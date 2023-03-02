KPK Examined Senior Tax Official after Massive Wealth Disclosed in Son Assault Case

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Rafael Alun Trisambodo, an Indonesian senior tax official, is under examination by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after his son’s lavish lifestyle exposed his massive wealth.

Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s document of public servant’s wealth report (LHKPN) circulated online disclosed his 56 billion rupiah assets and cash triggering a public uproar on the luxurious and lavish lifestyle of Indonesian officials.

Wearing a black jacket, Rafael Alun Trisambodo visited KPK headquarters to clarify his suspicious wealth. He arrived on-site at 8 a.m on Wednesday, March 2, 2023.

“Yes, the person in question came to the of KPK's Merah Putih Building,” KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri told reporters.

Baca Juga: Marak Moge Harley Davidson Dijual, KPK Selidiki Dugaan Keterlibatan Pegawai DJP

KPK examined the tax official for eight and a half hours. However, Rafael Alun Trisambodo provided no detail about the hearings, he said he only obeyed the letter of invitation sent by KPK on Monday.

“I have fulfilled my obligation to clarify (the wealth) ordered by KPK through its letter of invitation,” he stated.

Rafael Alun's son case exposed the wealth

Rafael Alun Trisambodo gained notoriety after his son's assault case. Mario Dandy Satriyo (21) allegedly assaulted David (15) in a domestic dispute. The latter was then sent to a hospital after being badly injured in the commotion.

Baca Juga: Roundup: Hasil Klarifikasi Harta Rafael Alun Trisambodo, Menguak Pemilik Asli Rubicon dan Harley Davidson