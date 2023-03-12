Russian Tourists Suspected Flocking Bali Avoiding Military Conscription, Immigration Official Says

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Class I Special Immigration Office at Ngurah Rai Airport is investigating the influx of Russian tourists to Bali since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Immigration officials suspect that some Russian tourists visiting Bali may be trying to avoid their mandatory military conscription in their home country.

Sandro Bobby Raymon Limbong, the Head of the Technology, Information, and Communication Division at the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office disclosed the statement.

“It is highly likely that this is the case as it is an international phenomenon. It is a trend in Russia and Ukraine that many citizens are trying to avoid military service," Limbong told reporters.

According to data from the Immigration Division of the Bali and Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the number of Russian citizens arriving through the Ngurah Rai Airport Immigration checkpoint from January to March 2023 was 43,622 people. In 2022, the number of Russian citizens arriving in Bali was 59,854 people. The peak of Russian tourist arrivals in Bali was in January 2023 with 22,703 people.

As of the second week of March 2023, there were 14,617 Russian citizens in the jurisdiction of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, 7,682 in the jurisdiction of the Denpasar Immigration Office, and 444 in the jurisdiction of the Singaraja Immigration Office.

"There is indeed an expansion of Russian and Ukrainian citizens fleeing to Asia, Central Asia first and then moving down (to Southeast Asian countries)," said Sandro Bobby Raymon Limbong.

Sandro Bobby Raymon stated that some Southeast Asian countries, such as Indonesia (especially Bali) and Thailand, are believed to be favorite destinations for Russian and Ukrainian nationals. They are trying to avoid the ongoing war that has been taking place for the past year with no indication of ending soon.

Based on the latest data, the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office apprehended a family of four Russian nationals who overstayed their visa this week (March 8th).