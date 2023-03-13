The Bali Immigration Office Deports Four Nigerians and One Russian

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kakanwil Kemenkumham) in Bali deported four Nigerians and one Russian national. Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster explained during a press conference on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Denpasar that the four Nigerian nationals were deported for overstaying their visas, while the Russian national was deported for misusing his visa by opening a tennis business in Bali.

The four Nigerian nationals deported were identified as SMR (33), COO (25), KMU (31) and CMI (31). They were arrested on March 7, 2023, during a raid by the immigration patrol team from Ngurah Rai Immigration along with the foreigner surveillance team. Meanwhile, IZ (29), a Russian national, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by the immigration patrol team from the Immigration Intelligence and Enforcement Division (Inteldakim).

The arrest of IZ was based on information obtained about foreign nationals who were training in tennis in the North Kuta area. Based on the examination conducted, it was proven that IZ was working as a tennis coach at a sports center in North Kuta.

"This is a warning to all tourists visiting Bali to respect Balinese culture and abide by the laws in Indonesia," said Wayan Koster.

Baca Juga: Gubernur Bali Larang Wisatawan Asing Rental Kendaraan, Wajib Pakai Travel Agent

Governor Wayan Koster believes that it is necessary to take strict action against foreign nationals who violate the law in Indonesia. He warned all tourists visiting Bali to respect Balinese culture and the law in Indonesia. He also asked people to report any violations of the rules by tourists during their visit to Bali.

"Whatever form it takes, especially if it insults state institutions, insults Balinese culture, insults Balinese society, and various other bad practices, it can be reported directly to Mr. Kapolda, Mr. Kakanwil Kemenkumham, and the Tourism and Public Order Agency of Bali Province," said Governor Wayan Koster.

Baca Juga: Tanah Tebing Gunung Galunggung Tasikmalaya Longsor, Petugas: Ada Aliran Air dari Kawah Purba

Furthermore, Wayan Koster stated that tourists who want to travel to Bali should use a travel agent and should no longer rent a motorcycle during their stay in Bali. He also urged the public to actively report to the authorities if they find any tourists violating the rules during their visit to Bali.

Meanwhile, the head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali, Anggiat Napitupulu, said that the immigration authorities in his office continue to monitor foreign nationals by conducting immigration patrols. He stated that they have also placed warnings at strategic points for foreign nationals to obey the laws in Indonesia. Anggiat also said that they are ready to take strong action, such as deportation, against foreign nationals who violate the law.