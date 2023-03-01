Indonesian Former Convicts are Welcome to Run for Election, Constitutional Court Ensured

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Chief of Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU), Hasyim Asyari, appreciated the legal decision governed by Constitutional Court (MK) to allow a former convict to run for election.

The legal decision which is regulated by MK rule number 12/PUU-XXI/2023 allows KPU to formulate the codes for election concerning nomination for parliament members of House of Representatives (DPR, DPD, and regional DPRD).

“Therefore, it simplifies KPU to formulate election codes concerning the nomination for the candidate to run for election due to the MK legal power, from the earlier legal decision, KPU cannot formulate the codes for DPD candidacy,” Hasyim Asy’ari told reporters.

According to the earlier legal decision which was regulated by MK rule number 87/PUU-XX/2022, Hasyim Asy’ari explained the KPU hesitated to formulate the codes for DPD candidacy as the legal decision ruled out the DPD candidacy system. Due to the latest legal decisions, he ensured KPU's confidence to create similar rules for DPD.

MK won the lawsuit to allow ex-convicts to run for office. However, former convicts must openly disclose to the public that they have served the sentence before running for office. The decision sparked debates among the Indonesian public who saw the legal decision opened opportunities for former corruptors to be reelected into the Indonesian parliament.

Some argued that individuals who have served their sentences and been released from prison should be allowed to participate fully in society, including in the political process. Others argued that former convicts might be more susceptible to corruption or may have a tarnished reputation that could undermine public trust in government.

Through the latest legal decision, MK ruled out Article 182 of the General Election Law and pronounced it as non-legally binding. The article stated “those who are never been convicted under the court ruling,” could run for office in Indonesia. Ultimately, MK also said the decision of the potential of former convicts to run for office is up to the electorates.

On the other hand, Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) has released the list of 46 former corruption criminals who have been registered as legislative candidates for the Provincial People's Representative Council (DPRD Province) and District Representative Council (DPD) for the period of 2019-2024.