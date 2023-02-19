Indonesian Reform Activist: The Next President Should Continue Joko Widodo's Programs

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Secretary General of National 98 Reform Activist (PENA 98), Adian Napitupulu, have demanded eight conditions for the next Indonesian president, who will take office in 2024. He claimed that all requirements were formulated to prevent nationwide division between citizens.

"These requirements were formulated with the hope to prevent bad things from occurring again in the future," he told reporters in the inauguration ceremonies of Graha Pena 98 at HOS Cokroaminoto Street, Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The member of the Indonesian Parliamentary House (DPR) from PDIP explained the eight requirements for the next Indonesian president. The first requirement for the elected president of 2024 is that he be a defender of Pancasila, a defender of the UUD 1945 constitution, a loyal servant of the NKRI, and a promoter of diversity.

The second prerequisite is that he should not be part of the new Ordo regime or the Soeharto regime, which was known as the Indonesian dictator whose regime lasted 32 years. The third is that he should not be recorded as a violator of human rights.

Baca Juga: Flooding Affected at Least 10.000 People in Solo Indonesia

The fourth is that he should not be involved in identity politics, which has caused division among Indonesian citizens. The fifth is that he should continue President Joko Widodo's programs. Sixth, he should not be the perpetrator of corruption. Seventh, he should commit to resolving past human rights abuses, and last, he should also commit to developing Indonesia's economic growth.

Adian Napitapulu said the next presidential election was his main concern since it would affect the nation's life for at least the next five years. He added that the ideal Indonesian president should have firm knowledge and character to bring Indonesia to prosperity.

"The 2024 president is he who remembers that the nation's interest comes first, he who is willing to work hard without recognition," Adian Napitupulu said.

Baca Juga: AS Memprotes KUHP Baru Indonesia, Anthony Blinken Telepon Retno Marsudi

He also recognized that the PENA 98 prerequisites for the next Indonesian president would be interpreted as an attempt to deflate the dominance of Anies Baswedan's presidential campaign. However, Adian Napitupulu stated that the idea behind PENA 98 was to ensure nationwide interest.