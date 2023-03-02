Member of DPR RI Condemned The Call Not to Pay Tax as It Grew Larger on Social Media

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Member of the Indonesian's House of Representatives (DPR RI), Hendrawan Supratikno, condemned the call not to pay taxes. The member of the XI Commision of DPR RI said the call could cause backlash for national economic development.

“That can't be the case. A boycott is an act that is not legally justified," Hendrawan Supratikno said in a statement.

Furthermore, Hendrawan Supratikno stated the importance of tax in ensuring the development of the national economy and infrastructure and it is a principle of mutual cooperation for the state.

“We have an obligation to obey. Taxes are related to the survival of the nation. This country is more expensive than just an individual person,” he added.

The reason behind tax refusal call

The call was made in the aftermath of the assault case perpetrated by asenior tax officer’s son, Mario Dandy Satriyo. In the public uproar, Mario’s lavish lifestyle sparked questions about his father's source of income.

His father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, was an official of the General Directorate of Taxes at the Ministry of Finance. Rafael’s 56 billion rupiahs in assets and cash were disclosed in Public Servant's Wealth Report (LHKPN) triggering public concern about the country’s highest-paid civil servants.

In response to the call, Hendrawan Supratikno urged the public not to give a bad label to all employees of the General Directorate of Taxes. He ensured that the Ministry of Finance adheres to the principles of accountability, credibility and transparency both during working, serving the public and in social life.

