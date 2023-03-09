Mahfud MD Suspects a Transaction of Rp300 Trillion in the Ministry of Finance, 69 People Investigated

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
9 Maret 2023, 13:42 WIB
PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Minister of Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has stated that suspicious transactions worth Rp300 trillion (19.4 billion USD) have been found within the Ministry of Finance.

"I have received the latest report this morning, there is suspicious movement worth Rp300 trillion within the Ministry of Finance, mostly in the General Directorate of Taxation and Customs (Ditjen Pajak dan Bea Cukai)," said Mahfud MD at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) campus in Yogyakarta on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Mahfud MD said that this finding is in addition to the Rp500 billion transaction from former General Director of Taxation official Rafael Alun Trisambodo and his family's account that has been frozen by the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK).

Mahfud MD, who currently serves as the Minister of Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs and the head of the Money Laundering Control Team, has reported the findings to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and PPATK head Ivan Yustivandana. Furthermore, Mahfud MD said that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has investigated each employee of the Ministry of Finance suspected of being involved in money laundering.

"There are 69 people involved in the case with a value of less than a trillion rupiahs, but around hundreds of billions of rupiah. Today, a suspicious transaction worth around Rp300 trillion has been discovered. I have already reported this to Mrs. Sri Mulyani and PPATK" Mahfud MD said.

He assured that the discovery is not a hoax. Suspicious transactions can be traced and held accountable in this era of information openness.

"Why am I talking to you? Because we can no longer hide in this era of information openness. If I am not talking about this to you, it can be leaked to the public. That's why I am conveying this finding to prevent the potential spread of fake news,” he explained.

The case of suspected money laundering by former Directorate General of Taxation official Rafael Alun Trisambodo surfaced after a case of teenage assault committed by Rafael Alun Trisambodo's son, Mario Dandy.

