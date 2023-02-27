Omnibus Bill to End Indonesia's Shortage of Medical Specialists, House of Representative Believes

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR) had approved the draft of the Healthcare Omnibus Bill and sent the draft to be finalized by Comision IX overseeing the health and labor issues alongside the executives. The draft had been approved by eight factions, except Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) in DPR’s plenary meeting held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The medical specialists shortage plagued the country. Indonesia gets around 12,000 clinical or medical school graduates consistently, however barely any will have progressed medical preparation in a particular region while there is an unbalanced number of experts working in metropolitan regions.

The nation of 273 million has about 54,000 expert specialists and they are vigorously moved in territories across Java and Sumatra, or in rich regions like East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, and North Sulawesi.

Baca Juga: The Facts You Need to Know about the F1 Powerboat in Lake Toba

Furthermore, there are now only 615 experts in Maluku and Papua, ie about 7 experts per 100,000 people in eastern Indonesia.

The digital footprint also documented dozens of tuberculosis (TB) patients queuing at Sidikalang Hospital in North Sumatra. An obstetrician was also discharged from Sidikalang Hospital after his negligence with the baby resulted in the baby's death.

Sidikalang Hospital management admits they only have two obstetricians. Hospitals often reject patients complaining of ENT pain because they do not have an ENT doctor.

The same happened at the Karangasem General Hospital in Bali. It has struggled in recent years with a shortage of cardiologists, radiologists, general practitioners, and internists. Only one cardiologist can take care of 10 to 15 patients, said I Komang Wirya, head of Karangasem Public Hospital Services.

Baca Juga: Jakarta is on High Flood Alert as Katulampa's Water Level Rises