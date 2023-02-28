New Case of Bird Flu Found in Indonesia, Experts Warned of a Potential Outbreak

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The South Kalimantan Department of Food Security and Agriculture confirmed the first case of bird flu in its region. About 30 poultries tested positive for Avian Influenza (AI) or Bird Flu. Farmers in Kusan Hilir subdistrict had their poultry tested by tracheal swabs on February 27, 2023.

"We conducted tracheal swab tests on 80 birds, and laboratory results showed that the samples tested positive for bird flu." "There are about 30 birds that tested positive," said the Head of the Livestock and Animal Health Division, Andire Juniar Tenggara.

The Department of Food Security and Agriculture has put measures in place to prevent an outbreak.The local district government issued an emergency policy to depopulate poultry in infected areas, vaccinate livestock, and even wipe out existing livestock.

Andrie Juniar Tenggara stressed that his division would act fast to detect potential infections in other regions.

"We will conduct a re-examination of poultry owned by farmers in the districts of Kusan Tengah, Mentewe, Simpang Empat, and Batulicin," he told reporters.

In 2012, Indonesia had an avian influenza outbreak that claimed 157 lives. The expert from YARSI University, Tjandra Yoga Aditama, warned of the potential outbreak of bird flu. He stressed that the H5N1 virus could potentially be transmitted to humans.

"Bird flu was detected in mammals in various countries in Europe, and after that, there were cases of bird flu in humans that occurred in Asia and ASEAN," Tjandra Yoga Aditama said.

He pointed out that the death of some poultry was the initial warning of the outbreak. In Cambodja, the locals found dead birds and poultry; subsequently, cases of bird flu in humans were reported.

"In our country, it was also preceded by the deaths of birds, then cases of bird flu in humans increased, and the death rate was quite high," he stressed.