Indonesian Police General Hid the Crime of Drug Dealing by Changing the Terms

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 28 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB
Mantan Kapolda Sumatra Barat, Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa tiba di Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Barat, Jakarta, Kamis (2/2/2023).
Mantan Kapolda Sumatra Barat, Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa tiba di Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Barat, Jakarta, Kamis (2/2/2023). /Sigid Kurniawan/foc/ ANTARA FOTO

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The defendant in a drug-dealing crime, Inspector General Police Teddy Minahasa, used the terms "sembako" (groceries) and "galon" (water gallon), in a swap for crystal meth, the witness in court reported. "The terms groceries, gallons, and invoices were from the defendant," Linda told the judges and prosecutor in a trial held at the West Jakarta District Court on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Teddy Minahasa often used the term to mask his drug dealing and to order the delivery of substances from West Sumatra. Linda also told the former Police Chief in the Kalibaru sector, Kasranto, that he used the term when he picked up the drugs from the local drug enforcement administration.

"I said, Mas, there are desert groceries," Linda mimicked her conversation with Kasranto.

Teddy Minahasa was detained by the Drug Enforcement Administration on October 17, 2022, on an allegation of illegal drug possession. The investigator expanded the indictment to include drug dealing operated by the general.

Metro Jaya Police Director of Narcotics Investigation Sr. Comr. Mukti Juharsa said the two-star general obtained five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from evidence confiscated by the Bukittinggi Police.

Bukittingi Police Region Office was about to destroy 40 kilograms of crystal meth, but Teddy Minahasa intervened in the demolition. He ordered his subordinates to exchange the would-be-destroyed crystal meth with alum.

National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has ordered the Police Home Affairs Department (Propam) to interrogate Minahasa over alleged drug offenses in order to identify possible breaches of ethics in connection with the drug trafficking case against him.

Police investigators are looking into Minahasa's alleged involvement in the case, he said, adding that two other police officers were also reportedly involved in the case.

