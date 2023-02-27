Indonesian Senior Tax Official’s Massive Wealth Under Fire After Son Assault Case

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 27 Februari 2023, 10:27 WIB
Rafael Alun Trisambodo.
Rafael Alun Trisambodo. /

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) spotlighted 58 billion rupiahs (3,7 million USD) wealth of Indonesian senior tax official, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, after his son, Mario Dandy Satrio, grievously assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a domestic dispute at a south Jakarta neighborhood on February 20, 2023.

The incidents dragged his massive wealth into the public spotlight after the clip circulated on social media showed the brutal assault. It sparked outrage among the Indonesian public and led some netizens to strip the Mario Dandy Satrio background.

It turned out that he is the son of a senior tax official and regularly showing off a luxurious lifestyle including flaunting expensive cars and sports motorbikes on social media, prompting questions about his father’s income.

According to the Civil Servants Wealth Report (LHKPN) 2021, Rafael Alun Trisambodo held a massive 58 billion rupiahs in assets and cash despite being just the third-level official of the Tax Office at South Jakarta Regional Office II. It surpassed even the wealth of Indonesia’s president who was reported to only hold 50 billion rupiahs.

Head of KPK's Deputy of Prevention and Monitoring, Pahala Nainggolan, said his suspicion over the wealth of Rafael Alun Trisambodo has amassed. He believed that the wealth of the tax office does not align with Rafael’s position in the directorate general as the monthly wage should not reach a total of over 50 billion rupiahs.

“This case involves the tax official (where) his profile does not match his personal wealth, it seems like it doesn’t match," he said.

The suspicious massive wealth also led the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, to sack Rafael Alun Trisambodo from his office on Friday, February 24, 2023. She told reporters that the decision to remove Rafael from his office was to ensure the investigation bear objective results.

“Starting today, RAT (Rafael Alun Trisambodo) is removed from his role and position. We condemn the lavish lifestyle shown by family members of the finance ministry’s officials which could erode trust toward the integrity of the finance ministry," she officially announced.

