gahar dan Sporty! Inilah Spesifikasi Harley Davidson X350, Motor Cruiser Murah dengan Sentuhan Premium!

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Manfaat dan Efek Samping Konsumsi Teh Setelah Makan yang Perlu Anda Tahu

Manfaat dan Efek Samping Konsumsi Teh Setelah Makan yang Perlu Anda Tahu

17 Maret 2023, 18:57 WIB

Demak Bicara

Hasil All England Open 2023 : Sukses Lewati Rubber Game Ketat Rehan/Lisa Sukses Melaju Ke Partai Semifinal

Hasil All England Open 2023 : Sukses Lewati Rubber Game Ketat Rehan/Lisa Sukses Melaju Ke Partai Semifinal

17 Maret 2023, 18:56 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Mahasiswa di Ngawi Raup Jutaan Rupiah! 10 Pekerjaan Ini Cocok untuk Mahasiswa di Ngawi yang Siap Mandiri

Mahasiswa di Ngawi Raup Jutaan Rupiah! 10 Pekerjaan Ini Cocok untuk Mahasiswa di Ngawi yang Siap Mandiri

17 Maret 2023, 18:56 WIB

Kabar Sleman

Ganjar Ajarkan Pelajar Memiliki Kepekaan Terhadap Kebencanaan dan Permasalahan Lingkungan

Ganjar Ajarkan Pelajar Memiliki Kepekaan Terhadap Kebencanaan dan Permasalahan Lingkungan

17 Maret 2023, 18:56 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak Aries, Taurus, dan Gemini Besok, 18 Maret 2023: Masalah Keuangan Perlu Anda Perhatikan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries, Taurus, dan Gemini Besok, 18 Maret 2023: Masalah Keuangan Perlu Anda Perhatikan

17 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Ada Jual Gorengan! 2 Ide Usaha Sampingan Lainnya yang Menjanjikan di Bulan Ramadhan, Ayo Coba

Ada Jual Gorengan! 2 Ide Usaha Sampingan Lainnya yang Menjanjikan di Bulan Ramadhan, Ayo Coba

17 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Pengusaha di Surabaya Tambah Makmur! 10 Pekerjaan Rumah di Surabaya dengan Omset Jutaan Perbulan

Pengusaha di Surabaya Tambah Makmur! 10 Pekerjaan Rumah di Surabaya dengan Omset Jutaan Perbulan

17 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB

Oke Flores

Info Lengkap KUR BRI 2023 Tanpa Jaminan, Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman Online Cek di kur.bri.co.id

Info Lengkap KUR BRI 2023 Tanpa Jaminan, Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman Online Cek di kur.bri.co.id

17 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB

Editor News

Korea Utara Kembali Meluncurkan Rudal ICBM Hwansong 17 Sebagai Respon Terhadap AS

Korea Utara Kembali Meluncurkan Rudal ICBM Hwansong 17 Sebagai Respon Terhadap AS

17 Maret 2023, 18:55 WIB
x