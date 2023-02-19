Flooding Affected at Least 10.000 People in Solo Indonesia

Relawan mengevakuasi warga dengan menggunakan perahu saat banjir di Kampung Joyotakan, Solo, Jawa Tengah, Jumat, 17 Februari 2023.
Relawan mengevakuasi warga dengan menggunakan perahu saat banjir di Kampung Joyotakan, Solo, Jawa Tengah, Jumat, 17 Februari 2023. /Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Bengawan Solo river in central Java overflowed due to high rainfall, causing massive floods. At least 10.000 people have been affected by the floods that have been rising since February 16, 2023.

High water levels inundated roads as well as houses in more than 16 subdistricts on Friday, with nearly 10.000 residents impacted. Nico Agus Putranto, the head of the Surakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), stated that half of those affected had been evacuated to higher ground as of Thursday night at 20.00 local time.

"There are citizens who choose to stay at home, some at the district offices. The evacuated come from 15 districts," said Nico Agus Putranto.

About 10.000 flood victims have reportedly been evacuated to higher ground, where they set up tents. Public kitchens were established in Jagalan districts, and other logistics were shared to help those who were affected. No casualties have been reported.

Floods reportedly struck the villages of Jagalan, Gandekan, Sudiroprajan, Pucangsawit, Semanggi, Joyosuran, Sangkrah, Kedung Lumbu, Mojo, and Joyonakan, according to information gathered by Indonesian news agencies. The water level fluctuates between 30 cm and 1.5 meters.

Nico Agus Putranto recognized the potential of the floods to spread quickly into other districts and regions. He and his men remained vigilant and moved quickly from district to district in order to save the victims.

Other rescue operations and emergency relief efforts are still underway as authorities battle to assist those in need. Indonesia is still in the rainy season, and it frequently suffers from floods and landslides, particularly during this period.

Bengawan Solo River is the longest river on the Indonesian island of Java. It is approximately 600 km (370 mi) in length. It passes through the major city of Surakarta, or "Solo," as the locals call it.

Flooding Affected at Least 10.000 People in Solo Indonesia

