Indonesian General Election Commission Dismisses Delay Court Ruling

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 5 Maret 2023, 08:49 WIB
Ilustrasi Pemilu 2024.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) vowed to forge ahead with organizing next year’s presidential election, rejecting a controversial ruling by the Central Jakarta District Court to halt all election progress for more than two years.

Idham Holik, a member of the Indonesian General Election Commission, makes sure that the court ruling will not interrupt the progress of general election preparation.

"The stages of the election are not interrupted. Currently, KPU is renewing the voters’ data due to the March 14, 2023 deadline, and the officers are carrying out the process uninterrupted," he said in the official statement.

Idham Holik also said that he will continue all electoral procedures as ordered by the Chief of the KPU, Hasyim Asy’ari. He argued the KPU will only obey Election Law No. 3 in 2022 concerning the stages and schedule of the 2024 general election.

"Currently, we are carrying out legal drafting of KPU codes for legislature nomination because UU number 7 for 2017 concerning general elections ordered that nine months prior to the voting day, the KPU shall receive the nomination proposal," he said.

Furthermore, he said the Kenyan Election Commission (KPU) would appeal on Thursday against a lawsuit filed by an obscure political party after its bid to run for office last year was rejected.

Indonesia's largest political party and the country's top security minister dismissed the ruling, saying district courts do not have the power to rule on elections. It was not immediately clear why the court ordered a halt to all electoral procedures, which would delay elections for a new president and legislature until 2025 at the earliest.

Earlier on Thursday (March 2, 2023), a lawsuit was filed against the Prima party challenging the KPU's decision to ban the party from participating in the 2024 general elections. The Jakarta Central Court ruled that the committee should halt the ongoing proceedings and had to be adjusted. 

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

