Indonesian Senior Tax Official’s Massive Wealth Under Fire After Assault Case

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 27 Februari 2023, 10:27 WIB
Rafael Alun Trisambodo.
Rafael Alun Trisambodo. /

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) spotlighted 58 billion rupiahs (3,7 million USD) wealth of Indonesian senior tax official, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, after his son, Mario Dandy Satrio, grievously assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a domestic dispute at a south Jakarta neighborhood on February 20, 2023.

The incidents dragged his massive wealth into the public spotlight after the clip circulated on social media showed the brutal assault. It sparked outrage among the Indonesian public and led some netizens to strip the Mario Dandy Satrio background.

It turned out that he is the son of a senior tax official and regularly showing off a luxurious lifestyle including flaunting expensive cars and sports motorbikes on social media, prompting questions about his father’s income.

According to the Civil Servants Wealth Report (LHKPN) 2021, Rafael Alun Trisambodo held a massive 58 billion rupiahs in assets and cash despite being just the third-level official of the Tax Office at South Jakarta Regional Office II. It surpassed even the wealth of Indonesia’s president who was reported to only hold 50 billion rupiahs.

Baca Juga: Dugaan Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo, PPATK: Itu Kasus Lama yang Sudah Kami Proses

Head of KPK's Deputy of Prevention and Monitoring, Pahala Nainggolan, said his suspicion over the wealth of Rafael Alun Trisambodo has amassed. He believed that the wealth of the tax office does not align with Rafael’s position in the directorate general as the monthly wage should not reach a total of over 50 billion rupiahs.

“This case involves the tax official (where) his profile does not match his personal wealth, it seems like it doesn’t match," he said.

The suspicious massive wealth also led the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, to sack Rafael Alun Trisambodo from his office on Friday, February 24, 2023. She told reporters that the decision to remove Rafael from his office was to ensure the investigation bear objective results.

“Starting today, RAT (Rafael Alun Trisambodo) is removed from his role and position. We condemn the lavish lifestyle shown by family members of the finance ministry’s officials which could erode trust toward the integrity of the finance ministry," she officially announced.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Diam-diam Bharada E Sudah Dipindahkan ke Lapas Salemba, Naik Mobil Tahanan Kejari Jaksel Diiringi LPSK

Diam-diam Bharada E Sudah Dipindahkan ke Lapas Salemba, Naik Mobil Tahanan Kejari Jaksel Diiringi LPSK

27 Februari 2023, 15:21 WIB
Terungkap Identitas Pelaku Kerusuhan Wamena yang Tewaskan 10 Warga, Polisi Kantongi Sejumlah Nama

Terungkap Identitas Pelaku Kerusuhan Wamena yang Tewaskan 10 Warga, Polisi Kantongi Sejumlah Nama

27 Februari 2023, 15:10 WIB
Kasus Obstruction of Justice Pembunuhan Brigadir J, Agus Nurpatria Masih Pikir-Pikir Ajukan Banding

Kasus Obstruction of Justice Pembunuhan Brigadir J, Agus Nurpatria Masih Pikir-Pikir Ajukan Banding

27 Februari 2023, 15:02 WIB
Bharada E Mendekam di Lapas Salemba, LPSK Pertimbangkan Aspek Pengamanan

Bharada E Mendekam di Lapas Salemba, LPSK Pertimbangkan Aspek Pengamanan

27 Februari 2023, 14:45 WIB
Teddy Minahasa Punya Hubungan Spesial dengan Linda si Saksi Mahkota, Hakim: Nanti Kita Tanyakan

Teddy Minahasa Punya Hubungan Spesial dengan Linda si Saksi Mahkota, Hakim: Nanti Kita Tanyakan

27 Februari 2023, 14:38 WIB
Alasan Baiquni Wibowo dan Chuck Putranto Tak Ajukan Banding

Alasan Baiquni Wibowo dan Chuck Putranto Tak Ajukan Banding

27 Februari 2023, 14:30 WIB
Kemenkes Waspadai Ancaman Infeksi Flu Burung ke Manusia

Kemenkes Waspadai Ancaman Infeksi Flu Burung ke Manusia

27 Februari 2023, 14:21 WIB
Anies Baswedan Bebas Pilih Sendiri Bakal Cawapres untuk 2024, PKS: Dia Jabarkan 5 Kriteria Calon

Anies Baswedan Bebas Pilih Sendiri Bakal Cawapres untuk 2024, PKS: Dia Jabarkan 5 Kriteria Calon

27 Februari 2023, 14:11 WIB
Kondisi Terkini David Setelah Sepekan Dianiaya Mario Dandy

Kondisi Terkini David Setelah Sepekan Dianiaya Mario Dandy

27 Februari 2023, 14:04 WIB
LBH GP Ansor Desak Mario Dandy Dituntut dengan Pasal Percobaan Pembunuhan, Polisi Beri Tanggapan

LBH GP Ansor Desak Mario Dandy Dituntut dengan Pasal Percobaan Pembunuhan, Polisi Beri Tanggapan

27 Februari 2023, 13:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kemenkeu Diminta Tolak Pengunduran Diri Rafael Alun Trisambodo: Bisa Jadi Alasan Dia Tak Bisa Diusut
2

Prediksi Skor RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt di Bundesliga: Susunan Pemain hingga Head to Head
3

Link Live Streaming Damac FC vs Al Nassr di Liga Arab Saudi, Cristiano Ronaldo Siap Merumput Malam Ini
4

Prediksi Skor Bayern Munchen vs Union Berlin di Liga Jerman: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-Up
5

Prediksi Skor Valencia vs Real Sociedad di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik hingga Head to Head
6

Link Live Streaming Indosiar, Siaran Langsung Madura United vs Persija Jakarta di BRI Liga 1
7

Prediksi Skor PSIS Semarang Vs Persita Tangerang di BRI Liga 1, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
8

Prediksi Skor Borneo FC vs Bhayangkara FC di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, hingga Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs Persija di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, hingga Susunan Pema
10

Prediksi Skor PSS Sleman vs Persikabo 1973 di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, hingga Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cilacap Update

CPNS RIAU SIAP! CPNS 2023 di Provinsi Riau Segera Dibuka, Ini Rahasia Sukses Lolos!

CPNS RIAU SIAP! CPNS 2023 di Provinsi Riau Segera Dibuka, Ini Rahasia Sukses Lolos!

27 Februari 2023, 15:31 WIB

Potensi Badung

Bhayangkara FC vs PSIS Semarang: Gilbert Agius Coret Vitinho dari Daftar Susunan Pemain, Ini Alasanya

Bhayangkara FC vs PSIS Semarang: Gilbert Agius Coret Vitinho dari Daftar Susunan Pemain, Ini Alasanya

27 Februari 2023, 15:31 WIB

Flores Terkini

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini: Tidak Berubah, Aldebaran Kembali Jadi Bego Gara-Gara Aksi Wanita Pulau

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini: Tidak Berubah, Aldebaran Kembali Jadi Bego Gara-Gara Aksi Wanita Pulau

27 Februari 2023, 15:31 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

RESMI, Beredar Surat Kelulusan Tenaga Honorer di Tahap Ini, Selangkah Lagi Jadi ASN, Cek Daftar Namamu di Sini

RESMI, Beredar Surat Kelulusan Tenaga Honorer di Tahap Ini, Selangkah Lagi Jadi ASN, Cek Daftar Namamu di Sini

27 Februari 2023, 15:31 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Sukses Gelar Konser Pertama di Korea, Aespa Harus Hadapi Berbagai Reaksi dari Netizen

Sukses Gelar Konser Pertama di Korea, Aespa Harus Hadapi Berbagai Reaksi dari Netizen

27 Februari 2023, 15:31 WIB

Malang Terkini

KF-21 Boramae, Pesawat Tempur Hasil Kerja Sama Indonesia Korea Berhasil Mengudara

KF-21 Boramae, Pesawat Tempur Hasil Kerja Sama Indonesia Korea Berhasil Mengudara

27 Februari 2023, 15:31 WIB

Kabar Banten

Rumah Makan Saung Sunda Serang, Banyak Pilihan Menu, Ada Sambal Gratis Melimpah, Enaknya Syurga Syekali

Rumah Makan Saung Sunda Serang, Banyak Pilihan Menu, Ada Sambal Gratis Melimpah, Enaknya Syurga Syekali

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Kinerja Bisnis Solid, bank bjb Raih Laba Rp2,85 Triliun di 2022 dengan NPL 1.13 Persen

Kinerja Bisnis Solid, bank bjb Raih Laba Rp2,85 Triliun di 2022 dengan NPL 1.13 Persen

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Media Magelang

SEDANG Tayang Live Streaming Persib vs Barito Liga 1 TV Online Indosiar, Bukan Score 808, NobarTV, Yalla Shoot

SEDANG Tayang Live Streaming Persib vs Barito Liga 1 TV Online Indosiar, Bukan Score 808, NobarTV, Yalla Shoot

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Live Skor Hasil Persib Bandung vs Barito Putera Hari ini, Skor Sementara Sudah 1-0

Live Skor Hasil Persib Bandung vs Barito Putera Hari ini, Skor Sementara Sudah 1-0

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Kilas Klaten

KUR Mandiri 2023 di Klaten Sudah Dibuka, Cek Syarat Pengajuan dan Jenis yang Ditawarkannya di Sini

KUR Mandiri 2023 di Klaten Sudah Dibuka, Cek Syarat Pengajuan dan Jenis yang Ditawarkannya di Sini

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton Skaya and The Big Boss Episode 7 dan 8, Begini Detik-detik Episode Terakhir

Link Nonton Skaya and The Big Boss Episode 7 dan 8, Begini Detik-detik Episode Terakhir

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Viral di Tiktok! Berikut Lirik Lagu People yang Dipopulerkan Oleh Libianca Beserta Terjemahannya

Viral di Tiktok! Berikut Lirik Lagu People yang Dipopulerkan Oleh Libianca Beserta Terjemahannya

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Prediksi Skor Swansea City vs Rotherham United Di The Championship: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

Prediksi Skor Swansea City vs Rotherham United Di The Championship: Preview, Susunan Pemain dan Head to Head 

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Bali United vs Persis Solo Liga 1 Hari Ini 27 Februari 2023 Siaran Langsung TV Indosiar

Link Live Streaming Bali United vs Persis Solo Liga 1 Hari Ini 27 Februari 2023 Siaran Langsung TV Indosiar

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Kemenkeu Diminta Tolak Pengunduran Diri Rafael Alun dari ASN, Bisa Jadi Agar Tak Bisa Diusut Harta Kekayaan

Kemenkeu Diminta Tolak Pengunduran Diri Rafael Alun dari ASN, Bisa Jadi Agar Tak Bisa Diusut Harta Kekayaan

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Portal Pati

Bank Soal Latihan PTS UTS Kelas 7 SMP MTs Mapel PPKN Terbaru Tahun 2023, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Bank Soal Latihan PTS UTS Kelas 7 SMP MTs Mapel PPKN Terbaru Tahun 2023, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Semarangku

Lirik Lagu Ada Selamanya Dari For Revenge Ft Fiersa Besari, Sudah Rilis MV Terbarunya!

Lirik Lagu Ada Selamanya Dari For Revenge Ft Fiersa Besari, Sudah Rilis MV Terbarunya!

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Kepri Post

Ini 5 Timsel Calon Anggota KPU Bengkulu Utara, Lebong, Rejang Lebong, dan Muko-Muko

Ini 5 Timsel Calon Anggota KPU Bengkulu Utara, Lebong, Rejang Lebong, dan Muko-Muko

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Sirimau Bulan Maret 2023, Semua Rute

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Sirimau Bulan Maret 2023, Semua Rute

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Portal Brebes

Tegal Bangga! 2 SMA Terbaik Ini Masuk Peringkat Nasional Versi TOP 1000 LTMPT, Salah Satunya SMAN 1 Slawi

Tegal Bangga! 2 SMA Terbaik Ini Masuk Peringkat Nasional Versi TOP 1000 LTMPT, Salah Satunya SMAN 1 Slawi

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Berikut 4 Manfaat dan Khasiat Buah Tin untuk Kesehatan yang Perlu Anda Ketahui

Berikut 4 Manfaat dan Khasiat Buah Tin untuk Kesehatan yang Perlu Anda Ketahui

27 Februari 2023, 15:30 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Brownies Kukus Simpel, Rasanya Bikin Ketagihan, Jadi Teman Saat Ngopi Atau Ngeteh

Brownies Kukus Simpel, Rasanya Bikin Ketagihan, Jadi Teman Saat Ngopi Atau Ngeteh

27 Februari 2023, 15:29 WIB

Zona Priangan

Honda Certified Used Car, Memudahkan Konsumen Membeli Mobil Bekas dengan Kualitas Terjamin

Honda Certified Used Car, Memudahkan Konsumen Membeli Mobil Bekas dengan Kualitas Terjamin

27 Februari 2023, 15:29 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Weton Ini Pemimpin Bertangan Besi, Namun Sukses da Bikin Sejahtera

5 Weton Ini Pemimpin Bertangan Besi, Namun Sukses da Bikin Sejahtera

27 Februari 2023, 15:29 WIB
x