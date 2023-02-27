Omnibus Bill to End Indonesia's Shortage of Medical Specialists, House of Representative Believes

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 27 Februari 2023, 15:56 WIB
Illustration.
Illustration. /Pixabay/Darko Stojanovic

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR) had approved the draft of the Healthcare Omnibus Bill and sent the draft to be finalized by Comision IX overseeing the health and labor issues alongside the executives. The draft had been approved by eight factions, except Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) in DPR’s plenary meeting held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The medical specialists shortage plagued the country. Indonesia gets around 12,000 clinical or medical school graduates consistently, however barely any will have progressed medical preparation in a particular region while there is an unbalanced number of experts working in metropolitan regions.

The nation of 273 million has about 54,000 expert specialists and they are vigorously moved in territories across Java and Sumatra, or in rich regions like East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, and North Sulawesi.

Baca Juga: The Facts You Need to Know about the F1 Powerboat in Lake Toba

Furthermore, there are now only 615 experts in Maluku and Papua, ie about 7 experts per 100,000 people in eastern Indonesia.

The digital footprint also documented dozens of tuberculosis (TB) patients queuing at Sidikalang Hospital in North Sumatra. An obstetrician was also discharged from Sidikalang Hospital after his negligence with the baby resulted in the baby's death.

Sidikalang Hospital management admits they only have two obstetricians. Hospitals often reject patients complaining of ENT pain because they do not have an ENT doctor.

The same happened at the Karangasem General Hospital in Bali. It has struggled in recent years with a shortage of cardiologists, radiologists, general practitioners, and internists. Only one cardiologist can take care of 10 to 15 patients, said I Komang Wirya, head of Karangasem Public Hospital Services.

Baca Juga: Jakarta is on High Flood Alert as Katulampa's Water Level Rises

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

LPSK Janji Beri Perlindungan pada Korban Penganiayaan Mario Dandy, Hak Medis hingga Psikologis Diutamakan

LPSK Janji Beri Perlindungan pada Korban Penganiayaan Mario Dandy, Hak Medis hingga Psikologis Diutamakan

27 Februari 2023, 18:56 WIB
Imbas Mario Dandy Pamer Kemewahaan, Sri Mulyani Bubarkan Klub Moge Ditjen Pajak

Imbas Mario Dandy Pamer Kemewahaan, Sri Mulyani Bubarkan Klub Moge Ditjen Pajak

27 Februari 2023, 18:50 WIB
Kuasa Hukum Mario Datangi Rumah Sakit untuk Meminta Maaf Secara Lisan, Tapi Gagal Bertemu David

Kuasa Hukum Mario Datangi Rumah Sakit untuk Meminta Maaf Secara Lisan, Tapi Gagal Bertemu David

27 Februari 2023, 18:50 WIB
UII Buka Suara Soal Pengobatan Ahmad Munasir: Kami Pelajari Dulu Sakitnya Masuk Tanggungan atau Tidak

UII Buka Suara Soal Pengobatan Ahmad Munasir: Kami Pelajari Dulu Sakitnya Masuk Tanggungan atau Tidak

27 Februari 2023, 18:36 WIB
Ketua KPU Bantah Dukung Sistem Pemilu Tertutup, Imbas Aduan Pelanggaran Etik ke DKPP

Ketua KPU Bantah Dukung Sistem Pemilu Tertutup, Imbas Aduan Pelanggaran Etik ke DKPP

27 Februari 2023, 18:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Angkutan Motor Gratis Lebaran 2023, Pemudik Wajib Vaksin Booster

Cara Daftar Angkutan Motor Gratis Lebaran 2023, Pemudik Wajib Vaksin Booster

27 Februari 2023, 18:09 WIB
Nasib Capres-Cawapres KIR, Dasco: Mau Sebelum Lebaran, Sesudah Lebaran Terserah Mereka

Nasib Capres-Cawapres KIR, Dasco: Mau Sebelum Lebaran, Sesudah Lebaran Terserah Mereka

27 Februari 2023, 18:00 WIB
Banjir Jakarta Belum Surut, Daerah yang Tergenang Makin Meluas per Senin Sore

Banjir Jakarta Belum Surut, Daerah yang Tergenang Makin Meluas per Senin Sore

27 Februari 2023, 17:57 WIB
Kasus Mario Dandy Disebut Bikin Rakyat Ogah Bayar Pajak, DPR: Tak Semua Oknum Bisa Disangkakan

Kasus Mario Dandy Disebut Bikin Rakyat Ogah Bayar Pajak, DPR: Tak Semua Oknum Bisa Disangkakan

27 Februari 2023, 17:56 WIB
Sepekan Dirawat di Rumah Sakit, Korban Penganiayaan Anak Pejabat Pajak Sudah Bisa Membuka Mata

Sepekan Dirawat di Rumah Sakit, Korban Penganiayaan Anak Pejabat Pajak Sudah Bisa Membuka Mata

27 Februari 2023, 17:41 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming Damac FC vs Al Nassr di Liga Arab Saudi, Cristiano Ronaldo Siap Merumput Malam Ini
2

Prediksi Skor Bayern Munchen vs Union Berlin di Liga Jerman: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-Up
3

Prediksi Skor Valencia vs Real Sociedad di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik hingga Head to Head
4

Link Live Streaming Indosiar, Siaran Langsung Madura United vs Persija Jakarta di BRI Liga 1
5

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs Persija di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, hingga Susunan Pema
6

Prediksi Skor PSS Sleman vs Persikabo 1973 di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, hingga Susunan Pemain

7

Prediksi Skor Everton vs Aston Villa di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-Up

8

Sinopsis Marrowbone: Anya Taylor-Joy Terjebak dalam Misteri Pembunuhan Sang Ibu
9

Prediksi Skor Lecce vs Sassuolo di Liga Italia: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head
10

Sri Mulyani Minta Klub Moge Pegawai Pajak 'Belasting Rijder' Dibubarkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Full Hoki! 10 Weton Paling Beruntung, Diiringi Rezeki Seluas Samudra, Otw Jadi Orang Kaya Baru di Tahun 2023

Full Hoki! 10 Weton Paling Beruntung, Diiringi Rezeki Seluas Samudra, Otw Jadi Orang Kaya Baru di Tahun 2023

27 Februari 2023, 19:15 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

5 Cara Memulai Bisnis Parcel yang Menguntungkan, Ide Bisnis Ramadhan yang Untungnya Pasti Cuan!

5 Cara Memulai Bisnis Parcel yang Menguntungkan, Ide Bisnis Ramadhan yang Untungnya Pasti Cuan!

27 Februari 2023, 19:14 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Kaesang Pengganti Gibran sebagai Wali Kota Surakarta, Ini Reaksi Masyarakat

Kaesang Pengganti Gibran sebagai Wali Kota Surakarta, Ini Reaksi Masyarakat

27 Februari 2023, 19:14 WIB

Portal Kudus

Akhir Pekan Wisata Alam di Kabupaten Bogor, Bukit Halimun Salak : Harga Tiket dan Alamatnya

Akhir Pekan Wisata Alam di Kabupaten Bogor, Bukit Halimun Salak : Harga Tiket dan Alamatnya

27 Februari 2023, 19:14 WIB

Info Temanggung

Tahukah Kamu Cara Membuat Kompos Metode Anaerob? Cari Tahu dan Jelaskan! Jawaban Halaman 147 Kelas 5 Tema 5

Tahukah Kamu Cara Membuat Kompos Metode Anaerob? Cari Tahu dan Jelaskan! Jawaban Halaman 147 Kelas 5 Tema 5

27 Februari 2023, 19:13 WIB

Info Temanggung

Apa Sajakah Faktor-Faktor yang Memengaruhi Keseimbangan Ekosistem? Kunci Jawaban Halaman 133 Kelas 5 Tema 5

Apa Sajakah Faktor-Faktor yang Memengaruhi Keseimbangan Ekosistem? Kunci Jawaban Halaman 133 Kelas 5 Tema 5

27 Februari 2023, 19:13 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 27 Februari 2023: SEDIH! Saka Akui Gagal Lepaskan Ariana dari Hati dan Pikirannya

Sinopsis Suami Pengganti 27 Februari 2023: SEDIH! Saka Akui Gagal Lepaskan Ariana dari Hati dan Pikirannya

27 Februari 2023, 19:13 WIB

Info Temanggung

Tahukah Kamu Cara Membuat Kompos Metode Aerob? Cari Tahu dan Jelaskan! Jawaban Halaman 147 Kelas 5 Tema 5

Tahukah Kamu Cara Membuat Kompos Metode Aerob? Cari Tahu dan Jelaskan! Jawaban Halaman 147 Kelas 5 Tema 5

27 Februari 2023, 19:13 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Merinding di Konser Raisa: Afgan, Vidi Aldiano, hingga Isyana Sarasvati Bagikan Pengalamannya

Merinding di Konser Raisa: Afgan, Vidi Aldiano, hingga Isyana Sarasvati Bagikan Pengalamannya

27 Februari 2023, 19:13 WIB

Info Temanggung

Tahukah Kamu Cara Membuat Kompos Metode Aerob? Cari Tahu dan Jelaskan! Jawaban Halaman 147 Kelas 5 Tema 5

Tahukah Kamu Cara Membuat Kompos Metode Aerob? Cari Tahu dan Jelaskan! Jawaban Halaman 147 Kelas 5 Tema 5

27 Februari 2023, 19:13 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

BACAAN Doa Malam Nisfu Syaban Lengkap dengan Keutamaan, Amalan. Niat dan Tata Cara Shalatnya

BACAAN Doa Malam Nisfu Syaban Lengkap dengan Keutamaan, Amalan. Niat dan Tata Cara Shalatnya

27 Februari 2023, 19:12 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

RSUD Bulukumba terima Sertifikat Akreditasi Paripurna dari KARS

RSUD Bulukumba terima Sertifikat Akreditasi Paripurna dari KARS

27 Februari 2023, 19:12 WIB

Info Temanggung

Mengapa Manusia Mempunyai Andil Besar Terhadap Keseimbangan Ekosistem? Jawaban Halaman 133 Kelas 5 Tema 5

Mengapa Manusia Mempunyai Andil Besar Terhadap Keseimbangan Ekosistem? Jawaban Halaman 133 Kelas 5 Tema 5

27 Februari 2023, 19:12 WIB

Info Temanggung

Apa Saja Kegiatan Manusia yang Dapat Mengganggu Keseimbangan Ekosistem? Jawaban Halaman 134 Kelas 5 Tema 5

Apa Saja Kegiatan Manusia yang Dapat Mengganggu Keseimbangan Ekosistem? Jawaban Halaman 134 Kelas 5 Tema 5

27 Februari 2023, 19:12 WIB

Koran

Sakola Kembara, Sekolah Gratis untuk Anak Desa di Pelosok Bandung Barat Bentukan Mahasiswa ITB

Sakola Kembara, Sekolah Gratis untuk Anak Desa di Pelosok Bandung Barat Bentukan Mahasiswa ITB

27 Februari 2023, 19:12 WIB

Info Temanggung

Berikut ini Jawaban Esensi Pilar Kebangsaan Dalam Memahami Keberagaman Sesuai Amanat UUD 1945 Pasal 18b Ayat 2

Berikut ini Jawaban Esensi Pilar Kebangsaan Dalam Memahami Keberagaman Sesuai Amanat UUD 1945 Pasal 18b Ayat 2

27 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

3 Rekomendasi Kuliner Surabaya yang Populer dan Ramai Dikunjungi

3 Rekomendasi Kuliner Surabaya yang Populer dan Ramai Dikunjungi

27 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Kamu Nanya, Bertanya-tanya, Biar Mimin Jelaskan Tentang Fungsi Garis Warna di Telapak Ban

Kamu Nanya, Bertanya-tanya, Biar Mimin Jelaskan Tentang Fungsi Garis Warna di Telapak Ban

27 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB

Info Temanggung

Nganjuk Maju! Ini 20 Sekolah Dasar (SD) Negeri dan Swasta Terbaik di Kabupaten Nganjuk di Tahun 2023

Nganjuk Maju! Ini 20 Sekolah Dasar (SD) Negeri dan Swasta Terbaik di Kabupaten Nganjuk di Tahun 2023

27 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB

Koran

Kasus Sabu Terdakwa Irjen Teddy Minahasa, Terdakwa Kombes Doddy Hanya Terima Apes

Kasus Sabu Terdakwa Irjen Teddy Minahasa, Terdakwa Kombes Doddy Hanya Terima Apes

27 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

Tiba Waktu Maghrib Saat Ramadan Harus Berbuka Puasa, Ketahui Sunnah-sunnah dan Doa Berbuka Puasa

Tiba Waktu Maghrib Saat Ramadan Harus Berbuka Puasa, Ketahui Sunnah-sunnah dan Doa Berbuka Puasa

27 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bersiap Menyambut Bulan Maret 2023 yang Penuh Keberkahan, 5 Weton Ini Akan Terus Menerus Dibanjiri Rezeki

Bersiap Menyambut Bulan Maret 2023 yang Penuh Keberkahan, 5 Weton Ini Akan Terus Menerus Dibanjiri Rezeki

27 Februari 2023, 19:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Trend di Twitter sesudah Video TikTok Viral dan Banjir Kecaman, Ini Prestasi Jerome Polin Yang Telah Dicapai

Trend di Twitter sesudah Video TikTok Viral dan Banjir Kecaman, Ini Prestasi Jerome Polin Yang Telah Dicapai

27 Februari 2023, 19:10 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Mengejutkan! Ongkos Produksi iPhone 14 Pro Max Ternyata Cuma Segini!

Mengejutkan! Ongkos Produksi iPhone 14 Pro Max Ternyata Cuma Segini!

27 Februari 2023, 19:10 WIB

Galamedia News

Presiden Jokowi Kunjungan Kerja ke Kalimantan Utara, 1.309 Personel Gabungan Dipersiapkan

Presiden Jokowi Kunjungan Kerja ke Kalimantan Utara, 1.309 Personel Gabungan Dipersiapkan

27 Februari 2023, 19:10 WIB
x