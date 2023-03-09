Donated Shoes Turn Out for Sale in Indonesia, Official Launches Full Investigation

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 9 Maret 2023, 16:15 WIB
Ilustrasi sepatu donasi yang dijual di Indonesia.
Ilustrasi sepatu donasi yang dijual di Indonesia. /Pixabay/PIRO

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasamita, has confirmed that the Indonesian government is conducting a full investigation into the case of illegal importation of donated shoes from Singapore.

"We will investigate thoroughly, the Indonesian government will uncover the perpetrators, and we will solve it so that it will not happen again," said Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita at the opening of IFEX 2023 in Jakarta on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

He explained that the Ministry of Industry is coordinating with the Ministry of Trade and Customs to comprehensively investigate the case of illegal importation of donated shoes. He has also contacted the Singaporean Government to cooperate in the investigation.

"The Singaporean government will assist us in investigating the case," said Agus as reported by the Antara news agency.

Baca Juga: Limbah Sepatu untuk Trek Lari di Singapura Terjual di Indonesia, Kemenperin: Menyalahgunakan Proyek Sosial

Furthermore, he said that the investigation into the case of illegally donated shoe import involves many parties ranging from the Ministry and Police to bilateral relations. He will also take legal action against shoe manufacturers who violate international trade laws.

"The Ministry of Industry will foster the shoe industry while its trade violation will be handled together with other parties," Agus explained.

Illegally imported shoes entering the national market will have a negative impact on the local shoe industry as they will disrupt price stability and harm other traders.

"The presence of illegally imported shoes will definitely damage the local industry, and we are trying to prevent that from happening because shoe production must involve Indonesian workers," Agus said.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Keluarga Tak Terima Disodori Perjanjian Tak Tuntut Pertamina dan Uang Rp10 Juta per Korban Kebakaran Plumpang

Keluarga Tak Terima Disodori Perjanjian Tak Tuntut Pertamina dan Uang Rp10 Juta per Korban Kebakaran Plumpang

9 Maret 2023, 16:45 WIB
Polisi Tetapkan Steven jadi Tersangka Penipuan dan Penggelapan Uang Jessica Iskandar

Polisi Tetapkan Steven jadi Tersangka Penipuan dan Penggelapan Uang Jessica Iskandar

9 Maret 2023, 16:33 WIB
Murka Keluarga Korban Tewas Kebakaran Depo Plumpang Usai Disodori Surat Pernyataan Tak Tuntut Pertamina

Murka Keluarga Korban Tewas Kebakaran Depo Plumpang Usai Disodori Surat Pernyataan Tak Tuntut Pertamina

9 Maret 2023, 16:25 WIB
Zainudin Amali Ungkap Alasan Mundur dari Menpora: Tidak Etis jika Hanya Urus Sepak Bola

Zainudin Amali Ungkap Alasan Mundur dari Menpora: Tidak Etis jika Hanya Urus Sepak Bola

9 Maret 2023, 16:22 WIB
Donated Shoes Turn Out for Sale in Indonesia, Official Launches Full Investigation

Donated Shoes Turn Out for Sale in Indonesia, Official Launches Full Investigation

9 Maret 2023, 16:15 WIB
Bule Prancis Mengamuk di Bandara Ngurah Rai Bali, Sempat Cancel Penerbangan Usai Tuding Pesawat Tak Aman

Bule Prancis Mengamuk di Bandara Ngurah Rai Bali, Sempat Cancel Penerbangan Usai Tuding Pesawat Tak Aman

9 Maret 2023, 15:55 WIB
Diduga Terlibat Kasus Maling Uang Rakyat, Kejagung Periksa Eks Dirut PT Telkom Sigma dan Enam Saksi

Diduga Terlibat Kasus Maling Uang Rakyat, Kejagung Periksa Eks Dirut PT Telkom Sigma dan Enam Saksi

9 Maret 2023, 15:52 WIB
Klaim Tak Ada Perpecahan, Ketua DPP PPP Pastikan Partainya Masih Bersama KIB

Klaim Tak Ada Perpecahan, Ketua DPP PPP Pastikan Partainya Masih Bersama KIB

9 Maret 2023, 15:30 WIB
LPSK Masih Pelajari Pengajuan Perlindungan AG

LPSK Masih Pelajari Pengajuan Perlindungan AG

9 Maret 2023, 15:23 WIB
Kekasih Mario Dandy, AG, Ajukan Perlindungan ke LPSK

Kekasih Mario Dandy, AG, Ajukan Perlindungan ke LPSK

9 Maret 2023, 15:13 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Hasil Temuan Kemenkeu Soal Rafael Alun Trisambodo: Terbukti Bersalah hingga Terindikasi Sembunyikan Harta
2

Sinopsis dan Fakta-Fakta Serial In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
3

Prediksi Skor Persib vs Persik di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up
4

25 Twibbon Hari Perempuan Internasional 2023 Terbaru, Gaungkan Kesetaraan Gender di Media Sosial
5

15 Link Twibbon Malam Nisfu Syaban 2023, Beserta Ucapan dan Cara Pasangnya
6

Prediksi Skor Tottenham vs AC Milan di Liga Champions: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up

7

Curhat Soal Dugaan Pungutan di Sekolah Negeri di Bandung, Soleh Solihun: Biaya Operasional Belum Tercukupi
8

Prediksi Skor Barito Putera vs Persebaya di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Bayern Munchen vs PSG di Liga Champions: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Bayern Munchen vs PSG di Liga Champions: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Tegal

Kodim Brebes Terima 112 Trail Dinas Untuk Babinsa

Kodim Brebes Terima 112 Trail Dinas Untuk Babinsa

9 Maret 2023, 16:56 WIB

Galamedia News

Rekomendasi 5 SMA Terbaik di Bojonegoro Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK, Cek Apakah Sekolah Incaranmu Ada?

Rekomendasi 5 SMA Terbaik di Bojonegoro Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK, Cek Apakah Sekolah Incaranmu Ada?

9 Maret 2023, 16:56 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Anime Boruto Resmi Hiatus Tahun Ini, Jadwal Tayang Part 2 Episode Terbaru Kapan?

Anime Boruto Resmi Hiatus Tahun Ini, Jadwal Tayang Part 2 Episode Terbaru Kapan?

9 Maret 2023, 16:56 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: TTM! Ayo Ikuti Teka-teki Menyenangkan Ini dengan Temukan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Berikut Ini

Tes IQ: TTM! Ayo Ikuti Teka-teki Menyenangkan Ini dengan Temukan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Berikut Ini

9 Maret 2023, 16:56 WIB

Cilacap Update

Kota Palangka Raya Bikin Kejutan! NPWP Perorangan Bakal Dihapus Mulai Tahun Depan, Apa Kabar Wajib Pajak?

Kota Palangka Raya Bikin Kejutan! NPWP Perorangan Bakal Dihapus Mulai Tahun Depan, Apa Kabar Wajib Pajak?

9 Maret 2023, 16:56 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

7 Rekomendasi Tempat Ayam dan Bebek Goreng Hits di Kota Bandung, Berikut daftarnya

7 Rekomendasi Tempat Ayam dan Bebek Goreng Hits di Kota Bandung, Berikut daftarnya

9 Maret 2023, 16:55 WIB

Berita Mandalika

AEK Larcana vs West Ham di Liga Konferensi Eropa : H2H. Susunan Pemain dan Prediksi

AEK Larcana vs West Ham di Liga Konferensi Eropa : H2H. Susunan Pemain dan Prediksi

9 Maret 2023, 16:55 WIB

Media Pakuan

Miliki Ratusan Butir Obat Tanpa Izin, Warga Cisaat Sukabumi Dicokok Polisi: Masuk Sel Polres Sukabumi Kota

Miliki Ratusan Butir Obat Tanpa Izin, Warga Cisaat Sukabumi Dicokok Polisi: Masuk Sel Polres Sukabumi Kota

9 Maret 2023, 16:55 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Yuk Intip Ramalan Zodiak Buat Kamu Hari Ini Tanggal 9 Maret Untuk Gemini

Yuk Intip Ramalan Zodiak Buat Kamu Hari Ini Tanggal 9 Maret Untuk Gemini

9 Maret 2023, 16:55 WIB

Cilacap Update

Syarat Terbaru Naik Kereta Api Mudik Lebaran 2023 di Kota Palembang, Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan!

Syarat Terbaru Naik Kereta Api Mudik Lebaran 2023 di Kota Palembang, Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan!

9 Maret 2023, 16:55 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Loker Terbaru dari PT Jfe Steel Galvanizing Indonesia Bagian Human Resources Junior Staff, Cek Kualifikasinya

Loker Terbaru dari PT Jfe Steel Galvanizing Indonesia Bagian Human Resources Junior Staff, Cek Kualifikasinya

9 Maret 2023, 16:54 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Man United vs Real Betis di Liga Europa: Prediksi hingga Link Live Streaming

Man United vs Real Betis di Liga Europa: Prediksi hingga Link Live Streaming

9 Maret 2023, 16:54 WIB

Depok

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces, Aquarius, dan Capricorn Besok 10 Maret 2023: Berani Ambil Keputusan, Pasangan Bahagia

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces, Aquarius, dan Capricorn Besok 10 Maret 2023: Berani Ambil Keputusan, Pasangan Bahagia

9 Maret 2023, 16:53 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini 9 Maret 2023: Ada Film Box Office Skakmat, Kesetiaan Janji Cinta, dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini 9 Maret 2023: Ada Film Box Office Skakmat, Kesetiaan Janji Cinta, dan Ikatan Cinta

9 Maret 2023, 16:52 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Jadwal German Open 2023 Kamis, 9 Maret 2023: Dua Wakil Indonesia di Babak 16 Besar

Jadwal German Open 2023 Kamis, 9 Maret 2023: Dua Wakil Indonesia di Babak 16 Besar

9 Maret 2023, 16:52 WIB

Cilacap Update

Mudik ke Padangsidimpuan Dengan Anak-anak via Pesawat? Ikuti 7 Tips Ini Agar Liburanmu Semakin Lancar!

Mudik ke Padangsidimpuan Dengan Anak-anak via Pesawat? Ikuti 7 Tips Ini Agar Liburanmu Semakin Lancar!

9 Maret 2023, 16:52 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Jumat 10 Maret 2023, Bisa Menjadi Hari yang Sibuk untuk Kamu

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Jumat 10 Maret 2023, Bisa Menjadi Hari yang Sibuk untuk Kamu

9 Maret 2023, 16:51 WIB

Cilacap Update

Kota Pagar Alam Bikin Kejutan! NPWP Perorangan Bakal Dihapus Mulai Tahun Depan, Apa Kabar Wajib Pajak?

Kota Pagar Alam Bikin Kejutan! NPWP Perorangan Bakal Dihapus Mulai Tahun Depan, Apa Kabar Wajib Pajak?

9 Maret 2023, 16:51 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

Permaisuri Gusti Ratu Sri Mulya yang Rabu Sore Tutup Usia Dikebumikan di Kompleks Sunan Gunung Jati Cirebon

Permaisuri Gusti Ratu Sri Mulya yang Rabu Sore Tutup Usia Dikebumikan di Kompleks Sunan Gunung Jati Cirebon

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB

Sragen Update

Bulan Ramadhan Sedang Hamil: Mengqadha Puasa atau Membayar Fidyah?

Bulan Ramadhan Sedang Hamil: Mengqadha Puasa atau Membayar Fidyah?

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Atasi Masalah Sampah, Bank Sampah Mandiri Kreasikan Limbah Plastik jadi Kursi Ecobrick

Atasi Masalah Sampah, Bank Sampah Mandiri Kreasikan Limbah Plastik jadi Kursi Ecobrick

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB

Media Blora

Download 20 Soal PTS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum Merdeka Tahun 2022 2023

Download 20 Soal PTS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum Merdeka Tahun 2022 2023

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Untuk Kabupaten Grobogan Pada Jumat 10 Maret 2023, Sudah Tahu Belum

Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Untuk Kabupaten Grobogan Pada Jumat 10 Maret 2023, Sudah Tahu Belum

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB

Media Magelang

SCORE808 Yalla Shoot TV LIVE STREAMING Arab Saudi vs Jepang U20 Piala Asia 2023 Ilegal, Klik GRATIS iNews

SCORE808 Yalla Shoot TV LIVE STREAMING Arab Saudi vs Jepang U20 Piala Asia 2023 Ilegal, Klik GRATIS iNews

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB

Media Magelang

Live Streaming Persikabo 1973 vs PSM Makassar di BRI Liga 1 Sore Ini Pukul 17.00 di Indosiar, Buruan Klik!

Live Streaming Persikabo 1973 vs PSM Makassar di BRI Liga 1 Sore Ini Pukul 17.00 di Indosiar, Buruan Klik!

9 Maret 2023, 16:50 WIB
x