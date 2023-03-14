Indonesia and Norway to Establish a Joint Working Group to Reduce Carbon Emissions

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesia's Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya, met with Norway's Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Kruger Giverin, in Jakarta on March 13, 2023. The meeting was held to discuss preparations for a bilateral meeting between Minister Siti and Norway's State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ministry, Erling Rimestad, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Siti discussed various topics, including the progress of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indonesian and Norwegian governments as well as the Contribution Agreement (CA) on results-based contributions for emission reduction.

Both sides evaluated Indonesia's policy and regulatory framework for reducing emissions from forestry and other land uses, further supported by Norway's contribution, which has yielded impressive results.

"Indonesia's 3rd Biennial Update Report (BUR) in November 2022 noted a reduction of approximately 577 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from Indonesia's implementation of REDD+ during the 2018–2020 period," Siti Nurbaya explained.

The technical analysis in the report by the UNFCCC stated that Indonesia's REDD+ performance data, information, and measurement methodology were transparent, consistent, complete, accurate, and comprehensive.

This performance figure is not an estimation by the Indonesian government but a number that has been verified by the UNFCCC in November 2022.

In response, Ambassador Rut Kruger expressed appreciation for Indonesia's outstanding achievements. She stated that the Norwegian government appreciated the technical work of the Environmental Fund Management Agency (BPDLH). Furthermore, both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to further discuss the matter.

Carbon Emission in the ASEAN Region

Carbon emissions in the Southeast Asia region have been on the rise from 2000 to 2020. According to data from the Global Carbon Project, carbon emissions in ASEAN countries have increased by approximately 63% over the past two decades.