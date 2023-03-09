Bali Police Detained French Woman Who Caused Commotion in I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Airport Police Station of I Gusti Ngurah Rai, Bali, Indonesia has detained a foreign national from France as the tourist caused a commotion and disturbed the security of other passengers at the airport.

The Head of the Operation Division of the Ngurah Rai Airport Police Station, Kompol Agung Arjana Putra, stated that police personnel with Aviation Security officers from PT Angkasa Pura arrested a tourist with the initials EM (30) who had caused a disturbance in the International Departure Terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

Arjana Putra said the tourist initially arrived at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali Airport on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:30 pm local time. She was planning to board the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight with flight code KL 839, DPS-SIN route, at the International Departure Terminal. However, she cancelled her flight as she felt the plane was not safe.

"Because she didn't board the plane, the tourist was escorted to the immigration office to cancel her flight," Arjana Putra said.

Baca Juga: Police Arrested Suspect of Luggage Theft in I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali

Then, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the French woman bought a ticket for Air Asia QZ-506 flight to Singapore scheduled for 2:35 pm local time. Before boarding, she went through the inspection along with other passengers, starting with security checks, flight document checks and immigration checks. All of these processes went smoothly.

The French tourist started causing a commotion while at the International Espresso Bar at 11:00 am local time. She sprung into a rage, causing the airport officials to call the police to detain her.

"When detained, this foreign national tried to escape, but we managed to prevent it," said Arjana Putra.

The French tourist was taken to Prof. Dr. I.G.N Ngurah Hospital in Denpasar for further examination, as she was suspected of having mental issues.