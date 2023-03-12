Mount Merapi Eruption, BPBD Magelang Distributed Masks to Combat Ash Rain and Hot Clouds Impact

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Mount Merapi, located on the border of East Java Province and Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY), emitted hot clouds and volcanic ash on Saturday, March 11, 2023, local time.

Anticipating the negative impacts of Mount Merapi's eruption, the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Magelang Regency distributed masks to residents in areas affected by the volcanic ash rain and hot clouds from Mount Merapi on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

According to the @bpbdkabmagelang Instagram account, BPBD Magelang is continuing to survey the areas affected by the volcanic ash rain and hot clouds from Mount Merapi. In addition, masks have already been distributed in the affected areas.

"Based on direct observation in the affected areas, the community is still conducive and safe, and there are no significant impacts or casualties," said BPBD Magelang in its official statement.

BPBD Magelang urged the public, especially in the disaster-prone area (KRB) of Mount Merapi, to continue to increase their vigilance and preparedness.

They should also always anticipate disruptions due to volcanic ash from Mount Merapi's eruption and be aware of the danger of lahars, especially during rain around Mount Merapi.

In addition, the public is advised to stay away from the danger zone within a 7-km radius of the peak of Merapi.

Mount Merapi Eruption in Recent History

Mount Merapi, located on the border of Central Java and Yogyakarta in Indonesia, is one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes in the world. From 2000 to 2019, it erupted several times, causing damage to the surrounding area and affecting the lives of thousands of people.